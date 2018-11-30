finanzen.net
26.04.2019 20:14
Bewerten
(0)

3PEA International Announces Effective Date of Name Change and New Trading Symbol

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

3PEA International, Inc. (NASDAQ: TPNL), a vertically integrated provider of innovative prepaid card programs and processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications, announced that Nasdaq has approved the effectiveness of a change in the companys name from "3PEA International, Inc to "Paysign, Inc. as well as a change in the Companys trading symbol from "TPNL to the new trading symbol "PAYS, which will become effective on the opening of trading as of Monday, April 29, 2019. In addition, a new CUSIP number has been assigned to the Companys common stock. The new CUSIP number for the Companys common stock is 70451A104, which replaces the Companys former CUSIP number, 88579C109.

About 3PEA International

3Pea International (NASDAQ: TPNL), is an experienced and trusted prepaid debit card payment solutions provider as well as an integrated payment processor that has managed millions of prepaid debit cards in its portfolio. Through its Paysign brand, 3PEA conceptualizes, develops and manages payment solutions, prepaid card programs, and customized payment services. 3PEA's corporate incentive prepaid cards are changing the way corporations reward, motivate, and engage their current and potential customers, employees, and agents. 3PEA's customizable prepaid solutions offer significant cost savings while improving brand recognition and customer loyalty. 3PEA's customers include healthcare companies, major pharmaceutical companies, large multinationals, prestigious universities, and social media companies. Paysign is a registered trademark of 3PEA Technologies, Inc. in the United States and other countries. For more information visit us at https://3pea.com/ or follow us on Linkedin, Twitter and Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the companies, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There is no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially. 3PEA undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any statements in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Erhalten Sie börsentäglich unsere Top-Nachrichten per WhatsApp - so einfach melden Sie sich an

Nachrichten zu 3Pea International Inc

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr 3Pea International News
RSS Feed
3Pea International zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu 3Pea International Inc

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene 3Pea International News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere 3Pea International News
Anzeige

Inside

SOCIETE GENERALE: DAX - Rekordhoch oder Rücksetzer?
BNP Paribas: Rendezvous mit Harry | Montag um 19:00 Uhr LIVE mit Börsenprofi Harald Weygand
DZ BANK - LVMH: Lust auf Luxus ungebrochen
Sparen Sie richtig für die Rente
Deutsche Bank: Aktie des Branchenprimus fällt wieder wie ein Stein
DekaBank: Wochenvorschau vom 27. April bis 3. Mai 2019
Intel mit Debakel
ETF-Sparplantest 2019  Banken können mit Angeboten überzeugen
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net per WhatsApp - so melden Sie sich an
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur 3Pea International-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

3Pea International Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Rasen lüften: Ein gesunder Rasen braucht Luft
Bayer-Chefetage stellt sich den Kritikern
Indiens Wahl entscheidet über die neue Weltordnung
Das Ende des 500ers ist im globalen Vergleich nur konsequent
Bundesbank druckt keine 500-Euro-Scheine mehr

News von

Türkische Lira: Lukrative Chance am Vier-Monats-Tief
Streit zwischen Coba und Deutscher Bank nach Ende der Fusionsgespräche
Dividendenjäger aufgepasst: Fünf starke Aktien aus Europa
Amazon-Aktie nach Zahlen: Allzeithoch voraus - das gäbe ein starkes Kaufsignal
DAX: Bahn frei, aber Markt heiß

News von

Die Geschichte eines Berliner Millionen-Startups zeigt, warum man Praktikanten nie unterschätzen sollte
Nach Ende der Gespräche mit Commerzbank: "Deutsche Bank hat keinen Plan B", warnt ein Experte
Edeka will mit Drogeriemärkten angreifen - der dm-Chef bezweifelt jedoch, dass der Konkurrent Erfolg hat
"Für 100 Euro durch ganz Europa": Deutsche Unternehmer wollen den weltweiten Verkehr revolutionieren
Der warme April könnte für hohe Stromrechnungen sorgen

Heute im Fokus

DAX geht fester ins Wochenende -- Daimler verdient erneut weniger -- Amazon macht deutlich mehr Gewinn -- Conti, Deutsche Bank, Ford, Starbucks im Fokus

Wirecard-Chefaufseher tritt anscheinend nicht erneut an. IPO: Bürochat-App Slack will per Direktplatzierung an die Börse. Investitionsprogramm drückt bei Colgate-Palmolive auf das Ergebnis. Chevron verdient weniger. US-Wachstum im ersten Quartal deutlich höher als erwartet.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 17 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 17 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in KW 17 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die beliebtesten Arbeitgeber in Deutschland
Hier gibt es die beliebtesten Jobs
Die zehn größten Kapitalvernichter
Hier wurde am meisten Anlegergeld verbrannt
DIe innovativsten Unternehmen
Diese Unternehmen sind am fortschrittlichsten
Das hat sich geändert
Diese Aktien hat George Soros im Depot
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Einige Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Der Bitcoin konnte wieder über die Marke von 5.500 Dollar klettern. Wo sehen Sie den Kurs der Kryptowährung Ende 2019?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
18:00 Uhr
DAX geht fester ins Wochenende -- Daimler verdient erneut weniger -- Amazon macht deutlich mehr Gewinn -- Conti, Deutsche Bank, Ford, Starbucks im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
20:12 Uhr
KW 17: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Konjunktur/Wirtschaft
20:15 Uhr
'Freundschafts'-Pipeline steht still
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Amazon906866
CommerzbankCBK100
Deutsche Bank AG514000
BayerBAY001
Daimler AG710000
TeslaA1CX3T
NEL ASAA0B733
Apple Inc.865985
Aurora Cannabis IncA12GS7
BASFBASF11
SAP SE716460
Allianz840400
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
SteinhoffA14XB9