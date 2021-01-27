NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Yara vor Quartalszahlen auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 400 norwegische Kronen belassen. Mit seiner Prognose für das operative Ergebnis (Ebitda) liege er unter dem Konsens, schrieb Analyst Chetan Udeshi in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie./ajx/gl