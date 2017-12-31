Access National Bank Congratulates Its Clients Named Finalists for the 2018 SECAF Government Contractor Awards

Access National Bank and its Middleburg Bank division (collectively,
"Access) extend their congratulations to clients nominated for this
years Small and Emerging Contractors Advisory Forum (SECAF)
Government Contractors Awards.
"We are thankful to work with these extraordinary companies every day
and witness their impact on this dynamic community, Adam Nalls, SVP and
Group Manager at Access National Bank, said. Nalls serves on several
SECAF membership committees.
The 10th Annual SECAF Awards Gala will commemorate "small and
emerging government contractors and the players in the ecosystem that
rely on small business. Access has four clients nominated.
Finalists for Government Contractor of the Year, which recognizes
companies commitment to excellence in financial performance, includes
Conflict Kinetics Corporation, Renegade Technologies, and Invictus
International Consulting. Conflict Kinetics Corporation and Renegade
Technologies are nominated in the $7.5 to $15 Million in Revenue
category, while Invictus International Consulting is nominated in the
$15 to $27.5 Million in Revenue category.
Middleburg Bank division client, M2 Strategy, is a finalist for the
Award of Excellence (under $25 million in revenue), which rewards
organizations representing excellence in the community, industry, and
toward employees.
"Our goals for 2018 included the continued expansion of our government
contracting segment and helping our existing clients leverage more
on-target solutions and pursue more opportunities, Mark Moore,
President of Access National Bank and SECAF Board of Directors Member,
said. "We are excited to see these terrific companies receive the
recognition of their peers they so richly deserve.
Access National Bank was founded in 1999 by professional bankers and
business people. It is an independent, nationally-chartered bank based
in Reston, Virginia that serves the Greater Washington DC Metropolitan
area. In April 2017, the merger with Middleburg Bank (founded in
1924) was completed, creating Virginias premier bank with enhanced
scale, improved efficiency and a well-diversified business model. Access
National Bank is a subsidiary of Access National Corporation and trades
on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol "ANCX. Additional
information is available at AccessNationalBank.com.
Member FDIC.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180418006414/en/