2nd STREET USA, Inc. to Open Third American Store in Costa Mesa, Orange County, California, on July 20th, 2018

2nd STREET USA, a subsidiary of GEO Holdings (TOKYO: 2681), is set to
open its third US Store, 2nd STREET Costa Mesa, at THE CAMP shopping
mall in Costa Mesa, a city within Orange County, California, on July 20,
2018.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180719005022/en/
2nd Street Costa Mesa, store exterior (Photo: Business Wire)
THE CAMP shopping mall, surrounded by greenery, brings together organic
restaurants and shops selling eco-friendly items, making it a gathering
place for eco-conscious shoppers.
2nd STREET Costa Mesa will feature some 10,000 items, including mens
and womens clothing and fashion accessories, and will include a broad
assortment, featuring not only well-known international brands like
Supreme, Vivienne Westwood, and Burberry, but also famous Japanese
brand-names such as COMME des GARCONS, A BATHING APE, and HYSTERIC
GLAMOUR. An area within the store will be dedicated to the sales of
Japanese brand items. There will also be a large selection of handbags
and accessories from famed luxury brands, including LOUIS VUITTON,
CHANEL, and GUCCI.
Comment from CEO Masahiro Kikuchi:
We are extremely happy to
be opening our third US store, 2nd STREET Costa Mesa.
We are
working hard to ensure that this store will be supported by local
customers, who not only appreciate our offerings of quality goods
carefully selected by our buyers and sold at reasonable prices, but also
for the 2nd Streets core value of "MORE VALUABLE THAN NEW,"
which we have long cherished.
About 2nd STREET Costa Mesa:
Address: 2937 Bristol St, Unit
D101, Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Hours: 11:00AM to 8:00PM, local time,
year-round
Sales floorspace: 3,500 square feet
Range of items:
A total of roughly 10,000 items, including clothing, handbags, shoes,
and other fashion accessories.
2nd STREET Shop List in USA:
2nd STREET Melrose
7560
Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046
(424) 433-5997, mon-sun
11:00am-8:00pm
2nd STREET Pasadena
113 W Colorado Blvd,
Pasadena, CA 91105
(626) 365-0058, mon-sun 11:00am-9:00pm
About 2nd STREET USA, Inc.:
Address: 1679 S. Dupont Hwy.,
Suite 100, Dover, DE 19901
Capitalization: USD 3,000,000 (a
100%-owned subsidiary of GEO Holdings Corporation)
Established:
November 19, 2015
CEO: Masahiro Kikuchi
Business: Recycling
and reuse business within the United States
Related URLs:
Shop: https://2ndstreetusa.com/
EC:
https://ec.2ndstreetusa.com/
Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/2ndstreetusa/
Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/2ndstreetusa/
Twitter:
https://twitter.com/2ndstreetusa
e-Bay:
https://www.ebay.com/usr/2ndstreet_usa
About GEO Holdings Corporation
GEO Holdings Corporation operates over 1,800 shops as well as an online
sales presence in Japan, comprised mostly of GEO shops, which primarily
rent CDs, DVDs, and game software in addition to new product sales, and
2nd STREET, which handles a wide range of recycled, reused products,
including clothing, furniture, and consumer electronics. Visit http://www.geonet.co.jp/english/ for
more information.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180719005022/en/