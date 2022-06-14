adidas Aktie News: Anleger schicken adidas am Mittag ins Plus

Aktien in diesem Artikel adidas 173,36 EUR

Die Aktie notierte um 27.06.2022 12:04:00 Uhr mit Gewinnen. Im XETRA-Handel legte sie um 1,9 Prozent auf 173,58 EUR zu. Den höchsten Stand des Tages erreichte die adidas-Aktie bisher bei 175,84 EUR. Bei 172,20 EUR ging der Anteilsschein in den XETRA-Handel. Bisher wurden heute 122.748 adidas-Aktien gehandelt.

Den höchsten Stand seit 52 Wochen (336,25 EUR) erklomm das Papier am 05.08.2021. Mit einem Zuwachs von mindestens 48,38 Prozent könnte die adidas-Aktie ein neues 52-Wochen-Hoch markieren. Der Titel erreichte das 52-Wochen-Tief von 160,26 EUR am 16.06.2022. Das 52-Wochen-Tief liegt damit 8,31 Prozent unterhalb des aktuellen Kursniveaus.

Im Durchschnitt gehen Experten von einem fairen Wert von 266,07 EUR je adidas-Aktie aus.

Am 06.05.2022 lud adidas zur turnusmäßigen Finanzkonferenz und hat dort das Zahlenwerk zum jüngsten Quartal veröffentlicht, das am 31.03.2022 endete. Für das jüngste Quartal wurde ein Gewinn je Aktie von 1,60 EUR ausgewiesen. Im Vorjahresviertel hatte das Unternehmen ein EPS von 2,60 EUR je Aktie generiert. Das vergangene Quartal hat adidas mit einem Umsatz von insgesamt 5.302,00 EUR abgeschlossen. Demnach hat das Unternehmen den Umsatz im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel, in dem 5.268,00 EUR erwirtschaftet worden waren, um 0,65 Prozent gesteigert.

Mit der Q2 2022-Bilanzvorlage von adidas wird am 04.08.2022 gerechnet. Die Vorlage der Q2 2023-Ergebnisse wird von Experten am 03.08.2023 erwartet.

Im Vorfeld schätzen Experten, dass adidas einen Gewinn von 11,19 EUR je Aktie in der Bilanz 2023 stehen haben dürfte.

