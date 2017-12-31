3PEA International Announces the Appointment of Mr. Bruce A. Mina as a Non-Executive Independent Director

3PEA International, Inc. (OTCQB:TPNL),
a vertically integrated provider of innovative prepaid card programs and
processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications,
is pleased to announce the appointment of Bruce A. Mina to the role of
non-executive independent Director.
"It is with great pleasure that we welcome Bruce to the 3PEA Board of
Directors, said Mark Newcomer, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, 3PEA
International. "Bruces extensive background as an Accredited Business
Valuator, Chief Financial Officer and Business Consultant makes him a
valuable addition to the expanding 3PEA Board.
The Board of Directors continues its search to appoint additional new
independent directors, and to expand the Boards skill sets to support
3PEAs expansion into new markets and geographies.
Mr. Bruce A. Mina
Bruce A. Mina, MS-Taxation, CPA/ABV, CFF, CVA, BVAL is a co-founder &
managing member of Mina Llano Higgins Group, LLP (founded 1974). Mr.
Mina is a Certified Public Accountant licensed in the State of New York
for over 30 years. He is experienced in, and responsible for litigation
support and valuation assignments regarding business valuations, damage
studies and appraisal engagements. Mr. Mina has been retained as a
Business Appraiser, Expert Witness, Consultant, Forensic Examiner,
Auditor, Accountant and Tax Planner by business owners and corporate
officers, attorneys and Municipalities to provide services in business
appraisal and enterprise valuation, forensic examination and litigation
support. As a Business Appraiser, Mr. Mina has valued businesses
for the purpose of acquisition, sale, buy/sell agreements, estate
planning, arbitration and litigation.
Mr. Mina has served as CFO for Coal Brick Oven Pizzeria, Inc., a Nevada
corporation, (Grimaldis Pizzeria chain of restaurants) headquartered in
Scottsdale, AZ from 2011-2018, and currently serves as CFO for Academy
of Aviation in Long Island, NY since 2009. Mr. Mina earned his B.A.
degree from Hofstra University, and his Master of Science-Taxation
Degree from Long Island University.
Mr. Mina is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public
Accountants (AICOPA); The Tax Institute, School of Professional
Accountancy, College of Management, C.W. Post Campus, Long Island
University; National Association of Certified Valuators and Analysts;
National Association of Valuation Analysts and New York Association of
Collaborative Professionals.
About 3PEA International
3Pea International (OTCQB:TPNL)
is an experienced and trusted prepaid debit card payment solutions
provider as well as an integrated payment processor that has managed
millions of prepaid debit cards in its portfolio. Through its PaySign
brand, 3PEA conceptualizes, develops and manages payment solutions,
prepaid card programs, and customized payment services. 3PEAs corporate
incentive prepaid cards are changing the way corporations reward,
motivate, and engage their current and potential customers, employees,
and agents. 3PEAs customizable prepaid solutions offer significant cost
savings while improving brand recognition and customer loyalty. 3PEAs
customers include healthcare companies, major pharmaceutical companies,
large multinationals, prestigious universities, and social media
companies. PaySign is a registered trademark of 3PEA Technologies, Inc.
in the United States and other countries. For more information visit us
at www.3pea.com
or follow us on LinkedIn,
Twitter
and Facebook.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking
information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of
1933 and Rule 3b 6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are
subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other
than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without
limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives
of the companies, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and
uncertainties. There is no assurance that such statements will prove to
be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ
materially. 3PEA undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise
any statements in this release, whether as a result of new information,
future events, or otherwise.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180403006283/en/