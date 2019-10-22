finanzen.net
22.10.2019 00:00
Accomplished Miner Dan Janney to Lead Newmont Goldcorps Business in North America

Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT) (Newmont Goldcorp or the Company) has appointed accomplished miner Dan Janney to continue improving the Companys safety and operational performance in North America. Most recently, Mr. Janney was serving as Newmont Goldcorps Group Executive supporting the Full Potential continuous improvement work in the region. He will assume the full accountabilities of the Regional Senior Vice President role in North America, effective today.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191021005847/en/

Dan Janney, Newmont Goldcorp's Regional Senior Vice President for North America (Photo: Business Wire)

Dan Janney, Newmont Goldcorp's Regional Senior Vice President for North America (Photo: Business Wire)

Mr. Janney succeeds Todd White who has served in the role since closing of the Newmont Goldcorp transaction in April. Mr. Janney will report directly to Rob Atkinson, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer.

"Dans appointment is intended to accelerate operational and efficiency improvements at our North American sites, while continuing to enhance the regions safety performance, said Tom Palmer, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Dan brings 27 years of global mining operations experience and he has successfully led teams to deliver step change improvements in safety, efficiency and productivity. His background and expertise are well suited to lead our work to safely improve costs and productivity and extend mine lives in our North America region. Id also like to thank Todd White for his service to Newmont Goldcorp.

Mr. Janney joined Newmont in May of 2017 as the General Manager for Integration and Optimization for North America and, in February of 2019, he was appointed General Manager Operations Services for North America.

Prior to joining Newmont, Mr. Janney was a Technical Consultant with Alacer Gold Corp based in Turkey. He also held several senior leadership roles with Rio Tinto including Global Head of Productivity Delivery, General Manager of Bengalla Mining Company, General Manager of Energy Resources Australia, and General Manager Smelter with Kennecott Utah Copper.

In North America, Newmont Goldcorp owns and operates six mines, including four in Canada, one in Mexico and one in the United States.

About Newmont Goldcorp

Newmont Goldcorp is the worlds leading gold company and a producer of copper, silver, zinc and lead. The Companys world-class portfolio of assets, prospects and talent is anchored in favorable mining jurisdictions in North America, South America, Australia and Africa. Newmont Goldcorp is the only gold producer listed in the S&P 500 Index and is widely recognized for its principled environmental, social and governance practices. The Company is an industry leader in value creation, supported by robust safety standards, superior execution and technical proficiency. Newmont Goldcorp was founded in 1921 and has been publicly traded since 1925.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbor created by such sections and other applicable laws. Such forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements regarding future acceleration of operational and efficiency improvements, future enhancements to safety performance, future costs improvements and other expectations of future results. Where the Company expresses or implies an expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation or belief is expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. However, such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by the "forward-looking statements. For a discussion of risks and other factors that might impact future looking statements, see Newmont Goldcorps Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 as well as Newmont Goldcorps Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 under the heading "Risk Factors available on the SEC website or www.newmontgoldcorp.com and Newmont Goldcorps most recent annual information form as well as Newmont Goldcorps other filings made with Canadian securities regulatory authorities and available on SEDAR or www.newmontgoldcorp.com. The Company does not undertake any obligation to release publicly revisions to any "forward-looking statement, including, without limitation, outlook to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. Investors should not assume that any lack of update to a previously issued "forward-looking statement constitutes a reaffirmation of that statement. Continued reliance on "forward-looking statements is at investors' own risk.

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

19.03.2019Newmont Mining NeutralB. Riley FBR
12.03.2018Newmont Mining UnderperformRBC Capital Markets
16.01.2018Newmont Mining HoldDeutsche Bank AG
16.03.2017Newmont Mining Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
29.12.2016Newmont Mining BuyStandpoint Research
29.12.2016Newmont Mining BuyStandpoint Research
17.10.2016Newmont Mining OverweightBarclays Capital
06.11.2015Newmont Mining OutperformRBC Capital Markets
11.06.2015Newmont Mining OutperformRBC Capital Markets
23.09.2014Newmont Mining OutperformCowen and Company, LLC
19.03.2019Newmont Mining NeutralB. Riley FBR
16.01.2018Newmont Mining HoldDeutsche Bank AG
16.03.2017Newmont Mining Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
10.11.2016Newmont Mining Mkt PerformFBR & Co.
20.07.2016Newmont Mining Mkt PerformFBR Capital
12.03.2018Newmont Mining UnderperformRBC Capital Markets
29.07.2011Newmont Mining underperformRBC Capital Markets
05.11.2007Newmont Mining underweightLehman Brothers Inc.
12.10.2007Newmont Mining neues KurszielCIBC World Markets Inc.
03.08.2007Newmont Mining neues KurszielRBC Capital Markets

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Newmont Mining Corp. (NMC) nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

