  • Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Trading
Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
Wechseln Sie zum Testsieger und sichern Sie sich bis zu 4.000  Prämie für Ihr Fondsdepot!-w-
18.01.2022 11:00

ADC Therapeutics Announces Exclusive License with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation to Develop and Commercialize ZYNLONTA® (loncastuximab tesirine-lpyl) in Japan

Folgen
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE: ADCT), a commercial-stage biotechnology company improving the lives of those affected by cancer with its next-generation, targeted antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) for patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, today announced it has entered an exclusive license agreement with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation (MTPC) for the development and commercialization of ZYNLONTA® (loncastuximab tesirine-lpyl) for all hematologic and solid tumor indications in Japan.

Under the terms of the agreement, ADC Therapeutics will receive an upfront payment of $30 million and up to an additional $205 million in milestones if certain development and commercial events are achieved. ADC Therapeutics will also receive royalties ranging in percentage from the high teens to the low twenties based on net sales of the product in Japan. MTPC will conduct clinical studies of ZYNLONTA in Japan and will have the right to participate in any global clinical studies of the product by bearing a portion of the costs of the study.

"This license agreement with MTPC, a leader in the Japanese pharmaceutical industry, expands our global footprint in an important geography, and furthers our goal to make ZYNLONTA available globally to patients, said Chris Martin, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of ADC Therapeutics. "We are excited to bring together our expertise in ADCs with MTPCs extensive experience in Japan where there is significant unmet need for a safe and effective therapy for patients with relapsed or refractory DLBCL.

"MTPC is delighted to collaborate with ADC Therapeutics, a leader in the field of antibody drug conjugates, to develop and commercialize ZYNLONTA in Japan, said Hiroaki Ueno, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation. "We will try to improve the quality of life of patients suffering from cancer with the use of ADC Therapeutics novel anti-CD19 ADC, ZYNLONTA.

In April 2021, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted accelerated approval to ZYNLONTA as the first and only CD19-targeted ADC as a single-agent treatment for adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) after two or more lines of systemic therapy. A Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for ZYNLONTA has been validated by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and is under review by the EMAs Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP). ZYNLONTA has also received Orphan Drug designation in Europe for DLBCL. In addition, Overland ADCT BioPharma, a joint venture formed by Overland Pharmaceuticals and ADC Therapeutics, is working to develop and commercialize ZYNLONTA in greater China and Singapore. Overland ADCT BioPharma is now conducting a pivotal Phase 2 clinical trial of ZYNLONTA in relapsed or refractory DLBCL in China, which is intended to support the anticipated registration of ZYNLONTA in China.

About ZYNLONTA® (loncastuximab tesirine-lpyl)

ZYNLONTA® is a CD19-directed antibody drug conjugate (ADC). Once bound to a CD19-expressing cell, ZYNLONTA is internalized by the cell, where enzymes release a pyrrolobenzodiazepine (PBD) payload. The potent payload binds to DNA minor groove with little distortion, remaining less visible to DNA repair mechanisms. This ultimately results in cell cycle arrest and tumor cell death.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved ZYNLONTA (loncastuximab tesirine-lpyl) for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) large B-cell lymphoma after two or more lines of systemic therapy, including DLBCL not otherwise specified, DLBCL arising from low-grade lymphoma and also high-grade B-cell lymphoma. The trial included a broad spectrum of heavily pre-treated patients (median three prior lines of therapy) with difficult-to-treat disease, including patients who did not respond to first-line therapy, patients refractory to all prior lines of therapy, patients with double/triple hit genetics and patients who had stem cell transplant and CAR-T therapy prior to their treatment with ZYNLONTA. This indication is approved by the FDA under accelerated approval based on overall response rate and continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in a confirmatory trial.

ZYNLONTA is also being evaluated as a therapeutic option in combination studies in other B-cell malignancies and earlier lines of therapy.

About ADC Therapeutics

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE: ADCT) is a commercial-stage biotechnology company improving the lives of those affected by cancer with its next-generation, targeted antibody drug conjugates (ADCs). The Company is advancing its proprietary PBD-based ADC technology to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.

ADC Therapeutics CD19-directed ADC ZYNLONTA® (loncastuximab tesirine-lpyl) is approved by the FDA for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma after two or more lines of systemic therapy. ZYNLONTA is also in development in combination with other agents. Cami (camidanlumab tesirine) is being evaluated in a late-stage clinical trial for relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and in a Phase 1b clinical trial for various advanced solid tumors. In addition to ZYNLONTA and Cami, ADC Therapeutics has multiple ADCs in ongoing clinical and preclinical development.

ADC Therapeutics is based in Lausanne (Biopôle), Switzerland and has operations in London, the San Francisco Bay Area and New Jersey. For more information, please visit https://adctherapeutics.com/ and follow the Company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

ZYNLONTA® is a registered trademark of ADC Therapeutics SA.

ADC Therapeutics Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business and commercialization strategy, products and product candidates, research pipeline, ongoing and planned preclinical studies and clinical trials, regulatory submissions and approvals, planned commercialization activities, research and development costs, timing and likelihood of success, as well as plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on our managements beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to our management. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements due to various factors, including those described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. No assurance can be given that such future results will be achieved. Such forward-looking statements contained in this document speak only as of the date of this press release. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update these forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which such statements are based unless required to do so by applicable law. No representations or warranties (expressed or implied) are made about the accuracy of any such forward-looking statements.

Nachrichten zu ADC Therapeutics AG Act priv nom -C-

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr ADC Therapeutics News
RSS Feed
ADC Therapeutics zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu ADC Therapeutics AG Act priv nom -C-

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene ADC Therapeutics News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere ADC Therapeutics News
Werbung

Trading-News

RWE  Fortsetzung der Rally
Vontobel: Interessante Chancen - Bonus Cap-Zertifikate auf Henkel, Merck KGaA, Siemens
Ende der Konsolidierung ermöglicht Trendschub
Google kämpft gegen Corona
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Solidvest Winteraktion Countdown: Bis zu 2.000 Euro Winterbonus sichern
CIO von BIT Capital im Podcast über Zukunftspläne für den Asset Manager
PRIMA Fonds Service - Einladung zum Fondsmanager-Dialog Q1/2022 am 25.01.2022 um 11 Uhr
Schwerpunkt der Woche: Muskelspiele der Fed
Quartalssplitter - Ohne Aktien geht es nicht
Kfz Versi­che­rung wech­seln - So funk­tio­niert der Wechsel Ihrer Auto­ver­si­che­rung
JETZT NEU: Handle Aktien, ETFs und mehr für 0 Euro & ab sofort ohne Mindestordervolumen bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur ADC Therapeutics-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

ADC Therapeutics Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Xis Botschaft an alle China-Aktionäre und die Macht der Marke
Das Ende des billigen Sparplans? Jetzt droht der Gebührenschock
20 Jahre alt, mehrere Lamborghinis und ein Luxus-Schuhgeschäft
Justizminister Buschmann kündigt Aufhebung des umstrittenen Paragrafen 219a an
Generation Lockdown  auf dieses Versicherungsrisiko müssen Eltern jetzt achten

News von

TecDAX mit Verkaufssignal: Auch die Aktien von Morphosys, SMA Solar und Varta sehen schlecht aus
Aktienfonds zieht bei Plug Power die Reißleine
DAX im Plus: Europas Aktienmärkte auf Erholungskurs
Die höchsten Dividendenrenditen: Welche Aktien aus Dax, MDax und Co. besonders überzeugen
DAX-Check zum Jahresstart: Neun neue Favoriten - Dauerläufer, Durchstarter und die besten Dividendentitel

Heute im Fokus

DAX leichter -- Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich -- Siemens verkauft Yunex für fast eine Milliarde Euro -- AUTO1 mit Rekordverkäufen -- HUGO BOSS steigert EBIT kräftig -- CureVac im Fokus

Elon Musk kommt Mitte Februar erneut nach Deutschland. Lindt & Sprüngli legt bei Umsatz zu. US-Fluggesellschaften warnen vor Luftfahrt-Chaos durch 5G-Einführung. Covestro erwirbt restliche Anteile an Japan Fine Coatings. Nordex verzeichnet 2021 deutlich mehr Auftragseingänge. Daimler Truck steigert Absatz 2021 um ein Fünftel. EVOTEC und Eliy Lilly kooperieren bei Stoffwechselerkrankungen.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 2 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 2 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 2 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Das sind die mächtigsten Frauen der Welt
Wer ist oben angekommen?
Studie zeigt: In diesen zehn deutschen Städten sind die Nebenkosten am höchsten
Teures Wohnen
Die reichsten Amerikaner 2021
Das sind die zehn reichsten Amerikaner 2021
3. Quartal 2021: Diese Aktien haben Bill und Melinda Gates im Depot
Blick ins 13F-Formular
Die beliebtesten Marken Deutschlands
Verbraucherlieblinge
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Haben Sie Verständnis für Menschen, die gegen die Corona-Politik demonstrieren?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen