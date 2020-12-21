AbCellera-Discovered Neutralizing Antibody for COVID-19 Enters New Pragmatic Study in New Mexico

AbCellera (Nasdaq: ABCL) today announced that bamlanivimab (LY-CoV555), a human antibody developed through AbCelleras collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company (Lilly), will be evaluated in a new pragmatic study in high-risk patients with COVID-19. Lillys trial, in collaboration with the state of New Mexico and major local institutions, will collect data on the effectiveness and safety of bamlanivimab in a real-world setting that includes a diverse population and spans both rural and urban environments. As part of this study, Lilly will employ its unique mobile research units used successfully in other studies. Additional details regarding the new trial can be found here.

"By deploying on-site infusion clinics, Lilly continues to lead in finding ways to bring antibody treatments to patients, said Carl Hansen, Ph.D., CEO of AbCellera. "We applaud their continued innovation and tireless efforts in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bamlanivimab is currently authorized in the United States and Canada for the treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 patients who are at high risk for progressing to severe COVID-19 and/or hospitalization. Both the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) granted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the interim authorization granted by Health Canada under the Interim Order Respecting the Importation, Sale and Advertising of Drugs for Use in Relation to COVID-19 are based on data from BLAZE-1, a randomized, double-blind placebo-controlled Phase 2 study in patients with recently diagnosed mild to moderate COVID-19 in the outpatient setting. Data from BLAZE-1 showed bamlanivimab reduced viral load, symptoms, and hospitalizations.

AbCelleras COVID-19 response was based on capabilities developed over the past two years as part of the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) Pandemic Prevention Platform (P3) program. The goal of P3 is to establish a robust technology platform for pandemic response capable of developing field-ready medical countermeasures within 60 days of isolation of an unknown viral pathogen.

About Bamlanivimab

Bamlanivimab is a recombinant, neutralizing human IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb) directed against the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2. It is designed to block viral attachment and entry into human cells, thus neutralizing the virus, potentially treating COVID-19. Bamlanivimab emerged from the collaboration between Lilly and AbCellera to create antibody therapies for the prevention and treatment of COVID-19. Lilly scientists rapidly developed the antibody in less than three months after it was discovered by AbCellera and the scientists at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) Vaccine Research Center. It was identified from a blood sample taken from one of the first U.S. patients who recovered from COVID-19.

Lilly has successfully completed a Phase 1 study of bamlanivimab in hospitalized patients with COVID-19 (NCT04411628). A Phase 2 study in people recently diagnosed with COVID-19 in the ambulatory setting (BLAZE-1, NCT04427501) is ongoing, testing bamlanivimab alone and in combination with a second antibody. Data from the monotherapy arms of BLAZE-1 were published in the New England Journal of Medicine. A Phase 3 study of bamlanivimab for the prevention of COVID-19 in residents and staff at long-term care facilities (BLAZE-2, NCT04497987) is also ongoing. In addition, bamlanivimab is being tested in the National Institutes of Health-led ACTIV-2 study in ambulatory COVID-19 patients.

About AbCellera Biologics Inc.

AbCellera is a technology company that searches, decodes, and analyzes natural immune systems to find antibodies that its partners can develop into drugs to prevent and treat disease. AbCellera partners with drug developers of all sizes, from large pharmaceutical to small biotechnology companies, empowering them to move quickly, reduce cost, and tackle the toughest problems in drug development.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201221005214/en/