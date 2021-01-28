|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (groß)
|News
|Bilanz/GuV
|Dividende/HV
|Zertifikate
|Depot
|Times + Sales
|Chart-Analyse
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Termine
|Optionsscheine
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Chartvergleich
|Kursziele
|Vergleich
|Profil
|Knock-Outs
|Kaufen
|Orderbuch
|Realtime Stuttgart
|Fundamentalanalyse
|Rating
|Insidertrades
|Fonds
|Senden
|Historisch
|Realtime Push
|MyNews
|Ausblick
|Anleihen
|im Forum
|Unternehmen:
Zalando
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
81,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
89,80 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-9,80%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
90,02 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-10,02%
|
Analyst Name:
Georgina Johanan
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
101,91 €
|10:51 Uhr
|Zalando Hold
|Warburg Research
|10:31 Uhr
|Zalando buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10:06 Uhr
|Zalando buy
|Baader Bank
|09:26 Uhr
|Zalando Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|08:01 Uhr
|Zalando Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|10:51 Uhr
|Zalando Hold
|Warburg Research
|10:31 Uhr
|Zalando buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10:06 Uhr
|Zalando buy
|Baader Bank
|09:26 Uhr
|Zalando Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|08:01 Uhr
|Zalando Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|10:31 Uhr
|Zalando buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10:06 Uhr
|Zalando buy
|Baader Bank
|09:26 Uhr
|Zalando Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|08:01 Uhr
|Zalando Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|08:01 Uhr
|Zalando buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|28.01.21
|Zalando Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|23.11.20
|Zalando Sell
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|29.09.20
|Zalando Sell
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|23.09.20
|Zalando Sell
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|17.07.20
|Zalando Sell
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|10:51 Uhr
|Zalando Hold
|Warburg Research
|15.03.21
|Zalando Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11.02.21
|Zalando Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|09.02.21
|Zalando Hold
|Warburg Research
|01.02.21
|Zalando Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11:21 Uhr
|Credit Suisse (CS) Sector Perform
|11:20 Uhr
|Salzgitter Halten
|11:18 Uhr
|Airbus overweight
|11:14 Uhr
|Zalando Neutral
|11:11 Uhr
|Danone Hold
|10:56 Uhr
|Novo Nordisk buy
|10:55 Uhr
|MorphoSys buy
|10:55 Uhr
|Rolls-Royce Hold
|10:43 Uhr
|WACKER CHEMIE buy
|10:43 Uhr
|Grand City Properties kaufen
|10:41 Uhr
|BT Group overweight
|10:35 Uhr
|General Electric buy
|10:35 Uhr
|Ryanair Neutral
|10:34 Uhr
|ExxonMobil buy
|10:34 Uhr
|easyJet Neutral
|10:23 Uhr
|RWE overweight
|10:21 Uhr
|WACKER CHEMIE buy
|10:16 Uhr
|Nokia Neutral
|10:09 Uhr
|GlaxoSmithKline buy
|10:08 Uhr
|Merck Sell
|10:02 Uhr
|Credit Suisse (CS) overweight
|10:00 Uhr
|Zalando Hold
|09:55 Uhr
|WACKER CHEMIE Neutral
|09:55 Uhr
|Fraport Neutral
|09:54 Uhr
|Fraport buy
|09:52 Uhr
|Merck overweight
|09:50 Uhr
|Société Générale (Societe Generale) Sell
|09:49 Uhr
|BNP Paribas Sell
|09:49 Uhr
|Fraport Neutral
|09:42 Uhr
|Zalando buy
|09:41 Uhr
|ProSiebenSat.1 Media buy
|09:17 Uhr
|Zalando buy
|09:13 Uhr
|Hypoport buy
|09:09 Uhr
|CompuGroup Medical buy
|08:36 Uhr
|SAFRAN overweight
|08:35 Uhr
|Zalando Outperform
|08:35 Uhr
|Volkswagen (VW) vz. buy
|08:31 Uhr
|MTU Aero Engines Neutral
|08:30 Uhr
|RWE buy
|08:27 Uhr
|Airbus overweight
|08:26 Uhr
|RWE Conviction Buy List
|08:24 Uhr
|fashionette buy
|08:16 Uhr
|Rio Tinto Neutral
|08:15 Uhr
|MorphoSys overweight
|08:04 Uhr
|Vodafone Group overweight
|08:04 Uhr
|MorphoSys Sector Perform
|08:03 Uhr
|BHP Group buy
|07:57 Uhr
|Deutsche Telekom overweight
|07:51 Uhr
|Nokia Neutral
|07:47 Uhr
|Software Neutral
|MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 10 2021 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 10 2021 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 10 2021 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Online Brokerage über finanzen.net
ETF-Sparplan