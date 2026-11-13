Ad hoc Matador Secondary Private Equity AG Q3 2026 Portfolio Update: Record distributions in the third quarter of 2026 and nine-month results surpass prior year
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Matador Secondary Private Equity AG / Key word(s): Private Equity/9 Month figures
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Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 16 BX Swiss
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The value of the private equity portfolio (net result from financial assets) rose by CHF 1.4 million in the third quarter. The nine-month figures thus already exceed the full 2025 financial year: both net result from financial assets (CHF 5.4 million versus CHF 4.3 million in FY 2025) and distributions from the private equity portfolio (CHF 7.0 million versus CHF 6.6 million in FY 2025) are clearly above the prior-year figures. “We expect further value appreciations and a clearly positive portfolio cash flow in the fourth quarter as well,” says CFO Alexander Lachmann.
About Matador Secondary Private Equity AG
Matador Secondary Private Equity AG (ISIN: CH0042797206), founded 2005 and based in Switzerland, specialises in secondary private equity investments, through which the company has built up a broadly diversified private equity portfolio across regions, sectors, strategies and vintage years. The NAV (equity) of Matador grew organically above average 12% p.a. (in EUR) since establishment. Matador shares are tradable both on the domestic stock exchange in Switzerland and in Germany via Frankfurt/XETRA.
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File: Ad hoc Matador Secondary Private Equity AG Q3 2026 Portfolio Update: Record distributions in the third quarter of 2026 and nine-month results surpass prior year
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Matador Secondary Private Equity AG
|Grundacher 5
|6060 Sarnen
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|0041 (41) 662 10 62
|Fax:
|0041 (41) 661 08 62
|E-mail:
|office@matador.ch
|Internet:
|www.matador.ch
|ISIN:
|CH0042797206
|Valor:
|A0Q3W8
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt (Basic Board), Stuttgart; BX Berne eXchange; SIX Swiss Exchange
|LEI Code:
|9676007ASJYFQMM4GT15
|EQS News ID:
|2434098
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2434098 13-Nov-2026 CET/CEST
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