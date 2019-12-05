Abacus Health Products Announces Voluntary Extension of Lock-Up Agreements

Abacus Health Products, Inc. (CSE: ABCS, OTCQX: ABAHF) ("Abacus or the "Company) today announced that it has secured from key shareholders a voluntary extension to lock-up agreements representing approximately 8 million subordinate voting shares, including subordinate voting shares issuable upon conversion of locked-up proportionate voting shares.

The agreements were originally entered into at the time of the Companys reverse take-over in January 2019 with investors including key founders of the Companys former parent, Aidance Skincare & Topical Solutions, LLC, certain members of the Companys management team, including Abacus CEO Perry Antelman, and certain other early investors in the Company. The extended lock-up agreements represent approximately 37% of the Companys total basic shares outstanding, assuming the conversion of all proportionate voting shares into subordinate voting shares. The lock-up agreements include standard provisions and limit the sale of the locked-up shares to the following schedule: 60% shall be released from trade restriction on June 30, 2020, 15% on July 29, 2020 and 25% on January 29, 2021.

Perry Antelman, CEO of Abacus, commented, "The extension of the lock-up agreements by these shareholders demonstrates their ongoing support for the Company and confidence in managements ability to execute our long-term corporate strategy. We expect the new schedule to reduce uncertainty regarding the release of currently locked-up shares over the coming quarters and enhance shareholder value.

About Abacus Health Products, Inc.

Abacus is engaged in the development and commercialization of over-the-counter (OTC) registered topical medications with active pharmaceutical ingredients and which contain organic and natural ingredients, including a cannabinoid-rich hemp extract containing CBD from the Cannabis sativa L plant. Abacus products are aimed at the rapidly growing markets for topical pain relief and therapeutic skincare and are based on proprietary patent-pending technologies developed by Abacus. Abacus formulations combine advanced science with organic and natural ingredients to provide safe relief. Abacus currently offers two lines of products: CBD CLINIC, marketed to the professional practitioner market, and CBDMEDIC, marketed to the consumer market. Abacus products are offered across the United States and are produced by a contract manufacturer in an FDA registered and audited manufacturing facility.

