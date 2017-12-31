Access National Bank Congratulates Its Clients Named Finalists for the 2018 SECAF Government Contractor Awards

Access National Bank and its Middleburg Bank division (collectively, "Access) extend their congratulations to clients nominated for this years Small and Emerging Contractors Advisory Forum (SECAF) Government Contractors Awards.

"We are thankful to work with these extraordinary companies every day and witness their impact on this dynamic community, Adam Nalls, SVP and Group Manager at Access National Bank, said. Nalls serves on several SECAF membership committees.

The 10th Annual SECAF Awards Gala will commemorate "small and emerging government contractors and the players in the ecosystem that rely on small business. Access has four clients nominated.

Finalists for Government Contractor of the Year, which recognizes companies commitment to excellence in financial performance, includes Conflict Kinetics Corporation, Renegade Technologies, and Invictus International Consulting. Conflict Kinetics Corporation and Renegade Technologies are nominated in the $7.5 to $15 Million in Revenue category, while Invictus International Consulting is nominated in the $15 to $27.5 Million in Revenue category.

Middleburg Bank division client, M2 Strategy, is a finalist for the Award of Excellence (under $25 million in revenue), which rewards organizations representing excellence in the community, industry, and toward employees.

"Our goals for 2018 included the continued expansion of our government contracting segment and helping our existing clients leverage more on-target solutions and pursue more opportunities, Mark Moore, President of Access National Bank and SECAF Board of Directors Member, said. "We are excited to see these terrific companies receive the recognition of their peers they so richly deserve.

Access National Bank was founded in 1999 by professional bankers and business people. It is an independent, nationally-chartered bank based in Reston, Virginia that serves the Greater Washington DC Metropolitan area. In April 2017, the merger with Middleburg Bank (founded in 1924) was completed, creating Virginias premier bank with enhanced scale, improved efficiency and a well-diversified business model. Access National Bank is a subsidiary of Access National Corporation and trades on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol "ANCX. Additional information is available at AccessNationalBank.com. Member FDIC.

