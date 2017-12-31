23.08.2018 15:12
$51.35 Million Age-Restricted Multifamily Asset Sale in Utah Closed by Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI) announces the sale of Rosegate Draper, a 277-unit age-restricted multifamily asset located in Draper, Utah. The property sold for $51.35 million, which represents $185,379 per unit.

"Age-restricted and seniors housing properties are much needed in Utah due to the limited number of these assets currently in the state, said Danny Shin, senior vice president investments in Marcus & Millichaps Salt Lake City office. "Rosegate Draper is considered one of the premier 55-plus communities available to seniors, and its ample amenities showcase the best of living in Salt Lake Valley.

Marcus & Millichaps Shin and Brock Zylstra, a vice president investments, represented the seller, a local developer and owner, and procured the buyer, Kennedy Wilson, a California-based global real estate investment company. Kennedy Wilsons total portfolio currently includes six multifamily properties in Utah and over $16 billion in total assets.

"It is a great time for real estate investors to look at age-restricted and seniors housing assets as sustainable investment ventures, and Danny Shin and Brock Zylstra, a top-producing multifamily investment sales team in Utah, were an ideal choice to facilitate this transaction, added Phil Brierley, regional manager of Marcus & Millichaps Salt Lake City office.

Built in 2015, Rosegate Draper is located at 14075 S Bangerter Pkwy in Draper, about 20 miles south of Salt Lake City. The five-story community features all one- and two-bedroom units and offers space for full-service facilities including an off-street drop-off/pick-up area, onsite café and salon.

About Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI)

With over 1,800 investment sales and financing professionals located throughout the United States and Canada, Marcus & Millichap is a leading specialist in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services. Founded in 1971, the firm closed nearly 9,000 transactions in 2017 with a value of approximately $42.2 billion. Marcus & Millichap has perfected a powerful system for marketing properties that combines investment specialization, local market expertise, the industrys most comprehensive research, state-of-the-art technology, and relationships with the largest pool of qualified investors. To learn more, please visit: www.MarcusMillichap.com

