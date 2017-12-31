Access National Corporation to Release Second Quarter 2018 Results

Access National Corporation (NASDAQ: ANCX) ("Access), the parent
company for Access National Bank and Middleburg Investment Group,
announced today that it would release second quarter 2018 results after
the market closes on Thursday, July 26, 2018.
Access will host a conference call for analysts at 9:00 a.m. Eastern
Daylight Time on Friday, July 27, 2018.
To listen to the call, please use one of the following telephone numbers:
Participant Toll-Free Dial-In Number: (844) 348-3796
Participant
International Dial-In Number: (213) 358-0951
Conference ID: 8569152
Access National Corporation is the parent company of Access National
Bank and Middleburg Investment Group serving Northern and Central
Virginia. Additional information is available on our website at www.AccessNationalBank.com.
Shares of Access National Corporation trade on the NASDAQ Global Market
under the symbol "ANCX."
Forward-Looking Statements
The information presented herein contains "forward-looking statements"
within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of
1995 regarding expectations or predictions of future financial or
business performance or conditions. Forward-looking statements may be
identified by words such as "may," "could," "will," "expect," "believe,"
"anticipate," "forecast," "intend," "plan," "prospects," "estimate,"
"potential," or by variations of such words or by similar expressions.
These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions,
risks and uncertainties which change over time. Forward-looking
statements in this report may include, but are not limited to,
statements about projected impacts of and financial results generated by
the merger of Access and Middleburg Financial Corporation
("Middleburg). Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date
they are made, and Access assumes no duty to update forward-looking
statements.
In addition to factors previously disclosed in Access's reports filed
with the SEC and those identified elsewhere in this release, the
following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ
materially from the results expressed in or implied by forward-looking
statements and historical performance: changes in asset quality and
credit risk; changes in interest rates and capital markets; the
introduction, timing and success of business initiatives; competitive
conditions; and the inability to recognize cost savings or revenues or
to implement integration plans associated with the merger of Access and
Middleburg.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180720005376/en/