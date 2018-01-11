$46.25 Million Multifamily High-Rise Sale in St. Petersburg Closed by IPA

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI) announced its Institutional Property
Advisors (IPA) division closed the sale of Urban Style Flats, a 481-unit
multifamily asset in downtown St. Petersburg, Florida. The property sold
for $46.25 million, which equates to more than $96,000 per unit.
"Situated on the border of St. Petersburgs Edge District, a 43-acre
area undergoing economic revitalization, Urban Style Flats gives new
ownership an opportunity to decrease the gap between current rents and
that of surrounding A product via strategic interior and amenity
upgrades, said Michael Regan, senior managing director.
"Utilizing the strength of our national platform, we brought in a New
York-based buyer who is new to the Florida multifamily marketplace,
said Frank Carriera, senior managing director. "Urban Style Flats is a
perfect opportunity for new ownership to capitalize on their value-add
experience in an emerging Florida market. Carriera and Regan
represented the seller and procured the buyer.
The property is located at 300 10th Street South in downtown St.
Petersburg, within walking distance of Tropicana Field and Central
Avenue, near the University of South Floridas St. Pete Campus and St.
Petersburg Colleges downtown campus. New developments in the vicinity
include a waterfront pier project, the Al Lang Stadium expansion, a
Johns Hopkins research center, The Tom and Mary James Museum of Western
and Wildlife Art, and One St. Petersburg, a 41-story mixed-use project.
Built in the 1970s, the property is composed of a high-rise building
with three multi-story towers. Community amenities include the largest
fitness center in the market. Urban Style Flats has received many
capital improvements over the last decade, including new air
conditioning systems, a structured parking garage, and modern artistic
décor throughout.
About Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI)
With over 1,700 investment sales and financing professionals located
throughout the United States and Canada, Marcus & Millichap is a leading
specialist in commercial real estate investment sales, financing,
research and advisory services. Founded in 1971, the firm closed nearly
9,000 transactions in 2016 with a value of approximately $42.3 billion.
The company has perfected a powerful system for marketing properties
that combines investment specialization, local market expertise, the
industrys most comprehensive research, state-of-the-art technology, and
relationships with the largest pool of qualified investors. To learn
more, please visit: www.MarcusMillichap.com
About Institutional Property Advisors
With a network of senior-level investment advisors located throughout
the United States, Institutional Property Advisors (IPA) is qualified to
meet the needs of institutional and major private investors. IPAs
combination of real estate investment and capital markets expertise,
industry-leading technology, superior support services and acclaimed
research offer customized solutions for the acquisition and disposition
of institutional properties and portfolios. www.IPAusa.com
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180111006004/en/