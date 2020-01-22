|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (groß)
|News
|Bilanz/GuV
|Dividende/HV
|Zertifikate
|Depot
|Times + Sales
|Chart-Analyse
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Termine
|Optionsscheine
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Chartvergleich
|Kursziele
|Vergleich
|Profil
|Knock-Outs
|Kaufen
|Orderbuch
|Realtime Stuttgart
|Fundamentalanalyse
|Rating
|Insidertrades
|Fonds
|Senden
|Historisch
|Realtime Push
|MyNews
|Ausblick
|Anleihen
|im Forum
|Unternehmen:
Yara International ASA
|Analyst:
Credit Suisse Group
|Kursziel:
335,00 NKr
|Rating jetzt:
Underperform
|Kurs*:
333,30 NKr
|Abst. Kursziel*:
0,51%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
333,00 NKr
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
0,60%
|
Analyst Name:
Chris Counihan
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
388,14 NKr
|13:56 Uhr
|Yara International ASA Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|22.01.20
|Yara International ASA Sell
|UBS AG
|07.01.20
|Yara International ASA buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|12.12.19
|Yara International ASA Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.12.19
|Yara International ASA Sell
|UBS AG
|13:56 Uhr
|Yara International ASA Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|22.01.20
|Yara International ASA Sell
|UBS AG
|07.01.20
|Yara International ASA buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|12.12.19
|Yara International ASA Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.12.19
|Yara International ASA Sell
|UBS AG
|07.01.20
|Yara International ASA buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|21.10.19
|Yara International ASA buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|20.08.19
|Yara International ASA buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|18.07.19
|Yara International ASA buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|18.07.19
|Yara International ASA buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|13:56 Uhr
|Yara International ASA Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|22.01.20
|Yara International ASA Sell
|UBS AG
|04.12.19
|Yara International ASA Sell
|UBS AG
|21.10.19
|Yara International ASA Sell
|UBS AG
|25.09.19
|Yara International ASA Sell
|UBS AG
|12.12.19
|Yara International ASA Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|21.11.19
|Yara International ASA Hold
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|18.10.19
|Yara International ASA Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|18.09.19
|Yara International ASA Equal-Weight
|Morgan Stanley
|17.09.19
|Yara International ASA Hold
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|13:56 Uhr
|Sartorius vz. Verkaufen
|13:51 Uhr
|Microsoft buy
|13:44 Uhr
|Facebook buy
|13:42 Uhr
|Microsoft Outperform
|13:19 Uhr
|Facebook overweight
|13:18 Uhr
|Tesla Underweight
|13:17 Uhr
|Peugeot buy
|13:17 Uhr
|Fiat Chrysler (FCA) buy
|13:14 Uhr
|DWS Group Hold
|13:09 Uhr
|Novartis Neutral
|13:08 Uhr
|Santander Outperform
|13:07 Uhr
|Yara International ASA Underperform
|13:07 Uhr
|Microsoft buy
|13:06 Uhr
|Microsoft kaufen
|12:56 Uhr
|Henkel vz. Equal weight
|12:49 Uhr
|BAT buy
|12:48 Uhr
|LOréal Equal weight
|12:47 Uhr
|Reckitt Benckiser kaufen
|12:45 Uhr
|Roche overweight
|12:44 Uhr
|Microsoft overweight
|12:43 Uhr
|Unilever NV Underweight
|12:41 Uhr
|Shell B Equal weight
|12:37 Uhr
|Facebook overweight
|12:35 Uhr
|Unilever NV buy
|12:33 Uhr
|Enel buy
|12:31 Uhr
|Boeing overweight
|12:29 Uhr
|Siltronic Neutral
|12:29 Uhr
|GEA Verkaufen
|11:39 Uhr
|HeidelbergCement kaufen
|11:36 Uhr
|Beiersdorf overweight
|11:30 Uhr
|DWS Group buy
|11:29 Uhr
|Hennes Mauritz (H M, H&M) Sell
|11:28 Uhr
|Tesla Sell
|11:28 Uhr
|Unilever NV Neutral
|11:28 Uhr
|Volvo (B) Sell
|11:27 Uhr
|Engie (ex GDF Suez) buy
|11:25 Uhr
|Diageo overweight
|11:23 Uhr
|Rocket Internet neutral
|11:23 Uhr
|RTL Equal weight
|11:22 Uhr
|Ströer Equal weight
|11:18 Uhr
|ProSiebenSat.1 Media Equal weight
|11:08 Uhr
|Diageo Underweight
|11:07 Uhr
|Vodafone Group buy
|11:07 Uhr
|Diageo buy
|11:05 Uhr
|Fresenius Equal weight
|11:05 Uhr
|Fresenius Medical Care overweight
|11:04 Uhr
|Air France-KLM Outperform
|11:03 Uhr
|Scout24 Equal weight
|11:02 Uhr
|JCDecaux Underweight
|11:01 Uhr
|Ericsson (Telefon L.M.Ericsson) (B) overweight
|Big-Mac-Index 2020 In welchen Ländern kostet der Big Mac wie viel?
|MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 4 2020 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 4 2020 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Online Brokerage über finanzen.net
ETF-Sparplan