19.04.2018 19:47
Bewerten
(0)
Kommentare

$64.8 Million Suburban Phoenix Multifamily Asset Sale Closed by IPA

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Top Themen Heute
3

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI) announced today its Institutional Property Advisors (IPA) division closed the sale of The Met at Fashion Center, a three-building, 303-unit multifamily investment property in Chandler, Arizona. The property sold for $64.8 million, which equates to $213,861 per unit.

"The Met at Fashion Centers location is ideal for professionals delaying home purchases to live in urban settings where they can work and socialize within a short distance of home, said IPAs Steve Gebing. "Despite above average household incomes of more than $96,000 in the area, residents of Chandler living within a one-mile radius of The Met at Fashion Center face single-family home prices that are 59 percent higher than the city of Phoenix average.

Gebing and Cliff David, also with IPA, represented the sellers, HCW Development and the Statesman Group, and procured the buyer, an institutional investment manager.

Built in 2016, The Met at Fashion Center is adjacent to the Chandler Fashion Center, a 1.3 million-square-foot super regional shopping mall. The location provides immediate access to the Price Corridor, which accounts for nearly one-third of the citys total employment base. Chandler Regional Medical Center is three miles away, and Downtown Chandler is within four miles.

About Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI)

With over 1,800 investment sales and financing professionals located throughout the United States and Canada, Marcus & Millichap is a leading specialist in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services. Founded in 1971, the firm closed nearly 9,000 transactions in 2017 with a value of approximately $42.2 billion. Marcus & Millichap has perfected a powerful system for marketing properties that combines investment specialization, local market expertise, the industrys most comprehensive research, state-of-the-art technology, and relationships with the largest pool of qualified investors. To learn more, please visit: www.MarcusMillichap.com

About Institutional Property Advisors

With a network of senior-level investment advisors located throughout the United States, Institutional Property Advisors (IPA) is qualified to meet the needs of institutional and major private investors. IPAs combination of real estate investment and capital markets expertise, industry-leading technology, superior support services and acclaimed research offer customized solutions for the acquisition and disposition of institutional properties and portfolios. www.IPAusa.com

Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu Marcus & Millichap Inc

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Marcus Millichap News
RSS Feed
Marcus Millichap zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Marcus & Millichap Inc

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Marcus Millichap News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Marcus Millichap News
Anzeige

Inside

BNP Paribas: Trader's Box App | BNP Paribas
Wirecard - "Ein Unternehmen mit vergleichbarem Potenzial ist kaum zu finden"
UBS: Allianz SE - Korrektur könnte beendet sein
Nichts für schwache Nerven
Vontobel: Nach dem Börsengang: Spotify kauft Loudr und möchte die Erfolgsstory von Netflix nachahmen
Das Experten-Team von Scalable Capital
ING Markets: DAX - Was alle sehen, sehen auch die Bären
DZ BANK  DAX: Starke charttechnische Widerstandszone vor der Brust
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Top-Thema: Künstliche Intelligenz

Im neuen Anlegermagazin stellen wir Ihnen drei Aktien aus dem Software-Sektor vor, die beim Megatrend "Künstliche Intelligenz" gut positioniert sind. Außerdem: Der US-Medienkonzern Walt Disney verspricht langfristigen Anlegern die Chance auf attraktive Renditen. Gilt das auch für RTL und ProSiebenSat1?
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Marcus Millichap-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Marcus Millichap Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Für diese 5-Euro-Münze stehen Sammler Schlange
Mehr Wachstum, weniger Arbeitslose, hohe Überschüsse
Das sind die Fonds und Konten für ein gutes Gewissen
Die Wunderwaffe der GroKo ist ein teurer Fehlschlag
Ampel-Fleisch und Zwei-Zangen-Trick  so grillen Sie richtig

News von

DAX: Am oberen Ende angekommen?
Formycon-Aktie, Artec und Co.: Die besten Aktien aus dem Wachstumssegment Scale
Daimler-Aktie, Sanofi und Co.: Die fünf verlässlichsten Dividendenzahler aus dem EuroStoxx 50
Unterbewertete Aktien: Wo Anleger jetzt zuschlagen sollten
Dax schließt kaum verändert - Beige Book bremst ab - Conti-Aktie im Fokus

News von

Airbnb-Manager: Eine Eigenschaft unterscheidet mittelmäßige von herausragenden Bewerbern
So löscht man seinen Google-Suchverlauf endgültig
Trotz steigender E-Auto-Verkäufe: Experte erwartet für Batteriebranche "deutliche Marktbereinigung"
Mit dieser Strategie wird adidas zum gefährlichen Konkurrenten für Nike
Die Technologie hinter Bitcoin deckt ein gravierendes Problem auf dem Arbeitsmarkt auf

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt mit kleinem Minus -- Dow schwächer -- US-Behörde nimmt Tesla wegen Unfallbilanz unter die Lupe -- Amazon: Meilenstein bei Prime-Abos -- American Express, Snap, Alcoa im Fokus

Euro erstmals seit Kursfreigabe über 1,20 Franken wert. MorphoSys-Aktie mit Kursgewinnen nach Börsengang in New York. Philip Morris-Aktie auf Zweijahrestief. John Paulson muss 1 Milliarde Dollar Steuern zahlen. US-Frühindikatoren steigen wie erwartet. Pharmakonzern Takeda will Rivalen Shire kaufen. GoPro bietet "TradeUp" an.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

KW 15: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
KW 15: Analysten-Tops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten
Die reichsten Menschen der Welt
Diese Menschen haben das meiste Geld

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die besten Airlines der Welt 2017
Welche Fluggesellschaft macht das Rennen?
Die Top-Flitzer des Genfer Autosalon 2018
Das sind die Highlights
Starke Unterschiede
In diesen Ländern ist Bitcoin-Mining am teuersten
Hier arbeiten die glücklichsten Mitarbeiter
Welches Bundesland macht das Rennen?
Nach über 40 Jahren: Die Meilensteine der Apple-Geschichte
Was waren die wichtigsten Ereignisse der Apple-Geschichte?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wo steht der DAX Ende 2018?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
20:23 Uhr
DAX schließt mit kleinem Minus -- Dow schwächer -- US-Behörde nimmt Tesla wegen Unfallbilanz unter die Lupe -- Amazon: Meilenstein bei Prime-Abos -- American Express, Snap, Alcoa im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
20:45 Uhr
Analyst: Apple-Anleger sollten sich auf eine Enttäuschung gefasst machen - Aktie fällt tief
Aktie im Fokus
20:36 Uhr
Shire-Aktie legt zu: Takeda will Rivalen Shire kaufen - Angeblich auch Allergan mit Interesse
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Siemens Healthineers AGSHL100
Daimler AG710000
Amazon906866
Steinhoff International N.V.A14XB9
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
Apple Inc.865985
RWE AG St.703712
E.ON SEENAG99
Facebook Inc.A1JWVX
Siemens AG723610
EVOTEC AG566480
Allianz840400
TeslaA1CX3T