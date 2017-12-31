+++ Ihre Meinung zum Thema ETFs ist gefragt! Jetzt teilnehmen! +++
Access National Bank and Its Middleburg Bank Division Welcome Stephen Witt, SVP, Commercial Lending to Gainesville Financial Service Center

Access National Bank ("Access) has added Stephen Witt as Senior Vice President, serving as a Commercial Relationship Manager to assist commercial lending expansion in Prince William County.

Witt is a long-term resident of Prince William County, bringing more than 15 years of retail, business development, and commercial lending experience in the area with the ability to lend in all commercial segments.

"The banking industry is a competitive marketplace, and the local business community thrives on the services provided by community banks, Witt said. "Access is a leader in supporting the diverse needs of their clients and surrounding communities through on-target financial solutions.

"I am delighted to be a member of this talented team of bankers and look forward to helping the Bank expand their mission while increasing shareholder value.

His banking career began upon his graduation from Longwood University in 2003 at First Virginia Bank as a member of FVBs Management Development Program. He later ascended the ranks with increased responsibility at BB&T, Washington First, Virginia Commerce Bank, and Freedom Bank.

In addition to his leadership strength in banking, Witt is also a graduate of Leadership Prince William County and the Virginia Bankers Association (VBA) Leadership Institute. He has held governance positions with Youth for Tomorrow, Business Finance Group, VBA, and Bridlewood Swim Team.

"With 2018 more than half-over, our current and prospective clients are racing to finish the year out strong, said David Leudemann, EVP of Commercial Banking at Accesss Middleburg Bank division. "Stephens banking background, as well as his commitment to serving his community outside the financial realm, will be the catalyst for our clients to reach their year-end goals while helping them plan for 2019 and beyond.

"His experience is a substantial benefit to small-and middle-market businesses in Prince William and Loudoun Counties.

Access National Bank and its Middleburg Bank division collectively serve the needs of businesses with $1-$200 million in revenue, as well as high-net-worth individuals and families in Metro Washington, D.C. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Access National Bank and its Middleburg Bank division are subsidiaries of Access National Corporation, which includes divisions specializing in residential mortgage lending and trust and wealth management. Access National Corporation trades on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol "ANCX." Additional information is available at AccessNationalBank.com. Member FDIC.

