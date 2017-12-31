1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. to Release Results for its Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter on Tuesday, May 1, 2018

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ: FLWS),
the leading provider of gourmet
and floral gifts for all occasions, today announced that the Company
will release financial results for its fiscal 2018 third quarter (ended
4/1/18) on Tuesday, May 1, 2018. The press release will be issued prior
to market opening and will be followed by a conference call with members
of senior management at 11:00 a.m. ET.
The conference call will be available via webcast from the Investor
Relations section of the Companys web site at www.1800flowersinc.com.
To listen to the call via the Internet it is recommended that interested
parties go to the web site prior to the start time to download and
install any necessary audio software. For those unable to listen to the
web cast live, a recording of the call will be posted on the Investor
Relations section of the Companys web site (www.1800flowersinc.com)
within 24 hours of the calls completion. A telephonic replay of the
call can be accessed for 48 hours beginning at 2:00 p.m. ET on the day
of the call at: (US) 1-877-344-7529; (International) 1-412-317-0088;
enter conference ID #: 10118885. If you have any questions regarding the
above information, please call Patty Altadonna at: (516) 237-6113 or the
Investor Relations office at (516) 237-6131.
Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking
Statements:
Some of the statements contained in the Companys scheduled Tuesday, May
1, 2018 press release and conference call regarding its fiscal 2018
third quarter results, other than statements of historical fact, may be
forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation
Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve risks and uncertainties
that could cause actual results to differ materially from those
expressed or implied in the applicable statements. For a more detailed
description of these and other risk factors, please refer to the
Companys SEC filings including its Annual Reports and Forms 10K and 10Q
available at the Investor Relations section of the Companys website at www.1800flowersinc.com.
The Company expressly disclaims any intent or obligation to update any
of the forward-looking statements made in the scheduled conference call
and any recordings thereof, or in any of its SEC filings, except as may
be otherwise stated by the Company.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180419006141/en/