2018 Sustainability Report Captures IFF Advancement "Toward a Circular Future

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE: IFF) (Euronext Paris:
IFF), a leading innovator of scent, taste, and nutrition, today
announced the publication of its 2018 Sustainability Report: Toward a
Circular Future. The report highlights IFFs accomplishments in
embedding circular economy principles throughout the business and covers
the Companys achievements in leveraging sustainable practices within
its global footprint.
Andreas Fibig, IFF Chairman and CEO, said: "The work that our employees
have accomplished to ensure we continue to excel at our environmental
goals is extraordinary. From our value chain to our leadership team, we
have dedicated ourselves to creating a circular economy we can be proud
of.
Having surpassed its 2020 goals for greenhouse gas emissions (goal 25%,
actual 33.8%), water (goal 50%, actual 68.2%) and hazardous waste (goal
25%, actual 42.1%) in 2017, the Company launched EcoEffective+ in 2018,
which includes a science-based reduction target for greenhouse gas
emissions, as its next generation of environmental goals.
Focusing on the platforms of Positive Principles, Sensational People and
Regenerative Products, the report demonstrates IFFs consistent progress
with ambitious business and sustainability initiatives intended to
create value for all its stakeholders.
Key highlights include:
-
Named A list for CDP Climate Change for the fourth consecutive year;
Earned "A for Water Security for the first time
-
Listed on Barrons 100 Most Sustainable U.S. Companies, Euronext
Vigeos World 120 Index and FTSE4Good Developed Market Index
-
Named a finalist in The Circulars, the worlds premier circular
economy award program
-
Announced company-wide Diversity & Inclusion vision and mission
-
Piloted blockchain technology as a tool for ingredient traceability
-
Achieved the industrys first FairWild-certified flavor or fragrance
ingredient commercially available, globally
-
Launched a patchouli initiative to support smallholder farmers in
Indonesia
-
Completed the Vetiver Together pilot program assisting 450 small-scale
vetiver farmers in southern Haiti to increase food security and income
diversification while supporting womens empowerment efforts and
environmental conservation
"With the launch of EcoEffective+ last year, we embraced more robust
targets for emission reductions, zero waste to landfill and water
stewardship, said Greg Yep, EVP and Chief Scientific and Sustainability
Officer. "This roadmap will take us to 2025 and will help us support
customers and stakeholders to achieve their own sustainability goals. A
true partner, we are excited to collaborate with others to help
safeguard our world and create a sustainable future.
To read IFFs 2018 Sustainability Report visit iff.com/sustain and use
#SustainxIFF to follow the conversation on our social channels.
