Actuant Announces Executive Appointment

Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) today announced the appointment of John
Jeffrey ("Jeff) Schmaling as Executive Vice President, Industrial and
Energy segments.
Mr. Schmaling brings more than 30 years of experience with industry
leading international manufacturers of heavy equipment and services in
the mining, construction, agricultural and industrial sectors. He most
recently held the position of President, North America for Komatsu
Mining Corporation (formerly Joy Global Inc.) since 2010. Prior to that,
he served as Senior Director Dealer Development and Account Management
at Case International Harvester, a Division of Fiat S.p.A. Earlier in
his career he held various sales, marketing and product development
roles. He was awarded a BS from the School of Life Sciences at the
University of Illinois, Champaign-Urbana.
Randy Baker, President and Chief Executive Officer of Actuant stated, "I
am pleased to welcome Jeff to Actuant. I had the privilege of working
with Jeff in the past and know firsthand his proven record of
accomplishment in sales, product management, marketing, dealer
development and P&L leadership achieved through a focus on building
strong teams and driving ownership for safety, financial performance,
continuous improvement and growth at every level of an organization. I
am confident that Jeff will be instrumental in driving world class
operations while delivering superior support to the end users of our
mission critical products and services provided by the Energy and
Industrial segment businesses.
About Actuant
Actuant Corporation is a diversified industrial company serving
customers from operations in more than 30 countries. The Actuant
businesses are leaders in a broad array of niche markets including
branded hydraulic tools and solutions, specialized products and services
for energy markets and highly engineered position and motion control
systems. The Company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in
Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin. Actuant trades on the NYSE under the symbol
ATU. For further information on Actuant and its businesses, visit the
Company's website at www.actuant.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180125005246/en/