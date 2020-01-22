finanzen.net

Yara International ASA Aktie WKN: A0BL7F / ISIN: NO0010208051

32,70EUR
-0,28EUR
-0,85%
15:02:34
STU
333,00NOK
+1,50NOK
+0,45%
15:30:25
BTE
30.01.2020 13:56

Yara International ASA Underperform (Credit Suisse Group)

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Bank Credit Suisse hat das Kursziel für Yara von 350 auf 335 norwegische Kronen gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Underperform" belassen. Der Rückgang der weltweiten Gaspreise belaste die Stickstoffpreise, schrieb Analyst Chris Counihan in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Er reduzierte daher die Schätzungen für den operativen Gewinn (Ebitda) des Düngemittelherstellers./bek/ajx

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 29.01.2020 / / UTC
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Yara International ASA Underperform

Unternehmen:
Yara International ASA		 Analyst:
Credit Suisse Group		 Kursziel:
335,00 NKr
Rating jetzt:
Underperform		 Kurs*:
333,30 NKr		 Abst. Kursziel*:
0,51%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
333,00 NKr		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
0,60%
Analyst Name:
Chris Counihan 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
388,14 NKr
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Yara International ASA

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Kursziele Yara International ASA Aktie

+16,56%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +16,56%
Ø Kursziel: 388,14
Anzahl:
Buy: 2
Hold: 3
Sell: 0
300
320
340
360
380
400
420
440
460
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
425,00 NKr
Morgan Stanley
442,00 NKr
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
375,00 NKr
Kepler Cheuvreux
365,00 NKr
Deutsche Bank AG
460,00 NKr
UBS AG
315,00 NKr
Credit Suisse Group
335,00 NKr
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +16,56%
Ø Kursziel: 388,14
alle Yara International ASA Kursziele

