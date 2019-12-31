1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. ("the Company) (NASDAQ: FLWS), a leading provider of gifts designed to help customers express, connect and celebrate, announced today participation at the following upcoming virtual events:

June 2

Baird 2020 Global Consumer, Technology, & Services Conference

Hosting one-on-one meetings

Presentation at 3:10 p.m. ET

Presenters: William Shea, CFO and Joseph Pititto, SVP, Investor Relations.

June 8

Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference

Hosting one-on-one meetings

Presenters: Chris McCann, President and CEO; Joseph Pititto, SVP, Investor Relations.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. is a leading provider of gifts designed to help customers express, connect and celebrate. The Companys Celebrations Ecosystem features our all-star family of brands, including: 1-800-Flowers.com®, 1-800-Baskets.com®, Cheryls Cookies®, Harry & David®, Sharis Berries®, FruitBouquets.com®, Moose Munch®, The Popcorn Factory®, Wolfermans Bakery?, Personalization Universe®, Simply Chocolate®, and Goodsey®. We also offer top-quality steaks and chops from Stock Yards®. Through the Celebrations Passport® loyalty program, which provides members with free standard shipping and no service charge across our portfolio of brands, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. strives to deepen relationships with customers. The Company also operates BloomNet®, an international floral wire service providing a broad-range of products and services designed to help professional florists grow their businesses profitably; Napco?, a resource for floral gifts and seasonal décor; and DesignPac Gifts, LLC, a manufacturer of gift baskets and towers. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. was recognized as the 2019 Mid-Market Company of the Year by CEO Connection. Shares in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, ticker symbol: FLWS. For more information, visit 1800flowersinc.com or follow @1800FLOWERSInc on Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200601005760/en/