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029 Group SE: Publication of Annual Report 2025

29.04.26 19:00 Uhr
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EQS-Media / 29.04.2026 / 19:00 CET/CEST

Berlin, April 29, 2026. 029 Group SE (ISIN: DE000A2LQ2D0), an international investment platform at the intersection of real estate, hospitality, and lifestyle, announces the publication of its 2025 Annual Report. For the 2025 financial year, 029 Group SE reports a net loss for the year of EUR -2,334,332 (previous year: net profit of EUR 334,207). This result was influenced, among other factors, by a loss recognized in connection with the disposal of the investment in TRIP Drinks Ltd.

The 2025 financial year was characterized by the continued strategic development of the portfolio. The Company further aligned its investment strategy toward platform companies with a real estate linkage and implemented key portfolio measures. These include, in particular, the full disposal of the investment in TRIP Drinks Ltd. as well as the acquisition of a stake in Periskop Partners AG, which, together with Limestone Capital, will form the foundation of the platform strategy going forward.

Managing Director Leon Sander commented on the financial year as follows: “The 2025 financial year for 029 Group SE was marked by consistent strategic advancement. With the disposal of the TRIP investment and the investment in Periskop Partners, we have deliberately aligned our portfolio toward platform companies with a real estate linkage. At the same time, our existing investments continued to develop operationally. We remain focused on the long-term creation of value through disciplined capital allocation.”

The Annual Report 2025  is available at: https://www.029-group.com/investor-relations.


 

About 029 Group SE

029 Group SE is an international investment platform at the intersection of real estate, hospitality and lifestyle. 029 Group develops and supports category-defining brands and platforms reshaping how people live, travel and connect. With a hands-on investment approach, 029 Group invests in the most audacious entrepreneurs, focusing on areas where they can add significant value through their platform, global network and company-building expertise. 029 Group SE is based in Berlin, Germany.

Further Information: https://www.029-group.com/

 

029 Group SE
Kurfürstendamm 14
10719 Berlin
E-Mail: ir@029-group.com
https://www.029-group.com/ 



End of Media Release

Issuer: 029 Group SE
Key word(s): Finance

29.04.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: 029 Group SE
Kurfürstendamm 14
10179 Berlin
Germany
E-mail: ir@029-group.com
Internet: www.029-group.com
ISIN: DE000A2LQ2D0
WKN: A2LQ2D
Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Munich
EQS News ID: 2318316

 
End of News EQS Media

2318316  29.04.2026 CET/CEST

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