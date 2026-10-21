3Business and AWS launch AI Marketplace



EQS Newswire / 21/10/2026 / 14:15 CET/CEST

Werbung One-stop platform offers over 60 global AI solutions with local technical expertise to accelerate AI adoption for enterprises of all sizes

HONG KONG SAR –



3Business and AWS will jointly host the AI Marketplace Solution Day on 10 November at the AWS Agentic AI Experience Centre.

Raymond Ho, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of



Recognising that many enterprises face challenges such as limited technical expertise and resources when adopting AI, we have introduced a flexible monthly subscription model to lower the barrier to adoption. Supported by local technical expertise and a deep understanding of the local business landscape, the platform enables enterprises to integrate AI into their day-to-day operations more quickly and drive their AI transformation journey."



Chris So, Managing Director, AWS Hong Kong, said: "We are excited to work with 3Business to bring proven AWS technologies to more Hong Kong businesses and accelerate their AI transformation.



Over the past two decades, AWS has built the broadest, most secure, and most reliable cloud infrastructure, and today we are extending that capability into the era of agentic AI. The biggest challenge enterprises face in adopting AI often lies not in the technology itself, but in how quickly they can find the right solution for their business and deploy it securely. By combining the 3Business AI Marketplace with the strengths of AWS, we are bringing leading AI solutions together on a single platform, backed by local professional technical support so that businesses in Hong Kong, especially SMEs, can embed AI into their daily operations at a lower barrier and a faster pace."



Curated global AI solutions for seven key sectors, backed by local technical support



Designed for enterprises of all sizes, including SMEs, the 3Business AI Marketplace brings together more than 60 global AI solutions tailored to Hong Kong's business environment, enabling enterprises to quickly identify and deploy the AI tools best suited to their needs.



Solutions available on the platform span a wide range of business needs across sectors including retail, logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, professional services, property management, construction and education, as well as dedicated solutions tailored for SMEs. Available solutions include omnichannel platforms, AI chatbots, AI marketing tools, AI-video analytics and AI-powered teaching tools.



The 3Business Empower team, equipped with AWS Certified AI Practitioner credentials, provides professional local pre-sales and post-sales support services to enterprises, spanning needs assessment, solution design, system deployment and integration, staff training, and 24/7 technical support. Through one-stop support services, the team enables enterprises to adopt AI solutions more effectively and capture new business opportunities presented by AI.



Enterprises invited to attend AI Marketplace Solution Day on 10 November



To help more enterprise seize opportunities brought by AI adoption, 3Business and AWS will jointly host the AI Marketplace Solution Day on 10 November at the AWS Agentic AI Experience Centre. Representatives from HTHK, AWS and various technology solution providers will share the latest AI trends and real applications across different industries.



The event will feature multiple solution showcase zones where participants can experience a wide range of innovative AI solutions available on the 3Business AI Marketplace, as well as Amazon Quick, the AI assistant for work. Limited-time offers will also be available. Enterprise customers are invited to explore the potential of AI. See



For more information about the 3Business AI Marketplace, visit



For enquiries about enterprise solutions and offers, please call or WhatsApp 5333 0123, or email



Hashtag: #3Business

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Hutchison Telecommunications (Hong Kong) Limited Hutchison Telecommunications (Hong Kong) Limited ("HTHK"), a leading mobile operator in Hong Kong, offers diverse and advanced mobile telecoms services under the 3 Hong Kong, 3SUPREME, SoSIM and MO+ brands, addressing different needs of the consumer market. HTHK is also dedicated to developing business and enterprise solutions under the 3Business brand in the corporate market spanning mobile commerce, information technology, smart city, the Internet of Things and big data. HTHK channels the latest technologies into innovations that set market trends and steer industry development.



HTHK is the mobile division of Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Limited (stock code: 215), a group member of CK Hutchison Holdings (stock code: 1). For more information on HTHK, visit





News Source: Hutchison Telecom Hong Kong

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 21 October 2026 – 3Business, the corporate brand of Hutchison Telecommunications (Hong Kong) Limited (HTHK), and Amazon Web Services (AWS) today announced the launch of the 3Business AI Marketplace, Hong Kong's only AWS-endorsed AI marketplace offered by a telecoms operator. 3Business AI Marketplace brings together more than 60 AI solutions from leading global technology providers. Through a single platform, large enterprises and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) can easily select, adopt and manage the AI solutions that best suit their business needs, while benefiting from streamlined billing management, making AI adoption simpler and faster.Raymond Ho, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Limited (HTHKH), said: "HTHK is committed to helping enterprises accelerate digital transformation by combining advanced network capabilities with innovative technologies. Leveraging our extensive experience in delivering innovative enterprise solutions, we are delighted to be the first to collaborate with AWS to launch the enterprise-grade 3Business AI Marketplace, bringing together a curated selection of global AI solutions tailored for the local market and backed by local support. Through a single platform, customers can more easily select the AI applications best suited to their business need.Recognising that many enterprises face challenges such as limited technical expertise and resources when adopting AI, we have introduced a flexible monthly subscription model to lower the barrier to adoption. Supported by local technical expertise and a deep understanding of the local business landscape, the platform enables enterprises to integrate AI into their day-to-day operations more quickly and drive their AI transformation journey."Chris So, Managing Director, AWS Hong Kong, said: "We are excited to work with 3Business to bring proven AWS technologies to more Hong Kong businesses and accelerate their AI transformation.Over the past two decades, AWS has built the broadest, most secure, and most reliable cloud infrastructure, and today we are extending that capability into the era of agentic AI. The biggest challenge enterprises face in adopting AI often lies not in the technology itself, but in how quickly they can find the right solution for their business and deploy it securely. By combining the 3Business AI Marketplace with the strengths of AWS, we are bringing leading AI solutions together on a single platform, backed by local professional technical support so that businesses in Hong Kong, especially SMEs, can embed AI into their daily operations at a lower barrier and a faster pace."Designed for enterprises of all sizes, including SMEs, the 3Business AI Marketplace brings together more than 60 global AI solutions tailored to Hong Kong's business environment, enabling enterprises to quickly identify and deploy the AI tools best suited to their needs.Solutions available on the platform span a wide range of business needs across sectors including retail, logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, professional services, property management, construction and education, as well as dedicated solutions tailored for SMEs. Available solutions include omnichannel platforms, AI chatbots, AI marketing tools, AI-video analytics and AI-powered teaching tools.The 3Business Empower team, equipped with AWS Certified AI Practitioner credentials, provides professional local pre-sales and post-sales support services to enterprises, spanning needs assessment, solution design, system deployment and integration, staff training, and 24/7 technical support. Through one-stop support services, the team enables enterprises to adopt AI solutions more effectively and capture new business opportunities presented by AI.To help more enterprise seize opportunities brought by AI adoption, 3Business and AWS will jointly host the AI Marketplace Solution Day on 10 November at the AWS Agentic AI Experience Centre. Representatives from HTHK, AWS and various technology solution providers will share the latest AI trends and real applications across different industries.The event will feature multiple solution showcase zones where participants can experience a wide range of innovative AI solutions available on the 3Business AI Marketplace, as well as Amazon Quick, the AI assistant for work. Limited-time offers will also be available. Enterprise customers are invited to explore the potential of AI. See event details and entry - AI Marketplace Solution Day For more information about the 3Business AI Marketplace, visit AI Marketplace | 3Business For enquiries about enterprise solutions and offers, please call or WhatsApp 5333 0123, or email 3corpsales@hthk.com Hashtag: #3BusinessThe issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.Hutchison Telecommunications (Hong Kong) Limited ("HTHK"), a leading mobile operator in Hong Kong, offers diverse and advanced mobile telecoms services under the 3 Hong Kong, 3SUPREME, SoSIM and MO+ brands, addressing different needs of the consumer market. HTHK is also dedicated to developing business and enterprise solutions under the 3Business brand in the corporate market spanning mobile commerce, information technology, smart city, the Internet of Things and big data. HTHK channels the latest technologies into innovations that set market trends and steer industry development.HTHK is the mobile division of Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Limited (stock code: 215), a group member of CK Hutchison Holdings (stock code: 1). For more information on HTHK, visit www.hthkh.com News Source: Hutchison Telecom Hong Kong 21/10/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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