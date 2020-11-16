  • Suche
Depot eröffnen
Suche
Depot eröffnen (5 EUR pro Trade)
Webtrading
ETF-Sparplan
+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie bewerten Sie finanzen.net? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++
16.11.2020 23:00

1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results; Plans to Change Name to FG Financial Group, Inc.

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Bis zu 1% p.a. Festzins jetzt risikofrei sichern. 15  Amazon-Gutschein bis 30.11. zusätzlich! -W-

Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: PIH) (the "Company), a holding company which is implementing business plans to operate as a diversified holding company of reinsurance and investment management businesses, today announced the filing of its financial results for its third fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2020 on Form 10-Q, which can be found at the SECs website at www.sec.gov, or at PIHs corporate website: www.1347pih.com.

The company will hold its annual meeting on December 14, 2020, the details of which can be found in the annual proxy statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 30, 2020. Among the ballot items to be voted on at the annual meeting is the intended name change of the company to FG Financial Group, Inc. to better reflect the Companys diversified holding company strategy. Upon approval of the name change, the company expects to change the ticker of its common stock on the NASDAQ market to "FGF, while the series A preferred shares, also traded on the NASDAQ market, will trade with the ticker "FGFPP.

Select Q3 2020 Financial Results

Net loss attributable to common shareholders was $9.9 million for the quarter, or $1.69 per diluted share. General and administrative expenses in the quarter were $1.9 million. Major non-operating items contributing to the net loss included:

  • Non-cash losses associated with the change in fair value of the Companys investment in the common stock of FedNat Holding Company (Nasdaq: FNHC) ("FedNat) of $5.8 million.
  • Realized losses of $2.1 million associated with the sale of 330,231 FNHC shares pursuant to a Share Repurchase and Cooperation Agreement transaction entered into with Hale Partnership Capital Management, LLC, which yielded an increase of treasury shares of 1,130,512, or $5.2 million.

As of September 30, 2020, key balance sheet items included:

  • Cash and cash equivalents of $15.2 million.
  • Equity securities, consisting of 1,442,871 shares of common stock of FedNat, with a cost basis of $20.8 million. As of September 30, 2020, the equity securities were valued at $9.1 million, compared with $19.6 million as of June 30, 2020, as the share price declined during the period and the company reduced its holdings.
  • Limited liability investments totaling $9.3 million, which primarily consists of $4.0 million to sponsor the launch of FG Special Situations Fund, LP through Fundamental Global Asset Management ("FGAM), and $4.6 million invested in FGI Metrolina Property Income Fund, LP (Metrolina).
  • Book value per common share of approximately $3.81.

Appointment of Larry Swets, Jr. as Chief Executive Officer

  • The Company has appointed the Interim Chief Executive Officer of the Company, Larry G. Swets Jr., to serve as the Companys Chief Executive Officer, effective November 10, 2020. Mr. Swets, who has served as a director of the Company since November 2013 and previously served as the Companys Chairman from March 2017 to May 2018, had been appointed to serve as the Companys Interim Chief Executive Officer in June 2020.

Other Information

  • As of November 11, 2020, the value of the Companys investment in FedNat common stock was $9.3 million, resulting in a pre-tax, unrealized holding gain, of $0.2 million for the period beginning October 1 and ending November 11, 2020.
  • On September 14, 2020 and September 28, 2020 the Company invested $2 million and $3 million, respectively into its joint venture, FGAM, to capitalize FG Special Situations Fund Advisor, LLC ("Advisor), a Delaware limited liability company formed on September 2, 2020, and to sponsor the launch of FG Special Situations Fund, LP (the "Fund), a Delaware limited partnership formed on September 2, 2020. The Funds investment will be used by FG New America Investors, LLC (the "Sponsor) as part of a total of $8.6 million of risk capital used to launch FG New America Acquisition Corp (NYSE: FGNA), a newly formed special purpose acquisition company which consummated its initial public offering on October 2, 2020.

About 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc.

1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. is implementing business plans to operate as a diversified insurance, reinsurance and investment management holding company and is incorporated in Delaware. The Company endeavors to make opportunistic and value-oriented investments in insurance, reinsurance and related businesses. The Companys principal business operations are conducted through its subsidiaries and affiliates. The Company also provides investment management services to unaffiliated companies.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act). These statements are therefore entitled to the protection of the safe harbor provisions of these laws. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "anticipate, "believe, "budget, "can, "contemplate, "continue, "could, "envision, "endeavor, "estimate, "expect, "evaluate, "forecast, "goal, "guidance, "indicate, "intend, "likely, "may, "might, "outlook, "plan, "possibly, "potential, "predict, "probable, "probably, "pro-forma, "project, "seek, "should, "target, "view, "will, "would, "will be, "will continue, "will likely result, "change or the negative thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology. In particular, discussions and statements regarding the Companys expectations as to its financial results and the Companys future business plans and initiatives are forward-looking in nature.

We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations, assumptions, estimates, and projections. While we believe these to be reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. These and other important factors may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, and may impact our ability to implement and execute on our future business plans and initiatives. You should be aware that many of the risks listed below were, and are expected to continue to be, exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Management cautions that the forward-looking statements in this press release are not guarantees of future performance, and we cannot assume that such statements will be realized or the forward-looking events and circumstances will occur. Factors that might cause such a difference include, without limitation: risks associated with our limited business operations since the closing of the sale of all of the issued and outstanding equity of three of the Companys wholly-owned insurance subsidiaries to FedNat Holding Company (the "Asset Sale); risks associated with our inability to identify and realize business opportunities, and the undertaking of any new such opportunities, following the Asset Sale; our ability to change our name and effect the required approvals to change our name; our ability to spend or invest the net proceeds from the Asset Sale in a manner that yields a favorable return; general conditions in the global economy, including the impact of health and safety concerns from the current COVID-19 pandemic and the impact of governmental measures taken in response thereto; the uncertainty and difficulty in predicting the ultimate impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business; our lack of operating history or established reputation in the reinsurance industry; our inability to obtain or maintain the necessary approvals to operate reinsurance subsidiaries; risks associated with operating in the reinsurance industry, including inadequately priced insured risks, credit risk associated with brokers we may do business with, and inadequate retrocessional coverage; our inability to execute on our investment and investment management strategy, including risks associated with the Companys investments and joint ventures; potential loss of value of investments; the risk of becoming or being deemed an investment company; fluctuations in our short-term results as we implement our new business strategy; risks of being unable to attract and retain qualified management and personnel to implement and execute on our business and growth strategy; failure of our information technology systems, data breaches and cyber-attacks; our ability to establish and maintain an effective system of internal controls; our limited operating history as a publicly traded company; the requirements of being a public company and losing our status as a smaller reporting company or becoming an accelerated filer; any potential conflicts of interest between us and our controlling stockholders and different interests of controlling stockholders; potential conflicts of interest between us and our directors and executive officers; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the business of FedNat Holding Company; continued volatility or further decline in the value of the shares of FedNat Holding Company common stock received by us as consideration in the Asset Sale or limitations and restrictions with respect to our ownership of such shares; risks of being a minority stockholder of FedNat Holding Company; and risks of our inability to continue to satisfy the continued listing standards of the Nasdaq following completion of the Asset Sale.

Our expectations and future plans and initiatives may not be realized. If one of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if our underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those expected, estimated or projected. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof and do not necessarily reflect our outlook at any other point in time. We do not undertake and specifically decline any obligation to update any such statements or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any such statements to reflect new information, future events or developments.

1347 PROPERTY INSURANCE HOLDINGS, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

($ in thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)

 

Three months ended
September 30,

 

Nine months ended
September 30,

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Revenue:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net investment income (loss)

$

(7,715)

 

$

523

 

$

(16,992)

 

$

1,257

Other income

 

25

 

 



 

 

79

 

 



Total revenue

 

(7,690)

 

 

523

 

 

(16,913)

 

 

1,257

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

General and administrative expenses

 

1,900

 

 

595

 

 

4,210

 

 

2,236

Total expenses

 

1,900

 

 

595

 

 

4,210

 

 

2,236

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loss from continuing operations before income tax benefit

 

(9,590)

 

 

(72)

 

 

(21,123)

 

 

(979)

Income tax benefit

 



 

 

(12)

 

 

(665)

 

 

(162)

Net loss from continuing operations

 

(9,590)

 

 

(60)

 

 

(20,458)

 

 

(817)

Net loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes

 



 

 

(3,475)

 

 



 

 

(7,152)

Net loss

$

(9,590)

 

$

(3,535)

 

$

(20,458)

 

$

(7,969)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Dividends declared on Series A Preferred Shares

 

350

 

 

350

 

 

1,050

 

 

1,050

Loss attributable to common shareholders

$

(9,940)

 

$

(3,885)

 

$

(21,508)

 

$

(9,019)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic and diluted loss per common share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Continuing operations

$

(1.69)

 

$

(0.07)

 

$

(3.58)

 

$

(0.31)

Discontinued operations

 



 

 

(0.58)

 

 



 

 

(1.19)

Loss per share attributable to common shareholders

$

(1.69)

 

$

(0.65)

 

$

(3.58)

 

$

(1.50)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average common shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic and diluted

 

5,893,125

 

 

6,015,753

 

 

6,009,267

 

 

6,013,771

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Loss

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss

$

(9,590)

 

$

(3,535)

 

$

(20,458)

 

$

(7,969)

Unrealized gains on investments available for sale, net of income taxes

 



 

 

(92)

 

 



 

 

1,783

Comprehensive loss

$

(9,590)

 

$

(3,627)

 

$

(20,458)

 

$

(6,186)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1347 PROPERTY INSURANCE HOLDINGS, INC.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

($ in thousands, except share and per share data)

 

 

September 30, 2020
(unaudited)

 

December 31, 2019

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

Equity securities, at fair value (cost basis of $20,751 and $25,500, respectively)

 

$

9,119

 

$

29,487

Limited liability investments (including $4,013 and $0 held by the Companys consolidated VIE)

 

 

9,268

 

 

4,005

Cash and cash equivalents (including $50 and $0 held by the Companys consolidated VIE)

 

 

15,233

 

 

28,509

Current income taxes recoverable

 

 

1,824

 

 

1,265

Other receivables and assets (including $937 and $0 held by the Companys consolidated VIE)

 

 

1,512

 

 

188

Total assets

 

$

36,956

 

$

63,454

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

480

 

$

400

Deferred tax liability, net

 

 



 

 

106

Other liabilities

 

 

82

 

 

33

Total liabilities

 

$

562

 

$

539

 

 

 

 

 

SHAREHOLDERS EQUITY

 

 

 

 

Series A Preferred Shares, $25.00 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized, 700,000 shares issued and outstanding as of both periods

 

$

17,500

 

$

17,500

Common stock, $0.001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; 6,238,875 and 6,217,307 shares issued as of September 30, 2020 and
December 31, 2019, respectively, and 4,957,364 and 6,065,948 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively

 

 

6

 

 

6

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

46,917

 

 

46,754

Accumulated deficit

 

 

(21,844)

 

 

(336)

 

 

 

42,579

 

 

63,924

Less: treasury stock at cost; 1,281,511 and 151,359 shares as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively

 

 

(6,185)

 

 

(1,009)

Total shareholders equity

 

 

36,394

 

 

62,915

Total liabilities and shareholders equity

 

$

36,956

 

$

63,454

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Nachrichten zu 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr 1347 Property Insurance News
RSS Feed
1347 Property Insurance zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene 1347 Property Insurance News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere 1347 Property Insurance News
Werbung

Trading-News

Was bedeutet Bidens Wahlsieg für die Börse? - Podcast mit Dr. Martin Kolrep von Invesco
DZ BANK - Tech-Titel - Kaufchancen nach dem Kursabsturz
Allianz und RWE: Zwei DAX-Aktien in Ausbruchsstimmung
Microsoft  Korrektur nicht ausgestanden
Vontobel: Risiken reduzieren - Discount-Zertifikate auf Heidelberg Cement, Infineon, Lufthansa
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Schneiden selbst erstellte Portfolios besser ab als Vermögensverwalter?
Amerika und China im Vorwärtsgang - Marktkommentar mit Markus Koch
Schwerpunkt der Woche: Momentum im Rückwärtsgang
Webinar: Wie Sie renditestark und trotzdem sicher anlegen - Allvest powered by Allianz
Der Fünfklang guter Geldanlage
Exporo AG kauft Büroimmobilien für knapp 10 Millionen Euro
Null Zinsen auf dem Spar­buch? Nicht mit mir!
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur 1347 Property Insurance-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

1347 Property Insurance Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Mit diesem Masterplan kämpfen Europas Banken gegen die Bedeutungslosigkeit
Diese drei Länder sind die Gewinner der größten Freihandelszone der Welt
Angebote am Black Friday - so finden Sie echte Schnäppchen
So sparen Sie am Black Friday bei Staubsaugern und Saugrobotern
Der Impfstoff ist fast da  und diese Aktien sind dann die großen Gewinner

News von

DAX-Chartanalyse: Geduld könnte sich auszahlen
DAX-Ausblick: Anleger laufen sich für Jahresendrally warm
"Wir können Covid-19 stoppen" - Moderna-Impfstoff gibt Hoffnung
Wasserstoff Newsblog: Nel Asa erhält millionenschweren Auftrag in Kalifornien
DAX im Plus: Weiterer Impfstoff-Erfolg stützt Optimismus der Anleger

Heute im Fokus

Dow schließt höher -- DAX letztlich fester -- VW bestätigt Mittelfristziele -- Moderna mit positiven Daten zu Corona-Impfstoff -- ENCAVIS, Grand City, Nordex, Tele Columbus, Dermapharm im Fokus

EU-Kommission vereinbart Impfstoff-Vertrag mit CureVac. Home Depot kauft HD Supply mit Milliardenaufwand zurück. BioNTech kommt bei Entwicklung von Corona-Impfstoff in China voran. Siemens Energy im Dezember im MDAX erwartet. Vodafone kehrt im ersten Halbjahr in die Gewinnzone zurück. Ermittler warnen wohl vor Risiko für Zeugen im Wirecard-Skandal. BBVA verkauft US-Geschäft für rund zehn Milliarden Euro an PNC.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 46 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 46 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 46 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die 15 Top-Verdiener unter den Gamern
Das sind die 15 millionenschweren Top-Verdiener in der Gamingbranche
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Oktober 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q3 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Diese Aktien hat Bill Ackman in seinem Depot
Ein Blick ins Portfolio von Bill Ackman
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot (Q2 2020)
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Senken Sie, dass sich Donald Trump doch noch zu einer friedlichen Amtsübergabe an Joe Biden entschließt?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen