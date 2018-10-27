Pioneering digital technology company ABB today announced a major, new
US$150 million investment in Shanghai, China to build the worlds most
advanced, automated and flexible robotics factory - a cutting-edge
center where robots make robots. The new Kangqiao manufacturing center,
near ABBs expansive China robotics campus, will combine the companys
connected digital technologies, including ABB Ability solutions,
state-of-the-art collaborative robotics and innovative artificial
intelligence research to create the most sophisticated and
environmentally sustainable "factory of the future. It is expected to
begin operating by the end of 2020.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181026005564/en/
The new Shanghai factory will feature a number of machine learning, digital and collaborative solutions to make it the most advanced, automated and flexible factory in the robotics industry. (Photo: Business Wire)
Todays announcement marks a significant milestone for ABB as Chinas #1
robotics manufacturer as well as a critical global growth investment for
the company in the worlds largest robotics market. In 2017, one of
every three robots sold in the world went to China, which purchased
nearly 138,000 units. Today, ABB employs approximately 5,000 people in
Shanghai, and the companys robotics businesses in China employ more
than 2,000 engineers, technology experts and operational leaders in 20
locations across the country. ABB has invested more than US$2.4 billion
in China since 1992, with over 18,000 employees in total.
ABB and the Shanghai municipal government today also signed a
comprehensive strategic cooperation agreement focused on supporting
industry, energy, transport and infrastructure in the region, and to
support the "Made in Shanghai manufacturing initiative. The agreement
was signed by Shanghai Mayor Ying Yong and ABB CEO Ulrich Spiesshofer.
"Chinas commitment to transform its manufacturing is a torchlight for
the rest of the world, said Spiesshofer. "Its strategic embrace of the
latest technologies for artificial intelligence, advanced robotics and
cloud-based computing present a playbook for every country that wishes
to have a globally competitive manufacturing base. Shanghai has become a
vital center for advanced technology leadership for ABB and the world.
We look forward to working with Shanghai Mayor Ying Yong, other
community leaders and our customers as we launch this major expansion of
ABBs substantial presence in China, building on our journey to become
Chinas leading Robotics manufacturer that started in Shanghai over two
decades ago.
Leading the Way with a Digital Factory of the Future Tailored
Solutions and Better Performance
The new Shanghai factory will feature a number of machine learning,
digital and collaborative solutions to make it the most advanced,
automated and flexible factory in the robotics industry, and an onsite
R&D center will help accelerate innovations in artificial intelligence.
Using a new, global design approach that ABB announced earlier this
year, the factory will be able to dramatically increase both the breadth
(type of robots) and depth (variants of each type) of robots that can be
made onsite, allowing greater and faster customization to meet the needs
of customers.
ABB will also be able to combine this expanded portfolio of robotics
into an almost limitless number of tailored solutions. "The concept
behind this factory is the same advice we give our customers every day:
invest in automation solutions that provide flexibility and agility to
grow in whichever direction the market goes, said Sami Atiya, President
of ABBs Robotics and Motion division. "ABB is proud to help our
customers in China and around the world with solutions that take full
advantage of the latest technologies to meet the challenges of mass
customization, faster cycles and constant change which have become the
new normal even in our own factories.
The entire Shanghai factory will be modeled as a digital twin, which
will provide intuitively tailored dashboards for management, engineers,
operators and maintenance experts to make the best decisions. This
includes gathering and analyzing intelligence through ABB Ability
Connected Services on the health and performance of ABB robots in the
factory to ensure early identification of potential anomalies. In
addition to avoiding costly downtime, ABB Ability offers advanced
digital solutions that can improve performance, reliability and energy
usage, as well as providing access to the worlds best platforms, such
as the Microsoft Azure enterprise cloud, which is the first
international public cloud service operated in China.
An Innovative Design that Makes Better Use of Manufacturing Space
The new factory will have an innovative, flexible floorplan based on
interlinked islands of automation rather than fixed assembly lines. ABB
logistics automation solutions will be used throughout the plant,
including automatic guided vehicles that can autonomously follow robots
as they move through production, supplying them with parts from
localized stations. This will allow production to adapt and scale
efficiently to changes in Chinas robot market without additional
capacity expansions.
Per Vegard Nerseth, Managing Director of ABBs Robotics business, said
"Theres a large shift away from looking at factory size and CAPEX
investments as the way to meet future demand. The concept behind our new
factory is to make the smartest and most flexible use of every meter of
production. That comes from combining agile automation solutions with
the great capabilities of our people.
To aid the move to mass customization in manufacturing and to ensure the
highest levels of productivity and flexibility, the new Shanghai factory
will make extensive use of ABBs SafeMove2 software, which allows people
and robots to work safely in close proximity. In addition, ABBs YuMi
robots will allow close collaboration on many of the small parts
assembly tasks needed to manufacture an ABB robot.
ABB was an early entrant in the China robotics market and the first
global robot supplier in the country to have a complete local value
chain, including R&D, manufacturing, system integration and service.
Through close customer collaboration, ABB has helped introduce many
"firsts to local manufacturing including: Chinas first automotive
press, welding and painting lines; the first assembly line for mobile
phones; and the first automated press line for white goods.
"2018 marks the 40th anniversary of China's reform and opening-up
policy, said Dr. Chunyuan Gu, Chairman of ABB China and President, AMEA
region. "ABB was an early arriver in China and we now have a fully
localized value chain, supported by Chinas remarkable economic and
social development. As the market leader in Chinas robotics industry,
we are glad to build on this success and continue our investment
momentum.
The new Shanghai factory with a comprehensive R&D center onsite will
become a key part of ABBs global robotics supply system, together with
the companys recently upgraded factory in Västerås, Sweden and its
factory in Auburn Hills, Michigan, where ABB remains the only global
robot supplier with a US manufacturing footprint.
To learn more about the factory, watch
the video.
ABB (ABBN: SIX Swiss Ex) is a pioneering technology leader in
power grids, electrification products, industrial automation and
robotics and motion, serving customers in utilities, industry and
transport & infrastructure globally. Continuing a history of innovation
spanning more than 130 years, ABB today is writing the future of
industrial digitalization with two clear value propositions: bringing
electricity from any power plant to any plug and automating industries
from natural resources to finished products. As title partner in ABB
Formula E, the fully electric international FIA motorsport class, ABB is
pushing the boundaries of e-mobility to contribute to a sustainable
future. ABB operates in more than 100 countries with approximately
147,000 employees. www.abb.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181026005564/en/