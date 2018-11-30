Xerox Completes Acquisition of Affiliated Computer Services

Aktien in diesem Artikel
Xerox
Corporation (NYSE: XRX) completed its acquisition of Affiliated
Computer Services, Inc. (NYSE: ACS), transforming Xerox into the
worlds leader in business
process and document
management.
ACS is the largest diversified business
process outsourcing (BPO) firm in the world. Its expertise is in
automating work processes and providing BPO and IT
outsourcing services that range from processing over 1 million
credit card applications and 12 million student loans each year to
providing HR services for more than 4.4 million employees and retirees
annually.
"For the past 50 years, Xerox has fortified its leadership in document
management, creating new markets through our renowned innovation,
said Ursula
M. Burns, Xerox chief executive officer. "With ACS, we take another
step forward, expanding our leadership to include business process
outsourcing that helps simplify document-driven work. The new Xerox
provides the technology and services to help our customers reach new
levels of efficiency and effectiveness, giving them the freedom to focus
on what matters most: their real
business.
"Xeroxs brand recognition, global presence, and superior innovation
give us a powerful competitive position and offers our customers a
trusted partner they can rely upon for the back office support that
makes their front offices successful, said Lynn
Blodgett, president and chief executive officer, ACS. "Were quickly
taking full advantage of becoming part of Xerox with plans to expand our
business to more global markets this year. And, through its proprietary categorization
and advanced document imaging software, Xerox technology will help us
differentiate our offerings by providing faster, more automated ways to
manage our clients business processes.
ACS will initially be branded ACS, A Xerox Company. It will continue to
be led by Lynn Blodgett, who has been elected by the Xerox Board of
Directors as an executive vice president of the corporation. Blodgett
will report to Burns.
"The breadth of ACS offerings from HR benefits management and IT
support to automated toll collection and electronic health records is
a significant competitive advantage and one we will continue to leverage
through investments, innovation and global expansion, added Burns.
"Xerox is working aggressively toward becoming more focused on
information management and business processes and less reliant on
printed documents, said Angele Boyd, group vice president/general
manager, document solutions, IDC. "With this acquisition, Xerox becomes
a significant player, and has an opportunity for growth, in the growing
business process outsourcing market.
Through a combination of services, technology and innovation, the
combined company will pursue a $500 billion market focused on document
and process management for businesses and governments.
About Xerox
Xerox Corporation is a $22 billion leading global enterprise for business
process and document
management. Through its broad portfolio of technology, services
and outsourcing offerings, Xerox provides the essential back-office
support that clears the way for clients to focus on what they do best:
their real
business. Headquartered in Norwalk, Conn., Xerox provides
leading-edge document technology, services, software and supplies
for production
and office
environments of any size. Through ACS, A Xerox Company, which Xerox
acquired in February 2010, Xerox also offers extensive business
process outsourcing and information
technology outsourcing services, including data processing, HR
benefits management, finance support, and customer relationship
management services for commercial and government organizations
worldwide. The 130,000 people of Xerox serve clients in more than 160
countries. For more information, visit http://www.xerox.com
or http://www.xerox.com/news.
For investor information, visit http://www.xerox.com/investor.
NOTE TO EDITORS: This release contains "forward-looking
statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act
of 1995. The words "anticipate, "believe, "estimate, "expect,
"intend, "will, "should and similar expressions, as they relate to
us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These
statements reflect managements current beliefs, assumptions and
expectations and are subject to a number of factors that may cause
actual results to differ materially. These factors include but are not
limited to the unprecedented volatility in the global economy; the risk
that unexpected costs will be incurred; the outcome of litigation and
regulatory proceedings to which we may be a party; actions of
competitors; changes and developments affecting our industry; quarterly
or cyclical variations in financial results; development of new products
and services; interest rates and cost of borrowing; our ability to
protect our intellectual property rights; our ability to maintain and
improve cost efficiency of operations, including savings from
restructuring actions; changes in foreign currency exchange rates;
changes in economic conditions, political conditions, trade protection
measures, licensing requirements and tax matters in the foreign
countries in which we do business; reliance on third parties for
manufacturing of products and provision of services; the risk that we
will not realize all of the anticipated benefits from the acquisition of
Affiliated Computer Services, Inc.; and other factors that are set forth
in the "Risk Factors section, the "Legal Proceedings section, the
"Managements Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results
of Operations section and other sections of our 2008 Annual Report on
Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended
March 31, 2009, June 30, 2009 and September 30, 2009 and ACSs 2009
Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the
quarter ended September 30, 2009 filed with the Securities and Exchange
Commission. The Company assumes no obligation to update any
forward-looking statements as a result of new information or future
events or developments, except as required by law.
Xerox® and the sphere of connectivity design are trademarks
of Xerox Corporation in the United States and/or other countries.
Photos/Multimedia Gallery Available: http://www.businesswire.com/cgi-bin/mmg.cgi?eid=6170431&lang=en