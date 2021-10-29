  • Suche
0 € Trading
Trading
Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
29.10.2021 13:15

ADC Therapeutics Announces Validation of its Marketing Authorization Application by the European Medicines Agency for ZYNLONTA®

Folgen
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE: ADCT), a commercial-stage biotechnology company improving the lives of those affected by cancer with its next-generation, targeted antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) for patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, today announced its Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for ZYNLONTA®, a CD19-targeted ADC for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), has been validated by the European Medicines Agency (EMA). Validation of the application enables the evaluation process by the EMAs Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) to begin.

"We continue to gain momentum with the U.S. ZYNLONTA launch, and we are pleased to be making progress in Europe with the submission and validation of our MAA, said Chris Martin, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of ADC Therapeutics. "This is a significant step forward in our commitment to making ZYNLONTA available to as many patients as may benefit.

In April 2021, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted accelerated approval to ZYNLONTA as the first and only CD19-targeted ADC as a single-agent treatment for adult patients with relapsed or refractory DLBCL after two or more lines of systemic therapy. In September 2021, the European Commission granted Orphan Drug Designation to ZYNLONTA for the treatment of DLBCL.

The MAA is supported by data from LOTIS-2, a large (n=145) Phase 2 multinational, single-arm clinical trial of ZYNLONTA for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory DLBCL following two or more prior lines of systemic therapy. The trial included a broad spectrum of heavily pre-treated patients (median three prior lines of therapy) with very difficult to treat disease, including patients with high-grade B-cell lymphoma. The trial enrolled patients who did not respond to first-line therapy, patients refractory to all prior lines of therapy, patients with double/triple hit genetics and patients who had stem cell transplants and CAR-T therapy prior to their treatment with ZYNLONTA.

Results from LOTIS-2 demonstrated an overall response rate (ORR) of 48.3% (70/145 patients), which included a complete response (CR) rate of 24.1% (35/145 patients) and a partial response (PR) rate of 24.1% (35/145 patients). Patients had a median time to response of 1.3 months. At the most recent data cut-off for patients enrolled in the trial, the median duration of response (mDoR) was 13.4 months. In a pooled safety population the most common adverse reactions (=20%) were thrombocytopenia, gamma-glutamyltransferase increased, neutropenia, anemia, hyperglycemia, transaminase elevation, fatigue, hypoalbuminemia, rash, edema, nausea and musculoskeletal pain. In LOTIS-2, the most common (=10%) grade =3 treatment-emergent adverse events were neutropenia (26.2%), thrombocytopenia (17.9%), gamma-glutamyltransferase increased (17.2%) and anemia (10.3%).

About ZYNLONTA® (loncastuximab tesirine-lpyl)

ZYNLONTA® is a CD19-directed antibody drug conjugate (ADC). Once bound to a CD19-expressing cell, ZYNLONTA is internalized by the cell, where enzymes release a pyrrolobenzodiazepine (PBD) payload. The potent payload binds to DNA minor groove with little distortion, remaining less visible to DNA repair mechanisms. This ultimately results in cell cycle arrest and tumor cell death.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved ZYNLONTA (loncastuximab tesirine-lpyl) for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) large B-cell lymphoma after two or more lines of systemic therapy, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) not otherwise specified (NOS), DLBCL arising from low-grade lymphoma and also high-grade B-cell lymphoma. The trial included a broad spectrum of heavily pre-treated patients (median three prior lines of therapy) with difficult-to-treat disease, including patients who did not respond to first-line therapy, patients refractory to all prior lines of therapy, patients with double/triple hit genetics and patients who had stem cell transplant and CAR-T therapy prior to their treatment with ZYNLONTA. This indication is approved by the FDA under accelerated approval based on overall response rate and continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in a confirmatory trial.

ZYNLONTA is also being evaluated as a therapeutic option in combination studies in other B-cell malignancies and earlier lines of therapy.

About ADC Therapeutics

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE: ADCT) is a commercial-stage biotechnology company improving the lives of those affected by cancer with its next-generation, targeted antibody drug conjugates (ADCs). The Company is advancing its proprietary PBD-based ADC technology to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.

ADC Therapeutics CD19-directed ADC ZYNLONTA® (loncastuximab tesirine-lpyl) is approved by the FDA for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large b-cell lymphoma after two or more lines of systemic therapy. ZYNLONTA is also in development in combination with other agents. Cami (camidanlumab tesirine) is being evaluated in a late-stage clinical trial for relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and in a Phase 1b clinical trial for various advanced solid tumors. In addition to ZYNLONTA and Cami, ADC Therapeutics has multiple ADCs in ongoing clinical and preclinical development.

ADC Therapeutics is based in Lausanne (Biopôle), Switzerland and has operations in London, the San Francisco Bay Area and New Jersey. For more information, please visit https://adctherapeutics.com/ and follow the Company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

ZYNLONTA® is a registered trademark of ADC Therapeutics SA.

Nachrichten zu ADC Therapeutics AG Act priv nom -C-

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr ADC Therapeutics News
RSS Feed
ADC Therapeutics zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu ADC Therapeutics AG Act priv nom -C-

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene ADC Therapeutics News

29.09.21Overland ADCT BioPharma gibt erste Verabreichung an Patienten in China von ZYNLONTA® im Rahmen klinischer Phase-II-Zulassungsstudie zu diffus großzelligem B-Zell-Lymphom bekannt
27.10.21ADC Therapeutics to Host Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call on November 2. 2021
29.09.21Overland ADCT BioPharma Announces First Patient Dosed in China with ZYNLONTA® in Pivotal Phase 2 Clinical Trial for Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma
27.10.21ADC Therapeutics setzt eine Telefonkonferenz zur Besprechung der Finanzergebnisse des dritten Quartals 2021 für den 2. November 2021 an
Weitere ADC Therapeutics News
Werbung

Trading-News

EZB-Ratssitzung: Keine Aussage ist auch eine Aussage
Vontobel: Große Auswahl - Discount Zertifikate auf Delivery Hero, Siemens Energy, Daimler
DZ BANK - Verschnaufpause als Vorbereitung für Kursrally
UBS kehrt schwerreichen Spaniern den Rücken
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Marktkommentar Oktober: Defensiv und ausgewogen in den Herbst
Schwerpunkt der Woche: Wenn die Börse nicht will
Bit Capital startet zwei Krypto-Fonds
Drahtseilakt der Notenbanken
ETHENEA: Energiemarkt unter Druck
Impact Inves­ting - Nach­hal­tiges Inves­tieren mit Impact Invest­ment Fonds
JETZT NEU: Aktienhandel für 0 Euro bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur ADC Therapeutics-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

ADC Therapeutics Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Es naht das Ende des Booms
Facebooks Tabak-Move und Machtwechsel an der Börsenspitze
Preise für Kfz-Versicherungen gesunken  doch Sie müssen sich beeilen
Ein Vorteil Deutschlands könnte sich noch als fatal herausstellen
Amazon-Angebote: Diese Deals gibt es schon vor dem Black Friday

News von

Biontech, Moderna und Valneva: Die neuesten Anlage-Infos rund um die Impfstoff-Aktien
Porsche an die Börse: Mehr wert als VW?
DAX-Chartanalyse: Nächstes Ziel ist 150 Punkte höher
BASF hebt Ziele erneut an - Autoindustrie macht Sorgen
DAX nimmt Kurs auf Rekordhoch - Bilanzen stimmen optimistisch

Heute im Fokus

DAX mit Abgaben -- Daimler steigert Gewinn trotz Verkaufseinbruchs -- Meta ist Facebooks neuer Name -- Bayer bekommt für Xarelto positive Patentamts-Entscheidung -- Salzgitter, Amazon, Apple im Fokus

Starbucks enttäuscht beim Umsatz. Vage Übernahmespekulationen treiben QIAGEN-Aktien auf Hoch seit 2000. FUCHS PETROLUB erreicht dank Preiserhöhungen Erwartungen. Wacker Neuson erhöht Prognose. Swiss Re überrascht mit Milliardengewinn trotz Katastrophenschäden. Porsche hält an Ziel von Umsatzrendite von über 15 Prozent fest.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

KW 21/43: Diese Aktien empfehlen Analysten zum Verkauf
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkaufslisten der Experten
KW 21/43: Diese Aktien empfehlen Analysten zum Kauf
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten
Die smartesten Städte Deutschlands
Das sind die smartesten Städte in Deutschland

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Hier ist das Wohnen für Studierende am teuersten
Das sind die elf teuersten deutschen Studentenstädte
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q3 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im September 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Rentendauer in Europa: So viel Zeit hat man, um die Rente zu genießen
Lohnt sich die Rente?
Die teuersten Städte zum Leben
Wo bezahlt man am meisten?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Würden Sie eine verpflichtende Corona-Impfung gutheißen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen