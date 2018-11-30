finanzen.net
09.05.2019
2018 Sustainability Report Captures IFF Advancement "Toward a Circular Future

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE: IFF) (Euronext Paris: IFF), a leading innovator of scent, taste, and nutrition, today announced the publication of its 2018 Sustainability Report: Toward a Circular Future. The report highlights IFFs accomplishments in embedding circular economy principles throughout the business and covers the Companys achievements in leveraging sustainable practices within its global footprint.

Andreas Fibig, IFF Chairman and CEO, said: "The work that our employees have accomplished to ensure we continue to excel at our environmental goals is extraordinary. From our value chain to our leadership team, we have dedicated ourselves to creating a circular economy we can be proud of.

Having surpassed its 2020 goals for greenhouse gas emissions (goal 25%, actual 33.8%), water (goal 50%, actual 68.2%) and hazardous waste (goal 25%, actual 42.1%) in 2017, the Company launched EcoEffective+ in 2018, which includes a science-based reduction target for greenhouse gas emissions, as its next generation of environmental goals.

Focusing on the platforms of Positive Principles, Sensational People and Regenerative Products, the report demonstrates IFFs consistent progress with ambitious business and sustainability initiatives intended to create value for all its stakeholders.

Key highlights include:

  • Named A list for CDP Climate Change for the fourth consecutive year; Earned "A for Water Security for the first time
  • Listed on Barrons 100 Most Sustainable U.S. Companies, Euronext Vigeos World 120 Index and FTSE4Good Developed Market Index
  • Named a finalist in The Circulars, the worlds premier circular economy award program
  • Announced company-wide Diversity & Inclusion vision and mission
  • Piloted blockchain technology as a tool for ingredient traceability
  • Achieved the industrys first FairWild-certified flavor or fragrance ingredient commercially available, globally
  • Launched a patchouli initiative to support smallholder farmers in Indonesia
  • Completed the Vetiver Together pilot program assisting 450 small-scale vetiver farmers in southern Haiti to increase food security and income diversification while supporting womens empowerment efforts and environmental conservation

"With the launch of EcoEffective+ last year, we embraced more robust targets for emission reductions, zero waste to landfill and water stewardship, said Greg Yep, EVP and Chief Scientific and Sustainability Officer. "This roadmap will take us to 2025 and will help us support customers and stakeholders to achieve their own sustainability goals. A true partner, we are excited to collaborate with others to help safeguard our world and create a sustainable future.

To read IFFs 2018 Sustainability Report visit iff.com/sustain and use #SustainxIFF to follow the conversation on our social channels.

# # #

Meet IFF

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) (Euronext Paris: IFF) (TASE: IFF) is a leading innovator of scent, taste, and nutrition, with 97 manufacturing facilities, 105 R&D centers, and 39,000 customers globally. At the heart of our company, we are fueled by a sense of discovery, constantly asking "what if?. That passion for exploration drives us to co-create unique products that consumers experience in more than 90,000 unique products sold annually. Our 13,000 team members globally take advantage of leading consumer insights, naturals exploration, research and development, creative expertise, and customer intimacy to develop differentiated offerings for consumer products. Learn more at www.iff.com, Twitter , Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

