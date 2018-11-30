3PEA International Announces Effective Date of Name Change and New Trading Symbol

3PEA International, Inc. (NASDAQ: TPNL), a vertically integrated provider of innovative prepaid card programs and processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications, announced that Nasdaq has approved the effectiveness of a change in the companys name from "3PEA International, Inc to "Paysign, Inc. as well as a change in the Companys trading symbol from "TPNL to the new trading symbol "PAYS, which will become effective on the opening of trading as of Monday, April 29, 2019. In addition, a new CUSIP number has been assigned to the Companys common stock. The new CUSIP number for the Companys common stock is 70451A104, which replaces the Companys former CUSIP number, 88579C109.

About 3PEA International

3Pea International (NASDAQ: TPNL), is an experienced and trusted prepaid debit card payment solutions provider as well as an integrated payment processor that has managed millions of prepaid debit cards in its portfolio. Through its Paysign brand, 3PEA conceptualizes, develops and manages payment solutions, prepaid card programs, and customized payment services. 3PEA's corporate incentive prepaid cards are changing the way corporations reward, motivate, and engage their current and potential customers, employees, and agents. 3PEA's customizable prepaid solutions offer significant cost savings while improving brand recognition and customer loyalty. 3PEA's customers include healthcare companies, major pharmaceutical companies, large multinationals, prestigious universities, and social media companies. Paysign is a registered trademark of 3PEA Technologies, Inc. in the United States and other countries. For more information visit us at https://3pea.com/ or follow us on Linkedin, Twitter and Facebook.

