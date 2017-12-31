22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSE American:XXII),
a plant biotechnology company that is a leader in tobacco harm reduction
and Very Low Nicotine tobacco, yesterday responded to the Advance Notice
of Proposed Rulemaking (ANPRM)
by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to develop a rule that
will require all cigarettes sold in the United States to contain only
minimally or non-addictive levels of nicotine. When the Companys
response is posted online by the FDA at www.regulations.gov,
the corresponding tracking number will be: 1k2-94b8-wdcp. 22nd
Centurys complete response to the FDAs ANPRM is currently available
at: www.xxiicentury.com/ANPRM.
22nd Centurys public comments to the FDAs ANPRM describe how the FDAs
proposed rule to require that all cigarettes sold in the United States
contain only minimally or non-addictive levels of nicotine is supported
by rigorous independent science. The Company also demonstrates that the
planned mandate is exceedingly practical and urgently needed in the
interests of public health.
The FDAs stated goal to render cigarettes minimally or non-addictive is immediately
feasible. 22nd Century has produced and delivered tens of millions
of the Companys Very Low Nicotine Content (VLNC) SPECTRUM® research
cigarettes since 2011 for use in numerous independent clinical studies
funded by more than $100 million from agencies of the United States
federal government. The results of these independent clinical studies
show that upon switching to 22nd Centurys VLNC SPECTRUM® cigarettes,
smokers: (1) reduce their cigarette consumption, (2) experience lessened
withdrawal symptoms, and (3) increase their attempts to quit smoking.
These peer-reviewed and published studies provide a solid scientific
foundation for the FDAs proposed nicotine reduction mandate. VLNC
cigarettes are so promising that independent researchers
estimate that in the first year after implementation of the FDAs
rule to limit cigarettes to minimally or non-addictive levels of
nicotine, approximately 5 million people would stop smoking and, in as
few as five years after implementation of the FDAs plan, more than 13
million people would stop smoking.
In preparation for the prompt implementation of the new FDA rule, 22nd
Century is already growing increased amounts of the Companys VLN
tobacco in order to be able to supply a sufficient quantity of the
Companys proprietary VLN tobacco seeds to grow enough VLN tobacco for
the entire U.S. tobacco industry in just one growing season.
In contrast, Reynolds American (a subsidiary of British
American Tobacco) is apparently incapable of matching 22nd Centurys
achievements and meeting a standard for minimally or non-addictive
tobacco cigarettes. In Reynolds Americans July 13, 2018 response to the
FDAs ANPRM , Michael Ogden, Ph.D., Senior Vice President of RAI
Services (which is part of Reynolds American), explains:
"At the present time
the science lags behind on this important issue
and additional methods, possibly used in conjunction with traditional
breeding practices, would need to be developed. RAIS believes that the
industry is at least 20 years away from producing tobacco at a
commercial scale that would meet the range of low-level nicotine
discussed in the ANPRM.
Conversely, 22nd Century already has an extensive portfolio of patented
technologies and unique VLN tobacco plants in burley and flue-cured
varieties and is continuing to develop new VLN varieties with improved
agronomic traits. RAIS comments on the ANPRM went on to recognize 22nd
Centurys leadership in creating tobaccos with very low levels of
nicotine:
"Commercialization of such products [tobaccos with very low levels of
nicotine] is also made difficult by: (1) the fact that genome editing
technology (CRISPR-cas9) currently does not appear to be available to
tobacco companies; and (2) the various patent restrictions on the use of
certain genetic-engineering techniques (the patents on nicotine
synthesis pathway genes, for example, are held almost exclusively by
22nd Century Group). (emphasis added)
Reynolds American is not the first to suggest that it will take
multi-national tobacco companies 20-years to develop tobacco with very
low levels of nicotine. As reported by Sam Chambers of Bloomberg
Business, Rolf Lutz, Director of Product Policy at Philip
Morris International Inc. estimated "it would cost the company $10
billion to $12 billion to extract nicotine from all the cigarettes it
sells across the European Union. Chambers went on to report: "Lutz said
the cost could be minimized by genetically modifying tobacco plants, but
this would take about 20 years. (emphasis added)
"Fortunately, 22nd Centurys VLN technology makes feasible and
eminently achievable the FDAs stated goal of rendering cigarettes
minimally or non-addictive, explained Henry Sicignano, III, President
and Chief Executive Officer of 22nd Century Group.
To make VLNC cigarettes a prompt reality for all smokers, 22nd Century
has announced that the Company is willing to license the use of the
Companys VLN technology and VLN tobacco seeds/plants to all
interested companies. The availability of this licensing opportunity
from 22nd Century negates any argument by other tobacco companies that
contend it is somehow not possible to comply with the planned FDA
nicotine reduction mandate.
"Big tobacco companies now have a choice: Combat, obfuscate and attempt
to delay the most important public health initiative of the last 100
years
or demonstrate a genuine commitment to improving the health of
their customers, explained Mr. Sicignano. "Now that 22nd Centurys VLN
technology is proven and readily available for licensing,
it will
be interesting to see which Big Tobacco companies genuinely care about
smokers
and which are determined to keep their customers addicted to
the deadliest consumer product available on the market.
