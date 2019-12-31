finanzen.net
18.02.2020 14:14

Abacus Health Products Launches CBD CLINIC Massage Therapy Series

Abacus Health Products, Inc. (CSE: ABCS, OTCQX: ABAHF) ("Abacus or the "Company) today announced the launch of its new CBD CLINIC Massage Therapy Series, a line of eight new massage oils and creams.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200218005600/en/

Abacus Health Product's CBD CLINIC Massage Therapy Series, a line of eight new massage oils and creams. (Photo: <a href=Abacus Health Products Inc.)"/>

Abacus Health Product's CBD CLINIC Massage Therapy Series, a line of eight new massage oils and creams. (Photo: Abacus Health Products Inc.)

The CBD CLINIC Massage Therapy Series has been developed specifically for massage therapists and other Complementary and Alternative Medicine (CAM) practitioners. Introducing new aromatic botanicals and a newly formulated massage cream, the product line offers practitioners different levels of strength as well as, for the first-time, unscented versions of massage oil and cream.

CBD CLINIC products are currently sold to over 16,500 practitioners across the US, with around 30% of them being licensed massage therapists. According to the American Massage Therapy Association, it is estimated that there are around 300,000 licensed massage therapists in the United States, which represents one of the largest groups of health care practitioners in the country. Together with its distributor partners, Abacus has launched a dedicated marketing campaign to support the launch of the Massage Therapy Series.

Perry Antelman, CEO of Abacus said, "CBD CLINIC products were developed to offer health care practitioners solutions that provide superior pain relief for their patients. The Massage Therapy Series offers a newly formulated line developed to address the specific needs of massage therapy practitioners and reflects Abacus ability to innovate and develop the highest quality products. We look forward to continuing to lead and support the health care practitioner industry with additional new product introductions in the future.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements or information (collectively, "forward-looking statements) within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, including, without limitation, statements relating to the execution of the Companys growth strategy.?? Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Companys control, that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking statements, including assumptions regarding the Companys ability to efficiently operate its business, market and economic conditions, business prospects or opportunities, future plans and strategies, anticipated events and trends, and regulatory changes that may affect the Company and its customers and industry.

There can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. Additional information about these risks, uncertainties and assumptions is contained under "Risk Factors and Uncertainties in the Companys annual information form dated April 12, 2019, which is available under the Companys SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to correct or update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

About Abacus Health Products, Inc.

Abacus is engaged in the development and commercialization of over-the-counter (OTC) registered topical medications with active pharmaceutical ingredients and which contain organic and natural ingredients, including a cannabinoid-rich hemp extract containing CBD from the Cannabis sativa L plant. Abacus products are aimed at the rapidly growing markets for topical pain relief and therapeutic skincare and are based on proprietary patent-pending technologies developed by Abacus. Abacus formulations combine advanced science with organic and natural ingredients to provide safe relief. Abacus currently offers two lines of products: CBD CLINIC, marketed to the professional practitioner market, and CBDMEDIC, marketed to the consumer market. Abacus products are offered across the United States and are produced by a contract manufacturer in an FDA registered and audited manufacturing facility.

To learn more about Abacus, visit www.abacushp.com

