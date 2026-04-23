029 Group SE: Publication of Annual Report 2025



EQS-Media / 29.04.2026 / 19:00 CET/CEST



Berlin, April 29, 2026. 029 Group SE (ISIN: DE000A2LQ2D0), an international investment platform at the intersection of real estate, hospitality, and lifestyle, announces the publication of its 2025 Annual Report. For the 2025 financial year, 029 Group SE reports a net loss for the year of EUR -2,334,332 (previous year: net profit of EUR 334,207). This result was influenced, among other factors, by a loss recognized in connection with the disposal of the investment in TRIP Drinks Ltd.

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The 2025 financial year was characterized by the continued strategic development of the portfolio. The Company further aligned its investment strategy toward platform companies with a real estate linkage and implemented key portfolio measures. These include, in particular, the full disposal of the investment in TRIP Drinks Ltd. as well as the acquisition of a stake in Periskop Partners AG, which, together with Limestone Capital, will form the foundation of the platform strategy going forward.

Managing Director Leon Sander commented on the financial year as follows: “The 2025 financial year for 029 Group SE was marked by consistent strategic advancement. With the disposal of the TRIP investment and the investment in Periskop Partners, we have deliberately aligned our portfolio toward platform companies with a real estate linkage. At the same time, our existing investments continued to develop operationally. We remain focused on the long-term creation of value through disciplined capital allocation.”

The Annual Report 2025 is available at: https://www.029-group.com/investor-relations .

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About 029 Group SE

029 Group SE is an international investment platform at the intersection of real estate, hospitality and lifestyle. 029 Group develops and supports category-defining brands and platforms reshaping how people live, travel and connect. With a hands-on investment approach, 029 Group invests in the most audacious entrepreneurs, focusing on areas where they can add significant value through their platform, global network and company-building expertise. 029 Group SE is based in Berlin, Germany.

Further Information: https://www.029-group.com/

029 Group SE

Kurfürstendamm 14

10719 Berlin

E-Mail: ir@029-group.com

https://www.029-group.com/