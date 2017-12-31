Access National Bank Extends Partnership with Western Fairfax Christian Ministries

Access National Bank ("Access) is committed to making a
difference in the community it serves and is proud to extend its
partnership with Western Fairfax Christian Ministries (WFCM) with
a $2,500 contribution to hundreds of individuals and families in the
Dulles Corridor.
"We are honored to maintain a long-standing relationship with Access
National Bank, Rebecca H. Kolowé, WFCM Executive Director, said,
"because they, like us, understand that hunger is not just something
people experience during the holidays. Access makes a positive
difference in the lives of our neighbors throughout the year by working
as a financial mentor.
Access employees have served on the WFCM Board and assisted with
fundraising through networking in the community.
"Their guidance has supported close to 400 families and more than 1,000
individuals visiting our pantry every month, Kolowé added.
WFCM serves the Chantilly, Centreville, Clifton, Fairfax Station, and
Fair Oaks regions of Fairfax County by providing emergency financial
assistance for rent, utilities, and other basic necessities to families
living below the poverty line (defined by an annual income of $23,850
for a family of four, according to the U.S. Census Bureau).
"As a community bank, we embrace our responsibility to support and
empower local, community-based organizations serving important
constituencies who are often overlooked by mainstream society, Michael
Clarke, Access National Bank CEO, said. "This work is critical to
upholding and enhancing the quality of life that makes Virginia a great
place to live and work. We are privileged to be afforded the opportunity
to share our nonprofit industry expertise and help contribute to WFCMs
impact and growth.
Access National Bank and its Middleburg Bank division collectively serve
the needs of businesses with $1-$200 million in annual revenue, as well
as high-net-worth individuals and families in Virginia and Metro
Washington, D.C. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Access National Bank
and its Middleburg Bank division are subsidiaries of Access National
Corporation, which includes divisions specializing in residential
mortgage lending, trust services and wealth management services. Access
National Corporation trades on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol
"ANCX." Additional information is available at AccessNationalBank.com.
Member FDIC.
