11.02.2021 22:05

AbCellera Appoints Ester Falconer, Ph.D., as Chief Technology Officer

Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

AbCellera (Nasdaq: ABCL) announced today that Ester Falconer, Ph.D., has been appointed as Chief Technology Officer (CTO), effective January 28, 2021.

As CTO, Dr. Falconer will lead AbCelleras long-term strategy in the development, aggregation, and integration of technologies that improve the speed and success of therapeutic antibody discovery from target to investigational new drug application submission.

"Dr. Falconer is an accomplished and creative technologist whose contributions have been indispensable to AbCelleras success. She is also one of our strongest leaders and an effective mentor with a proven ability to build high-performing teams, said Carl Hansen, Ph.D., CEO of AbCellera. "We welcome her to the executive team and are fortunate to have her leading our platform development.

Prior to her promotion to CTO, Dr. Falconer was the Head of Research and Development, overseeing technology development in genomics, microfluidics, biochemistry, protein engineering, data sciences, and machine learning. She led the development of AbCelleras Pandemic Preparedness Platform (P3) program and its deployment to combat COVID-19. This resulted in the discovery and development of bamlanivimab, the first monoclonal antibody therapy to receive Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) by U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to treat COVID-19, which has been authorized in more than eight countries and used to treat more than 125,000 patients.

"AbCellera is an exceptional company of talented people driving incredible technology advances, said Dr. Falconer. "I am excited and honoured to continue developing our platform with this team, in our overall mission to power drug development for partners and ultimately for patients.

Dr. Falconer joined AbCellera in 2015 as Senior Research Scientist, and subsequently advanced to become Group Leader of Molecular Biology and Antibody Expression in 2017, and Head of Research and Development in 2019. She earned a Ph.D. in genetics and cell biology from the University of British Columbia in 2005. Dr. Falconer completed a postdoctoral fellowship in stem cell biology and cancer research in 2015 that led to development of single cell technologies to map genomic rearrangements, applicable to genomic instability, genome assembly, and long-range haplotyping.

About AbCellera Biologics Inc.

AbCellera is a technology company that searches, decodes, and analyzes natural immune systems to find antibodies that its partners can develop into drugs to prevent and treat disease. AbCellera partners with drug developers of all sizes, from large pharmaceutical to small biotechnology companies, empowering them to move quickly, reduce cost, and tackle the toughest problems in drug development. For more information, visit www.abcellera.com.

AbCellera Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements are based on managements beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. All statements contained in this release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our ability to develop, commercialize and achieve market acceptance of our current and planned products and services, our research and development efforts, and other matters regarding our business strategies, use of capital, results of operations and financial position, and plans and objectives for future operations.

In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the words "may, "will, "could, "would, "should, "expect, "intend, "plan, "anticipate, "believe, "estimate, "predict, "project, "potential, "continue, "ongoing or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors are described under "Risk Factors," "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and elsewhere in the documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. We caution you that forward-looking statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known by us and our projections of the future, about which we cannot be certain. As a result, the forward-looking statements may not prove to be accurate. The forward-looking statements in this press release represent our views as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements for any reason, except as required by law.

Source: AbCellera Biologics Inc.

