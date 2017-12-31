$64.8 Million Suburban Phoenix Multifamily Asset Sale Closed by IPA

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI) announced today its Institutional
Property Advisors (IPA) division closed the sale of The Met at Fashion
Center, a three-building, 303-unit multifamily investment property in
Chandler, Arizona. The property sold for $64.8 million, which equates to
$213,861 per unit.
"The Met at Fashion Centers location is ideal for professionals
delaying home purchases to live in urban settings where they can work
and socialize within a short distance of home, said IPAs Steve Gebing.
"Despite above average household incomes of more than $96,000 in the
area, residents of Chandler living within a one-mile radius of The Met
at Fashion Center face single-family home prices that are 59 percent
higher than the city of Phoenix average.
Gebing and Cliff David, also with IPA, represented the sellers, HCW
Development and the Statesman Group, and procured the buyer, an
institutional investment manager.
Built in 2016, The Met at Fashion Center is adjacent to the Chandler
Fashion Center, a 1.3 million-square-foot super regional shopping mall.
The location provides immediate access to the Price Corridor, which
accounts for nearly one-third of the citys total employment base.
Chandler Regional Medical Center is three miles away, and Downtown
Chandler is within four miles.
