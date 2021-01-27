|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (groß)
|News
|Bilanz/GuV
|Dividende/HV
|Zertifikate
|Depot
|Times + Sales
|Chart-Analyse
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Termine
|Optionsscheine
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Chartvergleich
|Kursziele
|Vergleich
|Profil
|Knock-Outs
|Kaufen
|Orderbuch
|Realtime Stuttgart
|Fundamentalanalyse
|Rating
|Insidertrades
|Fonds
|Senden
|Historisch
|Realtime Push
|MyNews
|Ausblick
|Anleihen
|im Forum
|Unternehmen:
Yara International ASA
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
400,00 NKr
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
38,88 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
928,81%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
∞%
|
Analyst Name:
Chetan Udeshi
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
403,00 NKr
|14:16 Uhr
|Yara International ASA Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.01.21
|Yara International ASA buy
|UBS AG
|15.01.21
|Yara International ASA Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|11.01.21
|Yara International ASA Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.10.20
|Yara International ASA buy
|UBS AG
|14:16 Uhr
|Yara International ASA Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.01.21
|Yara International ASA buy
|UBS AG
|15.01.21
|Yara International ASA Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|11.01.21
|Yara International ASA Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.10.20
|Yara International ASA buy
|UBS AG
|27.01.21
|Yara International ASA buy
|UBS AG
|26.10.20
|Yara International ASA buy
|UBS AG
|21.10.20
|Yara International ASA buy
|UBS AG
|21.10.20
|Yara International ASA buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|20.10.20
|Yara International ASA buy
|UBS AG
|15.01.21
|Yara International ASA Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|09.03.20
|Yara International ASA Sell
|UBS AG
|18.02.20
|Yara International ASA Sell
|UBS AG
|07.02.20
|Yara International ASA Sell
|UBS AG
|30.01.20
|Yara International ASA Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|14:16 Uhr
|Yara International ASA Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11.01.21
|Yara International ASA Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|21.10.20
|Yara International ASA Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|20.10.20
|Yara International ASA Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13.10.20
|Yara International ASA Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13:27 Uhr
|Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A) buy
|13:27 Uhr
|Vodafone Group overweight
|13:26 Uhr
|Yara International ASA Neutral
|13:26 Uhr
|Unilever Sell
|13:26 Uhr
|Novo Nordisk overweight
|13:25 Uhr
|GlaxoSmithKline Neutral
|13:25 Uhr
|Volvo (B) Neutral
|13:11 Uhr
|HAMBORNER REIT buy
|13:11 Uhr
|Roche Outperform
|13:09 Uhr
|ABB (Asea Brown Boveri) Sell
|13:08 Uhr
|Novo Nordisk Neutral
|13:08 Uhr
|GlaxoSmithKline Underperform
|13:07 Uhr
|Nokia Neutral
|13:07 Uhr
|Vodafone Group Outperform
|13:07 Uhr
|Santander Neutral
|13:06 Uhr
|Volvo (B) Sector Perform
|13:06 Uhr
|Glencore Outperform
|13:05 Uhr
|Unilever buy
|13:04 Uhr
|Roche buy
|13:04 Uhr
|ABB (Asea Brown Boveri) Underperform
|13:04 Uhr
|Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A) buy
|13:03 Uhr
|Shell B overweight
|13:02 Uhr
|Unilever Neutral
|13:02 Uhr
|Unilever buy
|13:01 Uhr
|AB InBev SA-NV (Anheuser-Busch InBev) Neutral
|13:01 Uhr
|Roche Conviction Buy List
|13:01 Uhr
|Nokia Neutral
|13:00 Uhr
|Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A) buy
|13:00 Uhr
|Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Conviction Buy List
|12:56 Uhr
|Deutsche Euroshop kaufen
|11:52 Uhr
|Daimler kaufen
|11:51 Uhr
|Deutsche Bank Neutral
|11:50 Uhr
|DWS Group buy
|11:49 Uhr
|Daimler buy
|11:49 Uhr
|CANCOM buy
|11:48 Uhr
|ProSiebenSat.1 Media Underperform
|11:47 Uhr
|Sartorius vz. Sell
|11:47 Uhr
|Siemens Equal weight
|11:46 Uhr
|Fresenius Medical Care Neutral
|11:45 Uhr
|Daimler buy
|11:45 Uhr
|CANCOM buy
|11:45 Uhr
|Infineon overweight
|11:44 Uhr
|RATIONAL Hold
|11:44 Uhr
|Software buy
|11:43 Uhr
|Bechtle buy
|11:42 Uhr
|Daimler Neutral
|09:48 Uhr
|E.ON Outperform
|09:47 Uhr
|Gerresheimer buy
|09:47 Uhr
|Fresenius Medical Care buy
|09:46 Uhr
|Scout24 Neutral
|Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Januar 2021 Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
|MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Januar 2021 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Januar 2021 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Online Brokerage über finanzen.net
ETF-Sparplan