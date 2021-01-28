Aktie in diesem Artikel Zalando 90,02 EUR

1,26% Charts

News

Analysen

Zalando 90,02 EUR 1,26% Charts

News

Analysen Kaufen Verkaufen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Zalando nach einem mittelfristigen Ausblick auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 81 Euro belassen. Dieser sei zwar nicht der "Big Bang", aber doch solide, schrieb Analystin Georgina Johanan in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. An den längerfristigen Zielen des Online-Modehändlers für die Profitabilität werde sich voraussichtlich nichts ändern./bek/mis