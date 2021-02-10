NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat Yara nach Zahlen zum Schlussquartal 2020 auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 400 norwegische Kronen belassen. Analyst Chetan Udeshi attestierte dem Düngerhersteller in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie einen starken Zufluss freier Barmittel (FCF). Wie nachhaltig der deutliche Preisanstieg für Stickstoffdünger sei, der ihn zu höheren Gewinnschätzungen für das laufende Jahr bewegt habe, bleibe zwar abzuwarten. Dennoch sei die Aktie wegen der starken Unternehmensbilanz und der Dividendenrendite weiterhin sein bevorzugter Branchentitel./gl/tih