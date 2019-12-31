1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (the "Company) (NASDAQ: FLWS), a leading ecommerce provider of products and services designed to inspire more human expression, connection and celebration, today announced that Jim McCann, Founder and Executive Chairman, and the McCann Family Trusts recently sold approximately 845,000 shares of 1-800-Flowers.com, Inc. stock for purposes of family tax and estate planning. The sale represents approximately 2% percent of McCanns and the McCann Family Trusts aggregate ownership position in the Company. McCann and the McCann Family Trusts retain beneficial ownership of approximately 40 million shares representing more than 51 percent of the Companys total shares outstanding. McCann has informed the Company that he currently has no plans to sell any additional shares.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. is a leading provider of gifts designed to help customers express, connect and celebrate.

