A Better Start, Ready for the Day: Green SM Elevates the Urban Mobility Experience in the U.S.



EQS Newswire / 30/10/2026 / 12:00 CET/CEST

Werbung LOS ANGELES, USA - Media OutReach Newswire - 30 October 2026 - Drivers in Los Angeles spend an average of approximately 87 hours each year in rush-hour traffic, equivalent to more than three full days. According to the INRIX 2025 Global Traffic Scorecard, this figure is slightly lower than the 88 hours recorded the previous year, while Los Angeles moved from eighth to tenth place among the world's most congested urban areas.









The in-vehicle experience plays an important role in making that difference. J.D. Power's 2026 U.S. Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study, which evaluates the emotional appeal and ownership experience of 78,514 new-vehicle owners during the first 90 days of ownership across 37 attributes, found that electric vehicles outperformed internal combustion engine vehicles in nearly every category. The largest gap was in the powertrain category, where EVs scored 109 points higher on a 1,000-point scale.



A 2018 study conducted by the University of York in the United Kingdom also reported positive changes among drivers who switched from diesel vehicles to electric vehicles, including improved concentration, greater calmness and a stronger sense of happiness.



Together, these findings highlight how a morning commute can become a more positive start to the day - with less stress, greater comfort and a stronger sense of control. Rather than allowing rush-hour traffic to drain their energy, commuters can turn their journey into an opportunity to prepare, recharge and feel ready for the day ahead.



This is the spirit behind "Start Strong. Arrive Ready.", the message Green SM, a Vietnamese-born all-electric taxi service, has chosen to introduce its experience to the U.S. market. Through every electric ride, Green SM aims to help passengers begin their day feeling more positive, comfortable and energized.



Making Every Moment Before Work Count: How a Smoother Ride Enhances the Passenger Experience



This experience comes to life through the



A pleasant journey is shaped not only by the vehicle, but also by the quality of service. Green Driver partners are carefully selected and trained, with an emphasis on professionalism, courtesy and attentive service throughout every ride.



For customers booking through the Green SM app, available features provide information about drivers, vehicles and routes, helping passengers follow their journeys and stay informed along the way. Fares and promotional offers are also displayed clearly, making it easier for customers to compare options and choose a ride that suits their needs.



Whether it is a morning ride before an important meeting, a transfer from a hotel to an event venue, or a series of journeys packed into a business trip, Green SM aims to make urban mobility more comfortable and convenient. After all, the value of a ride lies not only in getting passengers to their destinations, but also in helping them arrive feeling relaxed, in control and ready for whatever comes next.



From Vietnam to Los Angeles: Bringing Green Mobility to More People Through the Five Green Goodness Pillars



In mid-October, Green SM officially launched its all-electric taxi service in Los Angeles, marking the brand's first entry into North America and expanding its global footprint to nine markets. Customers can book rides through the Green SM app, contact the call center or hail a vehicle on the street, with options to meet a range of mobility needs, from everyday commutes and longer journeys to airport transfers.



Across its markets, Green SM builds its service experience around the 5 Good Promises: Good Cars, Good Drivers, Good Price, Good Experience and Good for the Environment. In Los Angeles, these principles are reflected in an all-electric VinFast fleet, transparent fares and promotional offers, professional drivers, attentive service and rides with zero tailpipe emissions.



To celebrate its launch, Green SM is offering special promotions to customers in Los Angeles. New users can enjoy 50% off their fares, up to $12 per ride, on their first five trips. Customers can also sign up for Green Pass membership free of charge and receive 10 discount codes each month, with each code offering 30% off a fare, up to $10.



Founded in Vietnam in 2023, Green SM has steadily expanded its operations, bringing all-electric mobility services to markets around the world, including Vietnam, Laos, Indonesia, the Philippines, India, Kazakhstan, Denmark and the Netherlands. The brand has completed approximately 850 million trips covering nearly 6 billion kilometers, helping reduce more than 800,000 metric tons of CO2 emissions, equivalent to the amount of carbon absorbed by approximately 36 million trees.



In the U.S., Green SM says it will progressively strengthen its local operations and recruit and train drivers from the local community, creating additional employment opportunities while contributing to the transition toward greener transportation in Los Angeles and the surrounding region. Alongside its expansion, the brand will continue investing in its fleet, technology, people and service quality, with the goal of building a sustainable, long-term presence in the U.S. market.



From Vietnam to Los Angeles, Green SM's global journey represents more than an expansion of its brand footprint. It is also an opportunity to bring a greener, more comfortable mobility experience to people in major cities around the world.



Because a productive day can begin with a better ride. Start Strong. Arrive Ready.



Sources

INRIX Global Traffic Scorecard

InsideEVs: J.D. Power survey on EV owner satisfaction

Electrive: University of York study on the effects of driving electric cars For commuters, however, this time can be an opportunity: 15 minutes to review a presentation, a few moments to prepare for an important meeting, or a quiet transition from family life to the workday ahead. The key is finding ways to make these moments more meaningful and begin each day in a more positive frame of mind, contributing to overall well-being and happiness.The in-vehicle experience plays an important role in making that difference. J.D. Power's 2026 U.S. Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study, which evaluates the emotional appeal and ownership experience of 78,514 new-vehicle owners during the first 90 days of ownership across 37 attributes, found that electric vehicles outperformed internal combustion engine vehicles in nearly every category. The largest gap was in the powertrain category, where EVs scored 109 points higher on a 1,000-point scale.A 2018 study conducted by the University of York in the United Kingdom also reported positive changes among drivers who switched from diesel vehicles to electric vehicles, including improved concentration, greater calmness and a stronger sense of happiness.Together, these findings highlight how a morning commute can become a more positive start to the day - with less stress, greater comfort and a stronger sense of control. Rather than allowing rush-hour traffic to drain their energy, commuters can turn their journey into an opportunity to prepare, recharge and feel ready for the day ahead.This is the spirit behind, the message Green SM, a Vietnamese-born all-electric taxi service, has chosen to introduce its experience to the U.S. market. Through every electric ride, Green SM aims to help passengers begin their day feeling more positive, comfortable and energized.This experience comes to life through the VinFast VF 8, a D-segment electric SUV in Green SM's fleet in Los Angeles. Its spacious interior, clean cabin and smooth, quiet performance offer passengers a welcome moment of comfort amid the pace of urban life. Whether heading to the office or an important appointment, passengers can use the journey to finish emails, review key talking points for a meeting, or simply relax and recharge before the day begins.A pleasant journey is shaped not only by the vehicle, but also by the quality of service. Green Driver partners are carefully selected and trained, with an emphasis on professionalism, courtesy and attentive service throughout every ride.For customers booking through the Green SM app, available features provide information about drivers, vehicles and routes, helping passengers follow their journeys and stay informed along the way. Fares and promotional offers are also displayed clearly, making it easier for customers to compare options and choose a ride that suits their needs.Whether it is a morning ride before an important meeting, a transfer from a hotel to an event venue, or a series of journeys packed into a business trip, Green SM aims to make urban mobility more comfortable and convenient. After all, the value of a ride lies not only in getting passengers to their destinations, but also in helping them arrive feeling relaxed, in control and ready for whatever comes next.In mid-October, Green SM officially launched its all-electric taxi service in Los Angeles, marking the brand's first entry into North America and expanding its global footprint to nine markets. Customers can book rides through the Green SM app, contact the call center or hail a vehicle on the street, with options to meet a range of mobility needs, from everyday commutes and longer journeys to airport transfers.Across its markets, Green SM builds its service experience around the. In Los Angeles, these principles are reflected in an all-electric VinFast fleet, transparent fares and promotional offers, professional drivers, attentive service and rides with zero tailpipe emissions.To celebrate its launch, Green SM is offering special promotions to customers in Los Angeles. New users can enjoy, up to $12 per ride, on their first five trips. Customers can also sign up foreach month, with each code offering 30% off a fare, up to $10.Founded in Vietnam in 2023, Green SM has steadily expanded its operations, bringing all-electric mobility services to markets around the world, including Vietnam, Laos, Indonesia, the Philippines, India, Kazakhstan, Denmark and the Netherlands. The brand has completed approximately 850 million trips covering nearly 6 billion kilometers, helping reduce more than 800,000 metric tons of CO2 emissions, equivalent to the amount of carbon absorbed by approximately 36 million trees.In the U.S., Green SM says it will progressively strengthen its local operations and recruit and train drivers from the local community, creating additional employment opportunities while contributing to the transition toward greener transportation in Los Angeles and the surrounding region. Alongside its expansion, the brand will continue investing in its fleet, technology, people and service quality, with the goal of building a sustainable, long-term presence in the U.S. market.From Vietnam to Los Angeles, Green SM's global journey represents more than an expansion of its brand footprint. It is also an opportunity to bring a greener, more comfortable mobility experience to people in major cities around the world.Because a productive day can begin with a better ride.

Hashtag: #GreenSM

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





News Source: Green SM

Hashtag: #GreenSMThe issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.News Source: Green SM 30/10/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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