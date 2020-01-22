ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Bank Credit Suisse hat das Kursziel für Yara von 350 auf 335 norwegische Kronen gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Underperform" belassen. Der Rückgang der weltweiten Gaspreise belaste die Stickstoffpreise, schrieb Analyst Chris Counihan in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Er reduzierte daher die Schätzungen für den operativen Gewinn (Ebitda) des Düngemittelherstellers./bek/ajx



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 29.01.2020 / / UTC

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.