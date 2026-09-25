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029 Group SE: Publication of Half-Year Report 2026

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EQS-Media / 25.09.2026 / 18:30 CET/CEST

Berlin, 25th September 2026. 029 Group SE (ISIN: DE000A2LQ2D0), an international investment platform at the intersection of real estate, hospitality, and lifestyle, announces the publication of its Half-Year Report 2026. For the first half of 2026, 029 Group SE reports a half-year result of EUR -230,388 (prior year: EUR -236,603).

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In the first half of 2026, the focus was on the further development of the two platform investments Limestone Capital and Periskop Partners. Both companies continued to expand their investment and management platforms in a challenging market environment. Limestone Capital continued its growth trajectory with new fund vehicles and further investments, recording a significant increase in assets under management. Periskop Partners made progress in portfolio value creation and in diversifying its earnings and fundraising base.

The Half-Year Report 2026 is available on: https://www.029-group.com/investor-relations.

 

About 029 Group SE

029 Group SE is an international investment platform at the intersection of real estate, hospitality and lifestyle. 029 Group develops and supports category-defining brands and platforms reshaping how people live, travel and connect. With a hands-on investment approach, 029 Group invests in the most audacious entrepreneurs, focusing on areas where they can add significant value through their platform, global network and company-building expertise. 029 Group SE is based in Berlin, Germany.

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Further Information: https://www.029-group.com/

 

029 Group SE
Kurfürstendamm 14
10719 Berlin
E-Mail: ir@029-group.com
https://www.029-group.com/ 



End of Media Release

Issuer: 029 Group SE
Key word(s): Finance

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25.09.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: 029 Group SE
Kurfürstendamm 14
10179 Berlin
Germany
E-mail: ir@029-group.com
Internet: www.029-group.com
ISIN: DE000A2LQ2D0
WKN: A2LQ2D
Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Munich
LEI Code: 894500HTWHCWL0NSS150
EQS News ID: 2405796

 
End of News EQS Media

2405796  25.09.2026 CET/CEST

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