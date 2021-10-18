  • Suche
18.10.2021

ADM Endeavors, Inc. (OTCQB: ADMQ) City of Fort Worth Zoning Commission Denies 8 Million Dollar Planned Development for East Fort Worth

The City of Fort Worth Zoning Commission has denied our planned development in East Fort Worth. This was to be the site of our new corporate office and supporting retail and production. If the Fort Worth City Council does not approve the plan on November 9th we will move the project to the other tract of land we acquired.

ADM Endeavors CEO Marc Johnson said, "This decision was a surprise since this meeting was pushed back a month to meet the additional changes that zoning had requested. It is my personal opinion that there may have been some personal bias involved that affected the vote. Wanda Conlin with husband Don Boren own a Kwik Kopy, a competing business, less than one mile from our proposed site. Why else would Wanda Colin add prejudice to her denial vote? I think it is a shame that East Fort Worth could lose these potential jobs and needed development.

https://fortworthbusiness.com/government/don-boren-and-wanda-conlin-recognized-for-commitment-east-fort-worth-planning/

Meeting Recap:

DCG Engineering, Inc. presented the Just Right Products, Inc. case (ZC-20-159) at the City of Fort Worth Zoning Commission meeting on October 13th, 2021. The proposal was to rezone the subject property from A-5, single family, to a PD (planned development) with 2 lots. One lot was to be zoned PD-E, a neighborhood commercial lot, and one lot was to be zoned PD-A-5, a single-family lot. The case was presented to the zoning commission first by the City of Fort Worth zoning manager, Stephen Murray and was recommended for approval by staff. The public hearing was then opened and the case was then presented by Logan McWhorter of DCG Engineering, Inc. The zoning commission asked one question of Mr. McWhorter and then moved onto opposition speakers. There were two opposition speakers from the adjoining neighborhood and they presented their arguments. Mr. McWhorter was then allowed to respond to the opposition speakers comments. At the conclusion of the public hearing, no additional questions were asked by the zoning commission. Commissioner Jesse Gober was then asked for a motion and made a motion to approve the case. No other member of the commission was willing to second the motion, so Chairman Will Northern asked for a second motion. Commissioner Wanda Conlin made a motion to deny the case with prejudice and it was quickly seconded. The commission voted on Commissioner Conlins motion and voted to deny the case with a 4-3 majority vote. The zoning commission vote is only a recommendation to the City Council and the project now moves onto the City Council and will be presented on Tuesday Nov. 9th for a final decision. The minutes of the meeting is not available at this time but we will be posting it once it becomes available.

About ADMQ: Since 2010, our wholly owned subsidiary, Just Right Products, Inc., has been consistently increasing sales, with sales topping $5.6 million over the last 12 months. The Company sells "Anything With A Logo on its website, www.JustRightProducts.com, developing products ranging from unique business cards to coffee cups, T-shirts to boots, with tens of thousands of other unique products from which to select. Just Right Products, Inc. operates a diverse vertical integrated business in the Dallas/Fort Worth area, consisting of a retail sales division, screen print production, embroidery production, digital production, import wholesale sourcing, and uniforms.

  • www.admendeavors.com
  • www.fwpromo.com
  • www.justrightproducts.com
  • https://uscbdlogo.com
  • https://247365threads.com/
  • www.facebook.com/groups/admqshareholders
  • https://fortworth.academicoutfitters.com/

Forward Looking Statement:

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Any statements that are not historical facts contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements" that involve a number of risks and uncertainties and are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "strategy, "expects, "continues, "plans, "anticipates, "believes, "would, "will, "estimates, "intends, "projects, "goals, "targets and other words of similar meaning are intended to identify forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying these statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, involve known and unknown risks, a reliance on third parties for information, transactions that may be cancelled, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in our industry, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results include risks and uncertainties related to the fluctuation of global economic conditions or economic conditions with respect to the retail industry, the COVID-19 pandemic, the performance of management, actions of government regulators, vendors, and suppliers, our cash flows and ability to obtain financing, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We intend that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

