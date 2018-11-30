ABB Powers Tourists to the Niagara Falls with First US Built All-Electric Vessels

Niagara Falls tour operator Maid of the Mist orders two new
passenger vessels sailing on pure electric power, enabled by ABBs
technology
Visitors to the iconic Niagara Falls will soon be able to experience one
of the USs top landmarks emission-free. Two new Maid of the Mist
passenger vessels will be powered entirely by high-capacity battery
packs, becoming the first all-electric vessels ever built in the US.
The new vessels will benefit from ABBs zero-emission technology when
they start operating later this year, allowing guests to experience
Niagara Falls undisturbed by engine noise, vibration or exhaust fumes
from a conventional diesel engine.
Maid of the Mist, one of North Americas oldest tourist
attractions, operates from April through to the first week of November,
with boats departing for the base of Niagara Falls every 30 minutes,
with an estimated 1.6 million guests on board annually.
"We are thrilled to be the USs first vessel owner to add all-electric
ferries to our fleet, said Christopher M. Glynn, president of Maid of
the Mist Corp. "We have chosen ABB to support us in our journey towards
more sustainable operation based on their unparalleled experience in
marine system integration, as well as efficient and innovative
technologies for sustainable transportation.
"Maid of the Mists decisive move towards e-mobility signals a
new era in the future of transportation and complements ABBs commitment
to power the world without consuming the earth, said Peter Terwiesch,
President of the Industrial Automation business at ABB, which offers
solutions for a wide range of industries, including marine. "Reducing
emissions at Niagara Falls is not only important for the natural
landmark, but also proves that the technologies enabling sustainable
mobility are already available today.
Each of the vessels will be powered by a pair of battery packs with a
total capacity of 316 kWh, split evenly between two catamaran hulls.
Having two fully independent power systems on board will increase the
resilience of operations by creating a redundancy.
The vessels will charge between every trip while passengers disembark
and board. Shoreside charging will only take seven minutes, allowing the
batteries to power the electric propulsion motors capable of a total 400
kW (563 HP) output. The power setup will be controlled by ABBs
integrated Power and Energy Management System (PEMS), which will
optimize the energy use on board.
The batteries will be charged using hydropower the largest single
renewable energy source for electricity generation in the US, which
accounts for 7 percent of the countrys total utility-scale electricity
generation. The use of locally produced renewable power will make the
energy cycle for the operation of the new Maid of the Mist
vessels entirely emission-free.
Sustainable transportation has a crucial role in the fight against
climate change, with shipping accounting for 2 to 3 percent of the
worlds total greenhouse gas emissions. The International Maritime
Organization, a United Nations agency responsible for regulating
shipping, has set a global target to cut annual emissions by at least 50
percent by 2050 from 2008 levels.
In addition to integrating the ship-to-shore battery charging
connection, ABB will supply the Maid of the Mist newbuilding
project with switchboards, drives and the integrated control system, as
well as the ABB Ability Marine Remote Diagnostic System for remote
equipment monitoring and predictive maintenance. ABB
Ability is ABBs leading offering of digital solutions and services.
