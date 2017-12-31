+++ Was ist Ihre Meinung zu finanzen.net? Nehmen Sie jetzt an unserer Umfrage teil +++
20.07.2018 19:57
Bewerten
(0)

Access National Bank Extends Partnership with Western Fairfax Christian Ministries

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Access National Bank ("Access) is committed to making a difference in the community it serves and is proud to extend its partnership with Western Fairfax Christian Ministries (WFCM) with a $2,500 contribution to hundreds of individuals and families in the Dulles Corridor.

"We are honored to maintain a long-standing relationship with Access National Bank, Rebecca H. Kolowé, WFCM Executive Director, said, "because they, like us, understand that hunger is not just something people experience during the holidays. Access makes a positive difference in the lives of our neighbors throughout the year by working as a financial mentor.

Access employees have served on the WFCM Board and assisted with fundraising through networking in the community.

"Their guidance has supported close to 400 families and more than 1,000 individuals visiting our pantry every month, Kolowé added.

WFCM serves the Chantilly, Centreville, Clifton, Fairfax Station, and Fair Oaks regions of Fairfax County by providing emergency financial assistance for rent, utilities, and other basic necessities to families living below the poverty line (defined by an annual income of $23,850 for a family of four, according to the U.S. Census Bureau).

"As a community bank, we embrace our responsibility to support and empower local, community-based organizations serving important constituencies who are often overlooked by mainstream society, Michael Clarke, Access National Bank CEO, said. "This work is critical to upholding and enhancing the quality of life that makes Virginia a great place to live and work. We are privileged to be afforded the opportunity to share our nonprofit industry expertise and help contribute to WFCMs impact and growth.

Access National Bank and its Middleburg Bank division collectively serve the needs of businesses with $1-$200 million in annual revenue, as well as high-net-worth individuals and families in Virginia and Metro Washington, D.C. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Access National Bank and its Middleburg Bank division are subsidiaries of Access National Corporation, which includes divisions specializing in residential mortgage lending, trust services and wealth management services. Access National Corporation trades on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol "ANCX." Additional information is available at AccessNationalBank.com. Member FDIC.

WhatsApp Newsletter
Erhalten Sie börsentäglich unsere Top-Nachrichten per WhatsApp - so einfach melden Sie sich an

Nachrichten zu Access National CorpShs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    2
  • vom Unternehmen
    2
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
03.05.18
BRIEF-WidePoint Announces Renewed Revolving Credit Facility With Access National Bank (Reuters Business)
26.04.18
BRIEF-Access National Reports Q1 EPS $0.39 (Reuters Business)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Access National News
RSS Feed
Access National zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Access National CorpShs

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
19.12.2016Access National BuyMaxim Group
25.10.2016Access National OutperformFBR & Co.
20.10.2016Access National BuyMaxim Group
18.04.2016Access National Mkt PerformFBR Capital
31.03.2016Access National Mkt PerformFBR Capital
19.12.2016Access National BuyMaxim Group
25.10.2016Access National OutperformFBR & Co.
20.10.2016Access National BuyMaxim Group
25.08.2015Access National BuyMaxim Group
18.04.2016Access National Mkt PerformFBR Capital
31.03.2016Access National Mkt PerformFBR Capital

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Access National CorpShs nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Access National News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Access National News
Anzeige

Inside

SOCIETE GENERALE: DAX Kalte Dusche für die Bullen
Wohneigentum ist eine beliebte Geldanlage - mit Grund?
BNP Paribas: MÄRKTE & ZERTIFIKATE weekly | BNP Paribas
DZ  BANK Münchener Rück stellt Gewinnsteigerungen in Aussicht
Kampf der Giganten  Wenn Disney sich streitet, muss Springer sich fürchten
HSBC: Ölmarkt mit neuen Vorzeichen?
Trump hält weiter die Märkte in Atem
DekaBank: Wochenvorschau vom 21. Juli bis 27. Juli 2018
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
WhatsApp Newsletter
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net per WhatsApp - so melden Sie sich an
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Top-Wachstumsaktien!

Wo bieten sich Anlegern weltweit die besten Wachstumschancen? Wir stellen Ihnen im neuen Anlegermagazin vier Titel mit viel Potenzial vor.
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Access National-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Access National Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Oliver Roth  Trump ist der Meinung, dass er Zölle nach Belieben erhöhen kann
München setzt ein Ausrufezeichen gegen den Mietenwahnsinn
Die Target2-Salden sind ein Symptom, die Ursachen liegen außerhalb
Haben Araber-Clans mit der geklauten Goldmünze Immobilien gekauft?
Das ändert sich demnächst bei Ikea

News von

Reich nach Plan: Die besten ETF-Sparpläne für 2018
Evotec-Aktie vor Kaufsignal: Schon mal auf die Lauer legen
Steinhoff-Aktie plus 19 Prozent: Krisen-Konzern bekommt drei Jahre Aufschub von Gläubigern
SAP-Aktie trotz höherer Prognose im Minus - Geschäft mit Mietsoftware beflügelt
Ist der jüngste Kurssturz beim Goldpreis eine Einstiegsgelegenheit, Herr Edelmetall-Experte?

News von

9 Wege, mit furchtbaren Kollegen umzugehen, wenn Kündigung keine Option ist
Einer wichtigen Zahl in der Bankenbranche droht der Tod und die Weltwirtschaft ist nicht darauf vorbereitet
Ein TV-Star ist Trumps gefährlichster Gegner, sagt ein Ex-Berater des Präsidenten - er könnte ihn bald stürzen
Warum Banken wie Goldman Sachs und UBS mit ihren WM-Prognosen völlig daneben lagen
Experten sagen, zu viele Menschen haben "Wahnvorstellungen", wenn es um ihre Karriere geht

Heute im Fokus

DAX geht deutlich schwächer ins Wochenende -- Trump bereit zu Zöllen auf alle Einfuhren aus China -- Microsoft-Aktie nach starken Zahlen auf Rekordjagd -- VTG, Jungheinrich im Fokus

Porsche Panamera angeblich vor Diesel-Rückruf. Bayer nimmt Verhütungsmittel von US-Markt. Trump legt im Streit mit US-Notenbank nach. Trump wirft China und EU Währungsmanipulationen vor. Erstmals in der Geschichte: Ethereum-Transaktionsgebühren höher als bei Bitcoin. Auto-Aktien schwächeln - Französischer Zulieferer enttäuscht.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 29 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 29 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in KW 29 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

So groß ist der Gehaltsunterschied zwischen CEOs und Mitarbeitern
Das verdienen die CEOs der 30 DAX-Unternehmen
Sparweltmeiste
Welche Länder die meisten Währungsreserven haben
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in Q2 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Hier macht Arbeiten Spaß
Die beliebtesten Arbeitgeber weltweit
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in Q2 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

US-Präsident Trump fordert von Deutschland, die Verteidigungsausgaben deutlich zu erhöhen. Was sollte Berlin tun?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
20:50 Uhr
DAX geht deutlich schwächer ins Wochenende -- Trump bereit zu Zöllen auf alle Einfuhren aus China -- Microsoft-Aktie nach starken Zahlen auf Rekordjagd -- VTG, Jungheinrich im Fokus
Ausland
20:34 Uhr
Konkurrenz für Amazon & Netflix: Walmart bald mit eigenem Streaming-Dienst?
Konjunktur/Wirtschaft
20:55 Uhr
Auch Porsche Panamera vor Diesel-Rückruf
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Netflix Inc.552484
Apple Inc.865985
TeslaA1CX3T
Facebook Inc.A1JWVX
Alphabet A (ex Google)A14Y6F
TwitterA1W6XZ
Intel Corp.855681
GoProA1XE7G
Steinhoff International N.V.A14XB9
Deutsche Bank AG514000
EVOTEC AG566480
Daimler AG710000
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
Amazon906866
Microsoft Corp.870747