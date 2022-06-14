  • Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Trading
Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
++ Jetzt auf das Wachstumspotenzial alternativer Energieträger inkl. strenger ESG-Kriterien setzen - mit dem UC ESG Global Renewable Energies Index! ++-w-
27.06.2022 11:48

adidas Aktie News: Anleger schicken adidas am Mittag ins Plus

adidas Aktie News: Anleger schicken adidas am Mittag ins Plus
Aktienkurs im Fokus
Folgen
DRUCKEN
Zu den Hoffnungsträgern des Tages zählt am Montagmittag die Aktie von adidas. Die adidas-Aktie stieg im XETRA-Handel. Zuletzt verteuerte sich das Papier um 1,9 Prozent auf 173,58 EUR.
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Die Aktie notierte um 27.06.2022 12:04:00 Uhr mit Gewinnen. Im XETRA-Handel legte sie um 1,9 Prozent auf 173,58 EUR zu. Den höchsten Stand des Tages erreichte die adidas-Aktie bisher bei 175,84 EUR. Bei 172,20 EUR ging der Anteilsschein in den XETRA-Handel. Bisher wurden heute 122.748 adidas-Aktien gehandelt.

Den höchsten Stand seit 52 Wochen (336,25 EUR) erklomm das Papier am 05.08.2021. Mit einem Zuwachs von mindestens 48,38 Prozent könnte die adidas-Aktie ein neues 52-Wochen-Hoch markieren. Der Titel erreichte das 52-Wochen-Tief von 160,26 EUR am 16.06.2022. Das 52-Wochen-Tief liegt damit 8,31 Prozent unterhalb des aktuellen Kursniveaus.

Im Durchschnitt gehen Experten von einem fairen Wert von 266,07 EUR je adidas-Aktie aus.

Am 06.05.2022 lud adidas zur turnusmäßigen Finanzkonferenz und hat dort das Zahlenwerk zum jüngsten Quartal veröffentlicht, das am 31.03.2022 endete. Für das jüngste Quartal wurde ein Gewinn je Aktie von 1,60 EUR ausgewiesen. Im Vorjahresviertel hatte das Unternehmen ein EPS von 2,60 EUR je Aktie generiert. Das vergangene Quartal hat adidas mit einem Umsatz von insgesamt 5.302,00 EUR abgeschlossen. Demnach hat das Unternehmen den Umsatz im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel, in dem 5.268,00 EUR erwirtschaftet worden waren, um 0,65 Prozent gesteigert.

Mit der Q2 2022-Bilanzvorlage von adidas wird am 04.08.2022 gerechnet. Die Vorlage der Q2 2023-Ergebnisse wird von Experten am 03.08.2023 erwartet.

Im Vorfeld schätzen Experten, dass adidas einen Gewinn von 11,19 EUR je Aktie in der Bilanz 2023 stehen haben dürfte.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur adidas-Aktie

adidas-, ASOS-Aktien & Co. steigen: Einzelhandelswerte trotzen zum Teil skeptischen Analysen

Glencore-Aktien in Grün: adidas fliegt aus Stoxx Europe 50 - Glencore nimmt Platz ein

adidas-Aktie in Rot: adidas wird im Stoxx Europe 50 von Glencore ersetzt

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf adidas
Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf adidas
Long
Short
Hebel wählen:
5x
10x
Name
Hebel
KO
Emittent
Bildquellen: testing / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu adidas

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
24.06.22
adidas Aktie News: adidas am Nachmittag in Grün (finanzen.net)
24.06.22
adidas Aktie News: adidas tendiert am Freitagmittag fester (finanzen.net)
24.06.22
adidas Aktie News: adidas am Vormittag im Minus (finanzen.net)
adidas-Aktie für 0 Euro handeln bei finanzen.net zero
(Werbung)
21.06.22
adidas-, ASOS-Aktien & Co. steigen: Einzelhandelswerte trotzen zum Teil skeptischen Analysen (dpa-afx)
21.06.22
ANALYSE-FLASH: Oddo BHF senkt Adidas auf 'Neutral' - Ziel 204 Euro (dpa-afx)
20.06.22
DGAP-CMS: adidas AG: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
20.06.22
Glencore-Aktien in Grün: adidas fliegt aus Stoxx Europe 50 - Glencore nimmt Platz ein (dpa-afx)
14.06.22
ANALYSE-FLASH: HSBC senkt Adidas auf 'Hold' - Ziel 200 Euro (dpa-afx)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr adidas News
RSS Feed
adidas zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu adidas

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
21.06.2022adidas KaufenDZ BANK
14.06.2022adidas BuyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
14.06.2022adidas HoldHSBC
10.05.2022adidas KaufenDZ BANK
10.05.2022adidas BuyWarburg Research
21.06.2022adidas KaufenDZ BANK
14.06.2022adidas BuyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
10.05.2022adidas KaufenDZ BANK
10.05.2022adidas BuyWarburg Research
09.05.2022adidas BuyDeutsche Bank AG
06.05.2022adidas NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
06.05.2022adidas NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.05.2022adidas NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
08.04.2022adidas NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
23.03.2022adidas NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
14.06.2022adidas HoldHSBC
09.05.2022adidas UnderperformCredit Suisse Group
06.05.2022adidas ReduceBaader Bank
03.05.2022adidas UnderperformCredit Suisse Group
12.04.2022adidas ReduceBaader Bank

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für adidas nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Jetzt noch kostenlos anmelden!

Sie möchten sich den Traum einer eigenen Immobilie erfüllen? Im Online-Seminar heute um 18 Uhr erfaren Sie, wie Sie Schritt für Schritt das passende Objekt finden und welche Finanzierungsmöglichkeiten es gibt!

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Videos zu adidas

alle Videos

Meistgelesene adidas News

07.06.22adidas-Aktie in Rot: adidas wird im Stoxx Europe 50 von Glencore ersetzt
24.06.22adidas Aktie News: adidas am Nachmittag in Grün
24.06.22adidas Aktie News: adidas tendiert am Freitagmittag fester
07.06.22Trading Idee: adidas - Korrektur als Long-Chance?
24.06.22adidas Aktie News: adidas am Vormittag im Minus
31.05.22Mai 2022: So schätzen Experten die adidas-Aktie ein
30.05.22adidas, PUMA, LVMH & Co.: Luxus- und Autoaktien stark
20.06.22Glencore-Aktien in Grün: adidas fliegt aus Stoxx Europe 50 - Glencore nimmt Platz ein
01.06.22JPMorgan: adidas könnte aus Stoxx Europe 50 fliegen - Glencore Ersatz? - Aktien uneinheitlich
31.05.22Glencore-Aktie beflügelt: Glencore könnte im Juni im Stoxx Europe 50 landen - adidas als Abstiegskandidat
Weitere adidas News
Werbung

Trading-News

Vontobel: Perfekte Alternative - Bonus Cap-Zertifikate auf Deutsche Börse, Mercedes-Benz Group, Henkel
Telefonica Deutschland Holding  Support im Test
DAX-Ausblick - Erholung oder nur Ruhe vor dem nächsten Sturm?
Bullen leiten Kurserholung ein
K+S-Aktie bröckelt
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Portfolioabsicherung: Sinnvoll oder Risiko?
Schreckgespenst Inflation, Krypto-Abverkauf und Zinspolitik - wie können Investoren reagieren?
Geheimrezept-Geldanlage: So schützen Sie Ihr Vermögen vor Inflation
Krypto-Assets Uniswap und Chainlink mit innovativen Geschäftsmodellen
Der Preis für Rendite
Schwerpunkt der Woche: Zwischen Inflation und Konjunktureinbruch
Altersvorsorge: Das solltest du wissen
JETZT NEU: Handle Aktien, ETFs und mehr für 0 Euro & ab sofort ohne Mindestordervolumen bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Neue Funktionen als Erstes nutzen
Sie nutzen finanzen.net regelmäßig? Dann nutzen Sie jetzt neue Funktionen als Erstes!
Hier informieren!
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur adidas-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeRating
OrderbuchVergleich
HistorischAusblick
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

adidas Peer Group News

08:00 UhrOfficial List : Removal - PUMA VCT 12 PLC
08:00 UhrStock Exch Notice : Cancellation - PUMA VCT 12 PLC
07:30 UhrHSBC: Wochenausblick: Wichtige Konjunkturdaten aus Deutschland, der Eurozone und den USA
26.06.22Ausblick: Nike vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal
24.06.22NIKE Q4 Earnings Preview: 8th Consecutive EPS Beat in Store?
24.06.22PUMA startet mit dem 10KTF Shop seine bisher größte Web3-Kooperation
24.06.22PUMA Kicks Off Its Largest Web3 Collaboration To Date, with 10KTF Shop
24.06.22Will Supply-Chain Headwinds Continue to Mar NIKE (NKE) in Q4?
24.06.223 Reasons to Watch Nike Stock Next Week
24.06.22DGAP-PVR: PUMA SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

News von

Prime Day 2022  Diese Sonderangebote gelten jetzt schon
Russlands offizielle Pleite und 20 Anti-Short-Aktien
Flug gestrichen? So erhalten Sie Hunderte Euro Entschädigung
Hier sparen Sie 4000 Euro  der Top-Berater packt aus
Wenn meine Kinder erben, können sie die Erbschaftssteuer nicht zahlen

News von

BASF-Konzern: So sieht unser "Sonder-Alarmplan Gas" aus
MSCI World: Ist der ETF gar nicht so gut wie gedacht und eine Mogelpackung?
Goldpreis: Der PDAC-Fluch
Anlegern drohen Sommergewitter an den Börsen
Kryptomarkt: Brutale Verluste

Heute im Fokus

Ukraine-Krieg im Ticker: DAX im Plus -- Russland nähert sich Zahlungsunfähigkeit -- Nordex mit Kapitalerhöhung -- Neue Impfstoff-Daten von BioNTech & Co. -- Südzucker, Singulus, Lufthansa im Fokus

EssilorLuxottica-Chairman Leonardo Del Vecchio verstorben. G7 wollen offenbar weitere Strafmaßnahmen gegen Moskau verhängen. UBS will offenbar US-Investmenthäuser als Großaktionäre gewinnen. Rheinmetall erhält Auftrag im Bereich E-Mobilität. Prosus will Bewertungsabschlag durch Aktienrückkauf mindern.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 25 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 25 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 25 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

1. Quartal 2022: Diese US-Aktien hat die Commerzbank im Portfolio
US-Investitionen
1. Quartal 2022: Diese Aktien haben Bill und Melinda Gates im Portfolio
Blick ins 13F-Formular
1. Quartal 2022: Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Portfolio
Das Depot des Berkshire Hathaway-CEOs
In diesen Ländern ist Wohnen am teuersten
Top 20
1. Quartal 2022: Diese US-Aktien hat die Deutsche Bank im Portfolio
US-Investitionen
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Goldpreis im Fokus der Anleger: Sind Sie in Gold investiert?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Gebühren

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen