$6bn advisor team joins UBS Private Wealth Management in Boston and Los Angeles

UBS Private Wealth Management (PWM) is proud to announce that it has hired Denis J. Cleary and Gregory M. Devine, along with Analysts Abigail Harris, Seamus ONeill, Mindi Chen and Christopher Carbone. Denis and Gregory will maintain offices in both Boston and Los Angeles.

Denis and Gregory operate one of the fastest growing Private Wealth Management teams in the industry, with more than $20m in production and $6bn Assets Under Supervision. With clients located in more than 25 states across the US, Cleary and Devine will maintain their commitment to the local communities in Boston and Los Angeles by having offices in both locations, to serve their growing, national client base.

"With their entrepreneurial focus, productivity and national footprint, Denis, Greg and their team are a strong addition to our Private Wealth Management business. Known for being one of the largest teams in the country under the age of 50, we're proud to have them on board here at UBS to bring a differentiated view for our clients, said John Mathews, Head of Ultra-High Net Worth Americas and Private Wealth Management at UBS.

"We are excited to welcome Denis, Greg and their team to UBS," added Max Bardeen, Complex Director of Boston PWM at UBS. "The team's commitment to our community will be a welcome addition to our market. There is no doubt that our highest expectations will be exceeded."

Denis began his career as a corporate attorney at an international law firm, before moving into the Private Wealth Management industry in 2006, where he quickly became known for his innovative expertise in advising business owners and entrepreneurs. Denis has a particular focus in serving clients from technology, healthcare, family business and real estate sectors. Denis was named a top advisor in 2013 at his previous firm, an honor reserved for an elite group of advisors. He was named a Managing Director in 2017. He also served as an Executive Director of one of the largest private operating foundations in New England. A graduate of the College of the Holy Cross and Boston College Law School, Denis was a Grimes Moot Court Finalist and argued before U.S. Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia.

Gregory started his career in the Private Wealth Management industry in 2004. Having previously worked in Silicon Valley, he brought experience and expertise to clients in the technology, private equity, venture capital, and family business sectors. Gregory moved to the Greater Los Angeles area in 2016 to service a growing national client base. He was named to his previous firm's Advisory Council in 2017, recognizing him as one of the most successful Private Wealth Advisors in the country. He earned a B.A. in Economics and Communications from Boston College and an MBA from the University of Notre Dame.

