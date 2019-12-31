finanzen.net
22.05.2020

Abacus Health Products Announces Release Date for 2020 First Quarter Financial Results

Abacus Health Products, Inc. (CSE: ABCS, OTCQB: ABAHF) ("Abacus or the "Company) announces that it will release its 2020 first quarter financial results on Thursday, May 28, 2020, prior to the market open.

The Company will not be hosting a conference call to discuss the results. The Company intends to hold the previously-announced special shareholders meeting ("Meeting) on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. (EDT) to consider and vote upon its proposed acquisition by Charlottes Web Holdings, Inc.

Further details on the Meeting and the proposed transaction can be found in the management information circular of Abacus dated May 4, 2020, available on its website at www.abacushp.com and under its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Abacus Health Products, Inc.

Abacus is principally engaged in the development and commercialization of over-the-counter (OTC) topical medications with active pharmaceutical ingredients and which contain organic and natural ingredients, including a cannabinoid-rich hemp extract containing CBD from the Cannabis sativa L plant. Abacus products are aimed at the rapidly growing markets for topical pain relief and therapeutic skincare and are based on proprietary patent-pending technologies developed by Abacus. Abacus formulations combine advanced science with organic and natural ingredients to provide safe relief. Abacus currently offers three lines of products: CBD CLINIC, marketed to the professional practitioner market, and CBDMEDIC and Harmony Hemp, marketed to the consumer market. Abacus products are offered across the United States and are produced by contract manufacturers, including in an FDA registered and audited manufacturing facility.

To learn more about Abacus, visit www.abacushp.com

