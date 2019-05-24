NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Zoom Video nach Zahlen von 90 auf 154 US-Dollar angehoben, aber die Einstufung auf "Sell" belassen. Der Anbieter von Software für Video-Konferenzen habe ein beeindruckendes Quartal hinter sich, schrieb Analystin Heather Bellini in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Für ihre Prognosen sieht sie noch deutlich Luft nach oben. In der Bewertung sei dies aber bereits abgebildet./ajx/he



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 03.06.2020 / 06:25 / EDT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben





