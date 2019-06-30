finanzen.net
1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: PIH) (the "Company), a property and casualty insurance holding company offering specialty insurance to customers in Louisiana, Texas and Florida through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Maison Insurance Company ("Maison), announced today that it has declared a quarterly cash dividend on its 8.00% Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A (the "Preferred Stock), for the period commencing on June 15, 2019 and ending on September 14, 2019.

In accordance with the terms of the Companys 8.00% Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A, on August 13, 2019, the Board of Directors declared a Preferred Stock cash dividend of $0.50 per share for the period that began on June 15, 2019 and ends on September 14, 2019. The dividend is payable on September 16, 2019 to holders of record on September 1, 2019. The Preferred Stock is currently listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market and trades under the ticker symbol "PIHPP.

About 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc.

1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. is a specialized property and casualty insurance holding company incorporated in Delaware. The Company provides property and casualty insurance in Louisiana, Texas and Florida through its wholly-owned subsidiary Maison Insurance Company ("Maison). The Companys insurance offerings for customers currently include homeowners, wind and hail only, manufactured home and dwelling fire policies.

Additional Information

Additional information about 1347 Property Insurance Holding, Inc., including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, can be found at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commissions website at www.sec.gov, or at PIHs corporate website: www.1347pih.com.

