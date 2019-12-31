finanzen.net
05.09.2020 03:30

ADC Therapeutics Gives Notice of Partial Waiver of Restrictions Pursuant to FINRA Rule 5131

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE: ADCT), today gave notice that Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and BofA Securities, Inc., the lead book-running managers in the Companys recent initial public offering, are releasing a lock-up restriction with respect to 105,000 common shares held by A.T. Holdings II Sàrl, an affiliate of Peter B. Corr and Stephen Evans-Freke who are members of the Companys board of directors, as part of a block trade of common shares to HPWH TH AG. Both A.T. Holdings II Sàrl and HPWH TH AG are long-term investors who continue to hold significant interests in the Company and are represented on the Companys board of directors. The release will take effect on September 10, 2020, and the shares may be sold on or after such date.

This press release is not an offer for sale of the securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction where such offer is prohibited, and such securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

About ADC Therapeutics

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) is a late clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company pioneering the development and commercialization of highly potent and targeted antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) for patients with hematological malignancies and solid tumors. The Company develops ADCs by applying its decades of experience in this field and using next-generation pyrrolobenzodiazepine (PBD) technology to which ADC Therapeutics has proprietary rights for its targets. Strategic target selection for PBD-based ADCs and substantial investment in early clinical development have enabled ADC Therapeutics to build a deep clinical and research pipeline of therapies for the treatment of hematological and solid tumor cancers. The Company has multiple PBD-based ADCs in ongoing clinical trials, ranging from first in human to pivotal Phase 2 clinical trials, in the USA and Europe, and numerous preclinical ADCs in development.

Loncastuximab tesirine (Lonca, formerly ADCT-402), the Companys lead product candidate, has been evaluated in a 145-patient pivotal Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) that showed a 48.3% overall response rate (ORR), which exceeded the target primary endpoint. Camidanlumab tesirine (Cami, formerly ADCT-301), the Companys second lead product candidate, is being evaluated in a 100-patient pivotal Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma (HL) after having shown an 86.5% ORR in HL patients in a Phase 1 clinical trial. The Company is also evaluating Cami as a novel immuno-oncology approach for the treatment of various advanced solid tumors.

ADC Therapeutics is based in Lausanne (Biopôle), Switzerland and has operations in London, the San Francisco Bay Area and New Jersey. For more information, please visit https://adctherapeutics.com/ and follow the Company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy, product candidates, research pipeline, ongoing and planned preclinical studies and clinical trials, regulatory submissions and approvals, research and development costs, timing and likelihood of success, as well as plans and objectives of management for future operations are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on our managements beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to our management. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements due to various factors, including those described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. No assurance can be given that such future results will be achieved. Such forward-looking statements contained in this document speak only as of the date of this press release. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update these forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which such statements are based unless required to do so by applicable law. No representations or warranties (expressed or implied) are made about the accuracy of any such forward-looking statements.

Nachrichten zu ADC Therapeutics AG Act priv nom -C-

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr ADC Therapeutics News
RSS Feed
ADC Therapeutics zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu ADC Therapeutics AG Act priv nom -C-

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene ADC Therapeutics News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere ADC Therapeutics News
Werbung

Trading-News

Wie funktioniert der ETF-Handel?
DZ BANK - Euro-Dollar auf 2-Jahreshoch - Gefahr oder Segen für Europa?
Börsenspiel Trader: Am Montag gehts los. Jetzt anmelden und Jaguar I-PACE gewinnen!
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones - Abgaben möglich
Vontobel: Thomas Rappold im Interview mit Markus Koch: Der Tech-Investor über sein Vorbild Warren Buffett
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

ETF-Sparplan OSKAR jetzt gebührenfrei testen
Financial Fact: Die Markttechnik gibt weiterhin widersprüchliche Signale.
Schwerpunkt der Woche: Der Countdown läuft
Zinspolitik - Reise ohne Wiederkehr
Nicht blamieren, Zinsen kassieren!
Ginmon: Wertentwicklung Ihres ETF-Sparplans einfach berechnen
NEU bei Exporo: Neues 5%-Anlageprojekt am Ammersee, im Speckgürtel von München
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!
Werbung

Mehr zur ADC Therapeutics-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
HistorischChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFonds

ADC Therapeutics Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

So wehren Sie sich gegen teure Tricks Ihres Vermieters
Wo Sie sich vor hohen Roaming-Gebühren schützen sollten
So haben Sie die Chance, Ihre Mietwohnung zu kaufen
Das Ende des ewigen Booms  eine neue Chance für kluge Sparer
So bringen Sie Ihren Rasen durch die Hitzewelle

News von

Edelmetalle-Preisprognosen: Was Anleger von Gold, Silber & Co. bis Jahresende erwarten können
DAX auf Rekordkurs - Hoffnung auf Corona-Impfstoff
Was die Berenberg-Analysten vom Wasserstoff-Megatrend sowie von Nel ASA und Powercell halten
Steuerpläne für Gold-ETCs gestoppt
Newsticker Corona: Spahn - EU will Quarantäne für Reisende auf zehn Tage verkürzen

Heute im Fokus

Wall Street letztlich mit Verlusten -- DAX geht tiefrot ins Wochenende -- Vonovia mit Kapitalerhöhung -- Ryanair sammelt 400 Millionen Euro ein -- Google, Apple, CureVac, VW, TRATON, Ryanair im Fokus

Daimler verkauft im August weniger Mercedes-Benz Pkw an den Großhandel. 2. Verhandlungstermin zwischen Deutscher Post und Verdi endet ergebnislos. Schweizer Notenbank: Devisenmarkt-Interventionen sind wichtigstes Instrument. Deutsche Bank verwirft wohl Gebot für Wirecard Bank. Big Mac versus Big Jack: McDonald's zieht in Australien vor Gericht. ProSiebenSat.1 bekräftigt Börsenpläne für neue Parshipmeet Group.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 36 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 36 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 36 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im August 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Diese Aktien hat Bill Ackman in seinem Depot
Ein Blick ins Portfolio von Bill Ackman
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im August 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Diese Aktien hat David Einhorn in seinem Depot
So sieht das Portfolio von David Einhorns GreenLight Capital aus
Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven
Wer lagert das meiste Gold?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wie hat sich Ihr Depot seit Jahresbeginn entwickelt?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
04.09.20
Wall Street letztlich mit Verlusten -- DAX geht tiefrot ins Wochenende -- Vonovia mit Kapitalerhöhung -- Ryanair sammelt 400 Millionen Euro ein -- Google, Apple, CureVac, VW, TRATON, Ryanair im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
04:13 Uhr
KW 36: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche
Sonstiges
03:49 Uhr
Der Goldmarkt und der Vorwurf der Manipulation - wie viel ist dran an dem Verdacht?
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Apple Inc.865985
TeslaA1CX3T
NEL ASAA0B733
BioNTech SE (spons. ADRs)A2PSR2
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Amazon906866
CureVacA2P71U
XiaomiA2JNY1
Varta AGA0TGJ5
Daimler AG710000
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
BayerBAY001
Plug Power Inc.A1JA81
Wirecard AG747206
Deutsche Telekom AG555750