Yara International ASA Aktie WKN: A0BL7F / ISIN: NO0010208051

38,98EUR
+0,06EUR
+0,15%
15:42:12
STU
04.02.2021 14:16

Yara International ASA Neutral (JP Morgan Chase & Co.)

Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Yara vor Quartalszahlen auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 400 norwegische Kronen belassen. Mit seiner Prognose für das operative Ergebnis (Ebitda) liege er unter dem Konsens, schrieb Analyst Chetan Udeshi in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie./ajx/gl

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 04.02.2021 / 10:37 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 04.02.2021 / 10:38 / GMT


Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Yara International ASA Neutral

Unternehmen:
Yara International ASA		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
400,00 NKr
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
38,88 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
928,81%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
-		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
∞%
Analyst Name:
Chetan Udeshi 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
403,00 NKr
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Yara International ASA

14:16 Uhr Yara International ASA Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
27.01.21 Yara International ASA buy UBS AG
15.01.21 Yara International ASA Underperform Credit Suisse Group
11.01.21 Yara International ASA Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
26.10.20 Yara International ASA buy UBS AG
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Yara International ASA

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Kursziele Yara International ASA Aktie

∞%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: ∞%
Ø Kursziel: 403,00
Anzahl:
Buy: 3
Hold: 1
Sell: 0
350
360
370
380
390
400
410
420
430
UBS AG
435,00 NKr
Credit Suisse Group
350,00 NKr
Kepler Cheuvreux
410,00 NKr
Deutsche Bank AG
420,00 NKr
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
400,00 NKr
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: ∞%
Ø Kursziel: 403,00
alle Yara International ASA Kursziele

