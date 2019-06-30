finanzen.net
06.02.2020 16:00
24 Greater New England Market UBS Advisors Named to Forbes/SHOOK List of Best-in-State Financial Advisors

UBS Financial Services Inc. announced today that 24 Financial Advisors in the Firms Greater New England Market have been named to Forbes/SHOOK list of Best-In-State list Wealth Advisors, listed on www.Forbes.com. Those advisors recognized included:

Sean Dillon, Managing Director  Wealth Management for The Dillon Group
Max Peckler, Managing Director  Wealth Management for Peckler Wealth Management
Tom Wood, Managing Director  Wealth Management for Kolton Wood Wealth Management
Jeffrey Swett, Managing Director  Wealth Management for The Swett Wealth Management Group
Tim Connolly, Managing Director  Wealth Management for The Connolly Group
Jessica Guo, Managing Director  Wealth Management for The Guo Group
James Taylor, Senior Vice President  Wealth Management for The Taylor Group
James Fair, Senior Vice President  Wealth Management for The Harborside Wealth Management Group
Sam Sinclair, Senior Vice President  Wealth Management for Sinclair Wealth Management Group
Brian Wells, Senior Vice President  Wealth Management for The Wells Group
Jonathan Galli, Senior Vice President  Wealth Management for Charles River Group
Camille Valentine, Senior Vice President  Wealth Management for Little McLeod Valentine Wealth Management Group
David Uva, Senior Vice President  Wealth Management for The Uva Wealth Management Group
Alexander Martinelli, Senior Vice President  Wealth Management for Martinelli Wealth Management
Michael Winn, Senior Vice President  Wealth Management for Winn Wealth Management
Jeffrey Appelstein, Senior Vice President  Wealth Management for The Appelstein Monahan Group
Steven Scher, Senior Vice President  Wealth Management for Scher Wealth Management Group
Joseph Cullen, Senior Vice President  Wealth Management for The Cullen Wealth Management Group
Daniel Lewin, Senior Vice President  Wealth Management for Lewin Wealth Management
Donald Tynion II, Senior Vice President  Wealth Management for The Tynion Financial Group
Paul Makris, Senior Vice President  Wealth Management for UBS Financial Services
Robert Williams, Senior Vice President  Wealth Management for UBS Financial Services
Gary Ghigliotti, Senior Vice President  Wealth Management for Ghigliotti Wealth Management
John Hamilton, Senior Vice President  Wealth Management for The Hamilton-McEwan Group

The Forbes ranking of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on an algorithm of qualitative criteria, mostly gained through telephone and in person due diligence interviews, and quantitative data. Those advisors that are considered have a minimum of seven years experience, and the algorithm weights factors like revenue trends, assets under management, compliance records, industry experience and those that encompass best practices in their practice and approach to working with clients.

"We are very pleased to have so many of our advisors receive this recognition this year, said James Ducey, Greater New England Market Head at UBS Financial Services Inc. "When selecting the advisors for this list, SHOOK Research focuses on the very best advisors that are laser focused on having a positive impact on their clients' lives. This year, we are honored to have more advisors featured on the list than ever before."

Source: Forbes.com (For the full list and more visit: https://www.forbes.com/best-in-state-wealth-advisors/#7467acb5291d)

About UBS Global Wealth Management

As the world's largest wealth manager, UBS Global Wealth Management provides comprehensive advice, solutions and services to wealthy families and individuals around the world. Clients who work with UBS benefit from a fully integrated set of wealth management capabilities and expertise, including wealth planning, investment management, capital markets, banking, lending and institutional and corporate financial advice.

About UBS

UBS provides financial advice and solutions to wealthy, institutional and corporate clients worldwide, as well as private clients in Switzerland. UBS' strategy is centered on our leading global wealth management business and our premier universal bank in Switzerland, enhanced by Asset Management and the Investment Bank. The bank focuses on businesses that have a strong competitive position in their targeted markets, are capital efficient, and have an attractive long-term structural growth or profitability outlook.

UBS is present in all major financial centers worldwide. It has offices in 52 countries, with about 34% of its employees working in the Americas, 34% in Switzerland, 18% in the rest of Europe, the Middle East and Africa and 14% in Asia Pacific. UBS Group AG employs approximately 61,000 people around the world. Its shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisors list is comprised of approximately 2,200 financial advisors. It was developed by SHOOK Research and is based on in-person and telephone due diligence meetings to measure such factors such as: quality of practice, industry experience, compliance record, assets under management (which vary from state to state) and revenue. Neither UBS Financial Services Inc. or its employees pay a fee in exchange for these ratings. Past performance is not an indication of future results. Investment performance is not a criterion because client objectives and risk tolerances vary and advisors rarely have audited performance reports. Rankings are based on the opinions of SHOOK Research, LLC and not indicative of future performance or representative of any one clients experience.  

© UBS 2019. All rights reserved. The key symbol and UBS are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of UBS.

