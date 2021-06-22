  • Suche
22.06.2021 18:04

ADM Endeavors, Inc. (OTCQB: ADMQ) Is Awarded Frisco ISD RFP

ADM Endeavors, Inc. (OTCQB: ADMQ), is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary Just Right Products Inc. has been awarded RFP Qualification (RFP 691-2021-06-26). This RFP is for apparel, printing, and promotional items. The term of this will end on June 14, 2025. All these new partnerships are a testament of great service & affirmation for the positive path of growth for the Company.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210622005910/en/

ADMQ Awarded Frisco ISD RFP (Photo: Business Wire)

ADMQ Awarded Frisco ISD RFP (Photo: Business Wire)

ADM Endeavors CEO Marc Johnson said, "Bruce Boyce is becoming very well-known throughout Texas government purchasing departments. His reputation for great service and pricing has helped Just Right Products secure the numerous contracts in 2021. We feel this trend should continue

About ADMQ: Since 2010, our wholly owned subsidiary, Just Right Products, Inc., has been consistently increasing sales, with sales topping $5.1 million in 2020. The Company sells "Anything With A Logo on its website, www.JustRightProducts.com, developing products ranging from unique business cards to coffee cups, T-shirts to boots, with tens of thousands of other unique products from which to select. Just Right Products, Inc. operates a diverse vertical integrated business in the Dallas/Fort Worth area, consisting of a retail sales division, screen print production, embroidery production, digital production, import wholesale sourcing, and uniforms.

  • www.admendeavors.com
  • www.fwpromo.com
  • www.justrightproducts.com
  • www.uscbdlogo.com
  • www.facebook.com/groups/admqshareholders
  • https://fortworth.academicoutfitters.com/

Forward Looking Statement:

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Any statements that are not historical facts contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements" that involve a number of risks and uncertainties and are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "strategy, "expects, "continues, "plans, "anticipates, "believes, "would, "will, "estimates, "intends, "projects, "goals, "targets and other words of similar meaning are intended to identify forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying these statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, involve known and unknown risks, a reliance on third parties for information, transactions that may be cancelled, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in our industry, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results include risks and uncertainties related to the fluctuation of global economic conditions or economic conditions with respect to the retail industry, the COVID-19 pandemic, the performance of management, actions of government regulators, vendors, and suppliers, our cash flows and ability to obtain financing, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We intend that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

