Yara International ASA Aktie WKN: A0BL7F / ISIN: NO0010208051

40,57EUR
-0,55EUR
-1,34%
12:17:42
FSE
413,45NOK
-5,73NOK
-1,37%
10:24:14
BTE
11.02.2021 08:21

Yara International ASA Neutral (JP Morgan Chase & Co.)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat Yara nach Zahlen zum Schlussquartal 2020 auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 400 norwegische Kronen belassen. Analyst Chetan Udeshi attestierte dem Düngerhersteller in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie einen starken Zufluss freier Barmittel (FCF). Wie nachhaltig der deutliche Preisanstieg für Stickstoffdünger sei, der ihn zu höheren Gewinnschätzungen für das laufende Jahr bewegt habe, bleibe zwar abzuwarten. Dennoch sei die Aktie wegen der starken Unternehmensbilanz und der Dividendenrendite weiterhin sein bevorzugter Branchentitel./gl/tih

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 10.02.2021 / 19:10 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 11.02.2021 / 00:15 / GMT


Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Yara International ASA Neutral

Unternehmen:
Yara International ASA		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
400,00 NKr
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
40,65 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
884,01%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
413,45 NKr		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-3,25%
Analyst Name:
Chetan Udeshi 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
406,00 NKr
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu Yara International ASA

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Kursziele Yara International ASA Aktie

-1,80%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -1,80%
Ø Kursziel: 406,00
Anzahl:
Buy: 3
Hold: 1
Sell: 0
340
360
380
400
420
440
Kepler Cheuvreux
410,00 NKr
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
400,00 NKr
Credit Suisse Group
350,00 NKr
UBS AG
450,00 NKr
Deutsche Bank AG
420,00 NKr
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -1,80%
Ø Kursziel: 406,00
alle Yara International ASA Kursziele

