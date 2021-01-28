  • Suche
Zalando Aktie WKN: ZAL111 / ISIN: DE000ZAL1111

16.03.2021 12:01

Zalando Neutral (JP Morgan Chase & Co.)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Zalando nach einem mittelfristigen Ausblick auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 81 Euro belassen. Dieser sei zwar nicht der "Big Bang", aber doch solide, schrieb Analystin Georgina Johanan in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. An den längerfristigen Zielen des Online-Modehändlers für die Profitabilität werde sich voraussichtlich nichts ändern./bek/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 16.03.2021 / 07:37 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 16.03.2021 / 07:43 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Zalando Neutral

Unternehmen:
Zalando		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
81,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
89,80 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-9,80%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
90,02 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-10,02%
Analyst Name:
Georgina Johanan 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
101,91 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Zalando

10:51 Uhr Zalando Hold Warburg Research
10:31 Uhr Zalando buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
10:06 Uhr Zalando buy Baader Bank
09:26 Uhr Zalando Outperform RBC Capital Markets
08:01 Uhr Zalando Outperform RBC Capital Markets
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Zalando

RSS Feed
Analysensuche

GO
Kursziele Zalando Aktie

+13,21%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +13,21%
Ø Kursziel: 101,91
Anzahl:
Buy: 9
Hold: 6
Sell: 0
80
85
90
95
100
105
110
115
120
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
81,00 €
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
111,00 €
Baader Bank
115,00 €
Warburg Research
97,00 €
RBC Capital Markets
119,00 €
Barclays Capital
96 €
Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
85,00 €
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
86,00 €
Bernstein Research
107,00 €
Morgan Stanley
82,00 €
Deutsche Bank AG
112,00 €
Independent Research GmbH
108,00 €
Credit Suisse Group
98,00 €
Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
115,00 €
UBS AG
117,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +13,21%
Ø Kursziel: 101,91
alle Zalando Kursziele

