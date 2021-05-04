ADC Therapeutics Announces Exclusive License with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation to Develop and Commercialize ZYNLONTA® (loncastuximab tesirine-lpyl) in Japan

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE: ADCT), a commercial-stage biotechnology company improving the lives of those affected by cancer with its next-generation, targeted antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) for patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, today announced it has entered an exclusive license agreement with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation (MTPC) for the development and commercialization of ZYNLONTA® (loncastuximab tesirine-lpyl) for all hematologic and solid tumor indications in Japan.

Under the terms of the agreement, ADC Therapeutics will receive an upfront payment of $30 million and up to an additional $205 million in milestones if certain development and commercial events are achieved. ADC Therapeutics will also receive royalties ranging in percentage from the high teens to the low twenties based on net sales of the product in Japan. MTPC will conduct clinical studies of ZYNLONTA in Japan and will have the right to participate in any global clinical studies of the product by bearing a portion of the costs of the study.

"This license agreement with MTPC, a leader in the Japanese pharmaceutical industry, expands our global footprint in an important geography, and furthers our goal to make ZYNLONTA available globally to patients, said Chris Martin, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of ADC Therapeutics. "We are excited to bring together our expertise in ADCs with MTPCs extensive experience in Japan where there is significant unmet need for a safe and effective therapy for patients with relapsed or refractory DLBCL.

"MTPC is delighted to collaborate with ADC Therapeutics, a leader in the field of antibody drug conjugates, to develop and commercialize ZYNLONTA in Japan, said Hiroaki Ueno, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation. "We will try to improve the quality of life of patients suffering from cancer with the use of ADC Therapeutics novel anti-CD19 ADC, ZYNLONTA.

In April 2021, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted accelerated approval to ZYNLONTA as the first and only CD19-targeted ADC as a single-agent treatment for adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) after two or more lines of systemic therapy. A Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for ZYNLONTA has been validated by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and is under review by the EMAs Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP). ZYNLONTA has also received Orphan Drug designation in Europe for DLBCL. In addition, Overland ADCT BioPharma, a joint venture formed by Overland Pharmaceuticals and ADC Therapeutics, is working to develop and commercialize ZYNLONTA in greater China and Singapore. Overland ADCT BioPharma is now conducting a pivotal Phase 2 clinical trial of ZYNLONTA in relapsed or refractory DLBCL in China, which is intended to support the anticipated registration of ZYNLONTA in China.

About ZYNLONTA® (loncastuximab tesirine-lpyl)

ZYNLONTA® is a CD19-directed antibody drug conjugate (ADC). Once bound to a CD19-expressing cell, ZYNLONTA is internalized by the cell, where enzymes release a pyrrolobenzodiazepine (PBD) payload. The potent payload binds to DNA minor groove with little distortion, remaining less visible to DNA repair mechanisms. This ultimately results in cell cycle arrest and tumor cell death.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved ZYNLONTA (loncastuximab tesirine-lpyl) for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) large B-cell lymphoma after two or more lines of systemic therapy, including DLBCL not otherwise specified, DLBCL arising from low-grade lymphoma and also high-grade B-cell lymphoma. The trial included a broad spectrum of heavily pre-treated patients (median three prior lines of therapy) with difficult-to-treat disease, including patients who did not respond to first-line therapy, patients refractory to all prior lines of therapy, patients with double/triple hit genetics and patients who had stem cell transplant and CAR-T therapy prior to their treatment with ZYNLONTA. This indication is approved by the FDA under accelerated approval based on overall response rate and continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in a confirmatory trial.

ZYNLONTA is also being evaluated as a therapeutic option in combination studies in other B-cell malignancies and earlier lines of therapy.

About ADC Therapeutics

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE: ADCT) is a commercial-stage biotechnology company improving the lives of those affected by cancer with its next-generation, targeted antibody drug conjugates (ADCs). The Company is advancing its proprietary PBD-based ADC technology to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.

ADC Therapeutics CD19-directed ADC ZYNLONTA® (loncastuximab tesirine-lpyl) is approved by the FDA for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma after two or more lines of systemic therapy. ZYNLONTA is also in development in combination with other agents. Cami (camidanlumab tesirine) is being evaluated in a late-stage clinical trial for relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and in a Phase 1b clinical trial for various advanced solid tumors. In addition to ZYNLONTA and Cami, ADC Therapeutics has multiple ADCs in ongoing clinical and preclinical development.

ADC Therapeutics is based in Lausanne (Biopôle), Switzerland and has operations in London, the San Francisco Bay Area and New Jersey. For more information, please visit https://adctherapeutics.com/ and follow the Company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

ADC Therapeutics Forward-Looking Statements

