3PEA International Announces Effective Date of Name Change and New Trading Symbol

3PEA
International, Inc. (NASDAQ: TPNL),
a vertically integrated provider of innovative prepaid card programs and
processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications,
announced that Nasdaq has approved the effectiveness of a change in the
companys name from "3PEA International, Inc to "Paysign, Inc. as well
as a change in the Companys trading symbol from "TPNL to the new
trading symbol "PAYS, which will become effective on the opening of
trading as of Monday, April 29, 2019. In addition, a new CUSIP number
has been assigned to the Companys common stock. The new CUSIP number
for the Companys common stock is 70451A104, which replaces the
Companys former CUSIP number, 88579C109.
About 3PEA International
3Pea International (NASDAQ: TPNL),
is an experienced and trusted prepaid debit card payment solutions
provider as well as an integrated payment processor that has managed
millions of prepaid debit cards in its portfolio. Through its Paysign
brand, 3PEA conceptualizes, develops and manages payment solutions,
prepaid card programs, and customized payment services. 3PEA's corporate
incentive prepaid cards are changing the way corporations reward,
motivate, and engage their current and potential customers, employees,
and agents. 3PEA's customizable prepaid solutions offer significant cost
savings while improving brand recognition and customer loyalty. 3PEA's
customers include healthcare companies, major pharmaceutical companies,
large multinationals, prestigious universities, and social media
companies. Paysign is a registered trademark of 3PEA Technologies, Inc.
in the United States and other countries. For more information visit us
at https://3pea.com/ or
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking
information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of
1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are
subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other
than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without
limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives
of the companies, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and
uncertainties. There is no assurance that such statements will prove to
be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ
materially. 3PEA undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise
any statements in this release, whether as a result of new information,
future events, or otherwise.
