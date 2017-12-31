Access National Bank Promotes David A. Talebian, to Executive Vice President, Commercial Lending

Access National Bank has promoted David A. Talebian to Executive Vice
President in its expanding Commercial Lending team.
"Access National Bank sets itself apart from the competition with a
talented group of bankers providing industry-specific knowledge, coupled
with tailored services and solutions, Talebian said. "I look forward to
continuing to contribute to our long-term success as the organization
grows.
Talebian has been with the Bank since 2007 upon graduating with a
bachelors degree in Finance from Virginia Tech. He later completed
commercial lending and bank management education programs offered by
both the Virginia Bankers Association and the American Bankers
Association.
"David has been with the Access National team from the start of his
tremendous career journey, making him one of our homegrown success
stories here, Mark Moore, President at Access National Bank, said.
Talebian consistently ranks among the Banks top producers annually,
with a portfolio comprising of commercial and industrial (C&I)
financing, commercial real estate loans, and professional services for
businesses typically with $5 million to $200 million in revenue.
In his role, Talebian will continue to serve in a leadership capacity
with his team of commercial lenders. In addition, he will remain a
primary player in corporate and leveraged finance sectors, medical
services, government contracting sectors, and asset-based lending.
He will also support a wide range of essential corporate banking
verticals for the Bank, and serve as a member of the Banks Executive
Loan Committee.
"Davids contributions and leadership have been impactful toward the
growth and success of our company, Moore said. "We are looking forward
to his ongoing leadership to propel us to greater heights.
Access National Bank was founded in 1999 by professional bankers and
business people. It is an independent, nationally-chartered bank based
in Reston, Virginia that serves the Greater Washington DC Metropolitan
area. In April 2017, the merger with Middleburg Bank (founded in
1924) was completed, creating Virginias premier bank with enhanced
scale, improved efficiency and a well-diversified business model. Access
National Bank is a subsidiary of Access National Corporation and trades
on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol "ANCX. Additional
information is available at AccessNationalBank.com.
Member FDIC.
