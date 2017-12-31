Access National Bank and Its Middleburg Bank Division Welcome Stephen Witt, SVP, Commercial Lending to Gainesville Financial Service Center

Access National Bank ("Access) has added Stephen Witt as Senior
Vice President, serving as a Commercial Relationship Manager to assist
commercial lending expansion in Prince William County.
Witt is a long-term resident of Prince William County, bringing more
than 15 years of retail, business development, and commercial lending
experience in the area with the ability to lend in all commercial
segments.
"The banking industry is a competitive marketplace, and the local
business community thrives on the services provided by community banks,
Witt said. "Access is a leader in supporting the diverse needs of their
clients and surrounding communities through on-target financial
solutions.
"I am delighted to be a member of this talented team of bankers and look
forward to helping the Bank expand their mission while increasing
shareholder value.
His banking career began upon his graduation from Longwood University in
2003 at First Virginia Bank as a member of FVBs Management Development
Program. He later ascended the ranks with increased responsibility at
BB&T, Washington First, Virginia Commerce Bank, and Freedom Bank.
In addition to his leadership strength in banking, Witt is also a
graduate of Leadership Prince William County and the Virginia Bankers
Association (VBA) Leadership Institute. He has held governance
positions with Youth for Tomorrow, Business Finance Group, VBA, and
Bridlewood Swim Team.
"With 2018 more than half-over, our current and prospective clients are
racing to finish the year out strong, said David Leudemann, EVP of
Commercial Banking at Accesss Middleburg Bank division. "Stephens
banking background, as well as his commitment to serving his community
outside the financial realm, will be the catalyst for our clients to
reach their year-end goals while helping them plan for 2019 and beyond.
"His experience is a substantial benefit to small-and middle-market
businesses in Prince William and Loudoun Counties.
Access National Bank and its Middleburg Bank division collectively serve
the needs of businesses with $1-$200 million in revenue, as well as
high-net-worth individuals and families in Metro Washington, D.C.
Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Access National Bank and its
Middleburg Bank division are subsidiaries of Access National
Corporation, which includes divisions specializing in residential
mortgage lending and trust and wealth management. Access National
Corporation trades on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol "ANCX."
Additional information is available at AccessNationalBank.com.
Member FDIC.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180730005627/en/