02.06.2020

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. to Participate in Baird 2020 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference and Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. ("the Company) (NASDAQ: FLWS), a leading provider of gifts designed to help customers express, connect and celebrate, announced today participation at the following upcoming virtual events:

June 2 
Baird 2020 Global Consumer, Technology, & Services Conference 
Hosting one-on-one meetings 
Presentation at 3:10 p.m. ET 
Presenters: William Shea, CFO and Joseph Pititto, SVP, Investor Relations.

June 8 
Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference 
Hosting one-on-one meetings 
Presenters: Chris McCann, President and CEO; Joseph Pititto, SVP, Investor Relations.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. is a leading provider of gifts designed to help customers express, connect and celebrate. The Companys Celebrations Ecosystem features our all-star family of brands, including: 1-800-Flowers.com®, 1-800-Baskets.com®, Cheryls Cookies®, Harry & David®, Sharis Berries®, FruitBouquets.com®, Moose Munch®, The Popcorn Factory®, Wolfermans Bakery?, Personalization Universe®, Simply Chocolate®, and Goodsey®. We also offer top-quality steaks and chops from Stock Yards®. Through the Celebrations Passport® loyalty program, which provides members with free standard shipping and no service charge across our portfolio of brands, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. strives to deepen relationships with customers. The Company also operates BloomNet®, an international floral wire service providing a broad-range of products and services designed to help professional florists grow their businesses profitably; Napco?, a resource for floral gifts and seasonal décor; and DesignPac Gifts, LLC, a manufacturer of gift baskets and towers. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. was recognized as the 2019 Mid-Market Company of the Year by CEO Connection. Shares in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, ticker symbol: FLWS. For more information, visit 1800flowersinc.com or follow @1800FLOWERSInc on Twitter.

RSS Feed
Analysen zu 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc.

01.02.20191-800-FLOWERSCOM OutperformNoble Capital Markets
02.05.20181-800-FLOWERSCOM HoldNoble Financial Group
Werbung

