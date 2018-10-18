finanzen.net
1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. to Release Results for its Fiscal 2019 First Quarter on Thursday, November 1, 2018

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS), the leading provider of gourmet and floral gifts for all occasions, today announced that the Company will release financial results for its fiscal 2019 first quarter (ended 9/30/18) on Thursday, November 1, 2018. The press release will be issued prior to market opening and will be followed by a conference call with members of senior management at 11:00 a.m. ET.

The conference call will be available via webcast from the Investor Relations section of the Companys web site at www.1800flowersinc.com. To listen to the call via the Internet it is recommended that interested parties go to the web site prior to the start time to download and install any necessary audio software. For those unable to listen to the web cast live, a recording of the call will be posted on the Investor Relations section of the Companys web site (www.1800flowersinc.com) within 24 hours of the calls completion. A telephonic replay of the call can be accessed from 2:00 p.m. ET on the day of the call through November 8, 2018 at: (US) 1-877-344-7529; (International) 1-412-317-0088; (Canada) 855-669-9658; enter conference ID #: 10125543. If you have any questions regarding the above information, please call Patty Altadonna at: (516) 237-6113 or the Investor Relations office at (516) 237-6131.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

Some of the statements contained in the Companys scheduled Thursday, November 1, 2018 press release and conference call regarding its fiscal 2019 first quarter results, other than statements of historical fact, may be forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the applicable statements. For a more detailed description of these and other risk factors, please refer to the Companys SEC filings including its Annual Reports and Forms 10K and 10Q available at the Investor Relations section of the Companys website at www.1800flowersinc.com. The Company expressly disclaims any intent or obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements made in the scheduled conference call and any recordings thereof, or in any of its SEC filings, except as may be otherwise stated by the Company.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. is a leading provider of gifts for all celebratory occasions. For more than 40 years, 1-800-Flowers.com® has been delivering smiles to customers with a 100% Smile Guarantee® backing every gift. The 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. family of brands also includes everyday gifting and entertaining products from 1-800-Baskets.com®, Cheryls Cookies®, FruitBouquets.com®, Harry & David®, Moose Munch®, The Popcorn Factory®, Wolfermans®, Personalization Universe®, Simply Chocolate®, and GoodseySM. Additionally, the Company offers top-quality steaks and chops from Stock Yards®. The Celebrations Passport® loyalty program, which provides members with free standard shipping and no service charge across the Companys portfolio of brands, is designed to deepen relationships with customers. BloomNet®, an international floral wire service operated by the Company, provides a broad-range of products and services designed to help professional florists grow their businesses profitably. The Company also operates Napco SM, a resource for floral gifts and seasonal décor and DesignPac Gifts, LLC, a manufacturer of gift baskets and towers. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. received the Gold award in the "Mobile Payments and Commerce category at the Mobile Marketing Association 2018 Global Smarties Awards and was named to the Stores® 2017 Hot 100 Retailers List by the National Retail Federation. Shares in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, ticker symbol: FLWS.

