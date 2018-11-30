finanzen.net
☆ ☆ ☆ NEU: 7,5 % Deutschland Protect Aktienanleihe auf 📈 BASF AG 📈 Daimler AG 📈 SAP SE - Jetzt handeln! ☆ ☆ ☆ -w-
01.05.2019 11:00
Bewerten
(0)

ABB to Provide Paint Solutions to SAIC Volkswagens First Electric Vehicle Factory in China

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

ABB signed a formal agreement with SAIC Volkswagen to provide robotics painting solutions for the first New Energy Vehicle (NEV) factory of the Volkswagen Group based on the Modular Electric Driver Kit (MEB), an automotive platform specifically designed for the mass production of electric vehicles. Financial details were not disclosed.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190501005430/en/

ABB Robotics painting solutions (Photo: Business Wire)

ABB Robotics painting solutions (Photo: Business Wire)

The new 610,000 square meter NEV factory will be in Shanghai, opening in 2020 with an annual capacity of 300,000 pure electric vehicles from the Audi, Volkswagen and Skoda brands.

This is the first large automated painting project provided by ABB for SAIC Volkswagen. ABB will install approximately 300 robots to provide painting and sealing solutions on three automated painting production lines. These solutions involve automobile exterior and interior painting, underbody painting, interior cosmetic seam sealing and interior plate wax-spraying.

"We are delighted to support Chinas rapidly growing electric vehicle industry and to extend our partnership with Volkswagen as the company expands its electric vehicle manufacturing capabilities. This award recognizes ABBs deep expertise in the electric vehicle segment overall and, in particular, our Robotics automotive expertise supported by global applications centers in China, Europe and the United States, said Sami Atiya, President of ABBs Robotics and Discrete Automation business.

Chen Hong, President of SAIC Group said: "Unprecedented changes are taking place in the automobile industry, and electrification and digitalization are inevitable trends. SAIC Volkswagen is actively participating in this change. The NEV plant is an important part of completing SAIC Volkswagen's strategic layout for the future. The NEV plant will become an intelligent, flexible and agile electric vehicle production base of SAIC Volkswagen, helping the company to become the leader in the electric vehicle market in terms of technology and sales volume. It will bring diversified choices with advanced technology and reliable performance to Chinese consumers.

The RMB 17 billion factory is a modern green benchmark factory combining intelligent manufacturing and environmentally-friendly technologies with a special focus on water preservation, energy savings and the reduction of carbon dioxide.

Environmentally-friendly solutions are at the heart of the ABB installation. The painting solutions ABB provides will meet Volkswagens 2010v environmental standards, the worlds leading waterborne painting process. The primerless painting technology employed in the process can improve paint utilization rates and reduce waste.

Compared with the traditional painting process, it adopts a dry spray absorption system instead of a water circulation system, which can circulate air and use limestone to absorb the spray, so the use of water is no longer necessary. Some 95 percent of the air can be reused and the limestone can be recycled resulting in energy savings of up to 60 percent. The emission of volatile organic compounds (VOC) can also be reduced by 63 percent.

At the same time, through the rapid acceleration of ABB robots, large flow and fine control of ABB atomizers and the deep application experience of ABBs engineering team, the total cycle time of the three painting production lines will reach 120 Jobs Per Hour (JPH), the fastest in a single paint shop. In addition, all ABB robots will be able to be connected to ABB AbilityTM digital solutions to prepare for the future digital deployment of the factory.

As the world leader in electric vehicle infrastructure, ABB has sold 10,500 DC chargers, including high power chargers up to 350 kW, across 73 countries  more than any other manufacturer. ABB entered the EV-charging market in 2010 and offers the full range of charging solutions for electric cars, electric and hybrid buses as well as electrification solutions for ships and railways.

ABB Robotics is a pioneer in industrial and collaborative robots and advanced digital services. As one of the worlds leading robotics suppliers, ABB is active in 53 countries and over 100 locations and has shipped over 400,000 robot solutions for a diverse range of industries and applications. ABB helps its customers to improve flexibility, efficiency, safety and reliability, while moving towards the connected and collaborative factory of the future. www.abb.com/robotics

ABB (ABBN: SIX Swiss Ex) is a pioneering technology leader with a comprehensive offering for digital industries. With a history of innovation spanning more than 130 years, ABB is today a leader in digital industries with four customer-focused, globally leading businesses: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, and Robotics & Discrete Automation, supported by its common ABB Ability digital platform. ABBs market-leading Power Grids business will be divested to Hitachi in 2020. ABB operates in more than 100 countries with about 147,000 employees. www.abb.com

WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Erhalten Sie börsentäglich unsere Top-Nachrichten per WhatsApp - so einfach melden Sie sich an

Nachrichten zu ABB (Asea Brown Boveri)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
30.04.19
Analysten sehen für ABB (Asea Brown Boveri)-Aktie Luft nach oben (finanzen.net)
29.04.19
Tipp des Tages: Call auf ABB (finanzen.net)
20.04.19
Peter Voser (60) wird nach Spiesshofer-Abgang vorläufig ABB-CEO: Der unglamouröse Starmanager ist wieder da (Blick)
20.04.19
ABB - der unaufhaltsame Niedergang einer Industrie-Ikone (Tagesanzeiger.ch)
20.04.19
Ex-Schweiz-Chef kritisiert ABB-Führung (Tagesanzeiger.ch)
20.04.19
Mitte Woche trat Ulrich Spiesshofer überraschend zurück: 24 Millionen zum Abschied für Ex-ABB-CEO? (Blick)
19.04.19
ABB (Asea Brown Boveri): Das sind die jüngsten Quartalszahlen (finanzen.net)
18.04.19
Ein Armutszeugnis für ABB (Tagesanzeiger.ch)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr ABB (Asea Brown Boveri) News
RSS Feed
ABB (Asea Brown Boveri) zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu ABB (Asea Brown Boveri)

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
18.04.2019ABB (Asea Brown Boveri) buyKepler Cheuvreux
18.04.2019ABB (Asea Brown Boveri) buyDeutsche Bank AG
17.04.2019ABB (Asea Brown Boveri) Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
17.04.2019ABB (Asea Brown Boveri) NeutralUBS AG
17.04.2019ABB (Asea Brown Boveri) UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
18.04.2019ABB (Asea Brown Boveri) buyKepler Cheuvreux
18.04.2019ABB (Asea Brown Boveri) buyDeutsche Bank AG
12.04.2019ABB (Asea Brown Boveri) buyDeutsche Bank AG
18.03.2019ABB (Asea Brown Boveri) buyHSBC
13.02.2019ABB (Asea Brown Boveri) buyDeutsche Bank AG
17.04.2019ABB (Asea Brown Boveri) Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
17.04.2019ABB (Asea Brown Boveri) NeutralUBS AG
04.03.2019ABB (Asea Brown Boveri) NeutralUBS AG
28.02.2019ABB (Asea Brown Boveri) Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
28.02.2019ABB (Asea Brown Boveri) HoldJefferies & Company Inc.
17.04.2019ABB (Asea Brown Boveri) UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
11.04.2019ABB (Asea Brown Boveri) UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
09.04.2019ABB (Asea Brown Boveri) UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
08.04.2019ABB (Asea Brown Boveri) UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
19.03.2019ABB (Asea Brown Boveri) SellJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für ABB (Asea Brown Boveri) nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene ABB (Asea Brown Boveri) News

17.04.19ABB-Aktie im Plus: CEO Spiesshofer tritt zurück: Voser übernimmt interimistisch - Umsatz gestiegen
29.04.19Tipp des Tages: Call auf ABB
01.04.19ABB entdeckt Versäumnisse bei internen Kontrollmechanismen
17.04.19Paukenschlag beim Siemens-Rivalen: ABB vor Umbruch - Aktie springt an - die Hintergründe!
17.04.19Siemens-Konkurrent: Mit dem Abgang von Ulrich Spiesshofer endet bei ABB ein Machtkampf
20.04.19ABB - der unaufhaltsame Niedergang einer Industrie-Ikone
17.04.19Siemens-Konkurrent: ABB-Chef Spiesshofer tritt überraschend zurück
17.04.19Chef-Rücktritt sorgt bei ABB-Aktie Trotz mäßiger Zahlen für Kurssprung
17.04.19ABB zieht die Reißleine - Konzernchef Spiesshofer geht
12.04.19Informationstechnologie: ABB und Porsche spannen bei Ladestationen in Japan zusammen
Weitere ABB (Asea Brown Boveri) News
Anzeige

Inside

Scalable Capital: Einfach & Individuell
HSBC: Gespanntes Warten auf die Apple-Zahlen
DZ BANK - Carrefour: Umstrukturierung nimmt Gestalt an
Bitcoin: Elliott-Wellen-Analyse könnte auf Rückgang hindeuten
Der Monat in dem die meisten DAX-Konzerne ihre Dividenden ausschütten steht vor der Tür  Das sollten Sie wissen!
BNP Paribas: Euer Egmond | Jeden Dienstag um 18:00 Uhr LIVE mit Finanzspezialist Egmond Haidt
Under Armour setzt auf Millennials und eigenes Netzwerk
SOCIETE GENERALE: DAX: Chance von 84 Prozent
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net per WhatsApp - so melden Sie sich an
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur ABB (Asea Brown Boveri)-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeRating
OrderbuchVergleich
HistorischAusblick
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

ABB (Asea Brown Boveri) Peer Group News

10:55 UhrSiemens Gamesa receives a new order for 43 SG 4.5-145 turbines
06:39 UhrKUKA zog Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
06:39 UhrPSI Software verkündete Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
00:12 UhrGeneral Electric shares pop nearly 5% on earnings beat—Cramer and other experts react
00:06 UhrGE is lighting up on an earnings beat. but options traders aren't convinced
30.04.19UPDATE 7-GE cautious as profit rises. cash burn slows; shares. bonds rise
30.04.19General Electric legt zu: Google vermiest US-Anlegern die Stimmung
30.04.19GE kommt besser als befürchtet durchs Quartal - Kurs steigt deutlich
30.04.19MÄRKTE USA/Wenig verändert - Alphabet-Zahlen drücken Tech-Sektor
30.04.19Energie-Projekt im Irak: Siemens zieht Millionenauftrag an Land

News von

Wie Politiker die Notenbanken zugrunderichten
Warum das Eigenheim für junge Leute immer häufiger ein Traum bleibt
Warum das Eigenheim für junge Leute immer häufiger ein Traum bleibt
Angriffswelle auf die Targobank  Log-in wird komplizierter
So umgehen Sie die neuen Fallen bei der Steuererklärung

News von

Großes Potenzial: Diese fünf Aktien aus Europa gehören jetzt ins Depot
Silber: Achtung - Profis mehrheitlich netto short
Deutsche Bank und Commerzbank: Konzernumbau, neue Käufer - die Spekulationen brodeln
Adyen löst Paypal bei Ebay ab: Was bedeutet das für die Aktien, was Anleger wissen sollten
DAX: Bahn frei bis 12.900 Punkte

News von

So viel mehr spart man für die Rente, wenn man schon ab 25 Jahren 100 Euro beiseite legt statt ab 35
Chinesischer Konzern bringt Smartpone auf den Markt: Display soll besser als beim iPhone oder Galaxy S10 sein
adidas und Nike bekommen neue Konkurrenz, die es auf ihr Kerngeschäft abgesehen hat
Die Generation Z hat einen miesen Ruf bei Bewerbungen - diese Fehler sollte man vermeiden
Ein Marktexperte erklärt, welche simplen Börsenregeln man befolgen sollte - und welche überholt sind

Heute im Fokus

DAX geht kaum bewegt in den Feiertag -- Apple schlägt Erwartungen -- Trumps klagen wohl gegen Deutsche Bank -- Lufthansa, Alphabet, AIXTRON, GM, Merck & Co. im Fokus

Trump mischt sich vor Zinssitzung in Zentralbank-Politik ein. Warren Buffett gibt Occidental Geld für Anadarko-Übernahme. Knorr-Bremse-Aktie rutscht ab: CEO scheidet per sofort aus. Moody's: Glyphosat-Vergleich über 20 Mrd. Euro wäre schwer verdaulich für Bayer. GE kommt besser als befürchtet durchs Quartal.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 17 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 17 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in KW 17 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die beliebtesten Arbeitgeber in Deutschland
Hier gibt es die beliebtesten Jobs
Die zehn größten Kapitalvernichter
Hier wurde am meisten Anlegergeld verbrannt
DIe innovativsten Unternehmen
Diese Unternehmen sind am fortschrittlichsten
Das hat sich geändert
Diese Aktien hat George Soros im Depot
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Einige Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Ende Mai finden die Europawahlen statt. Glauben Sie, dass populistische Parteien gestärkt daraus hervorgehen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
30.04.19
DAX geht kaum bewegt in den Feiertag -- Apple schlägt Erwartungen -- Trumps klagen wohl gegen Deutsche Bank -- Lufthansa, Alphabet, AIXTRON, GM, Merck & Co. im Fokus
Sonstiges
11:01 Uhr
Anlegen im Umfeld steigender Rendite-Aufschläge
Standardwerte
10:47 Uhr
Ausblick: Fresenius Medical Care präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Apple Inc.865985
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Wirecard AG747206
Daimler AG710000
Amazon906866
Scout24 AGA12DM8
BayerBAY001
NEL ASAA0B733
CommerzbankCBK100
PowerCell Sweden ABA14TK6
TeslaA1CX3T
Allianz840400
E.ON SEENAG99
BASFBASF11
BMW AG519000