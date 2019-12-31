ADTRAN, Inc. Reports Earnings for the First Quarter of 2020 and Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) ("ADTRAN or the "Company) today announced financial results for the first quarter of 2020. For the quarter, revenue was $114.5 million compared to $143.8 million for the first quarter of 2019. Earnings for the first quarter of 2020 were a net loss of $10.0 million compared to net income of $0.8 million for the first quarter of 2019. Earnings per share was a loss of $0.21 per share compared to earnings of $0.02 per share, assuming dilution, for the first quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP earnings were a net loss of $2.2 million compared to a non-GAAP net income of $4.9 million for the first quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP earnings per share was a loss of $0.05 per share compared to a non-GAAP earnings of $0.10 per share, assuming dilution, for the first quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP earnings (loss) per share exclude stock-based compensation expense, acquisition related expenses, amortizations and adjustments, restructuring expenses, amortization of pension actuarial losses, valuation allowance related to our deferred tax assets, asset impairments and deferred compensation related adjustments. The reconciliations between GAAP net income (loss) and earnings (loss) per share to non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP earnings (loss) per share are set forth in the table provided below.

ADTRAN Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Tom Stanton stated, "While COVID-19 has certainly impacted the way we work and live, it has also underscored the value and integral role the telecommunications industry plays in keeping everyone connected. For ADTRAN, the first quarter came in largely as anticipated. We experienced solid demand, and even in a challenging supply chain environment we had solid growth in our domestic regional and emerging service provider market segments. In addition, several Tier 1 operators have recently selected ADTRAN as their software-defined access platform and solution integration partner for their next generation fiber networks.

The Company also announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend for the first quarter of 2020. The quarterly cash dividend is $0.09 per common share, to be paid to the Companys stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 21, 2020. The payment date will be June 4, 2020.

This press release contains forward-looking statements, generally identified by the use of words such as "believe, "expect, "intend, "estimate, "anticipate, "will, "may, "could and similar expressions, which forward-looking statements reflect managements best judgment based on factors currently known. However, these statements involve risks and uncertainties, including the continued spread and extent of the impact of the COVID-19 global pandemic, including the speed, depth, geographic reach and duration of the spread, which could lead to a decrease in demand for the Companys products and services, and which has disrupted, and could lead to further disruptions in, the Companys supply chain, adversely impacting the operations and financial condition of our customers and the Company; actions to be taken by the Company in response to the pandemic; the legal, regulatory and administrative developments that occur at the federal, state and local levels and in foreign jurisdictions in response to the pandemic; potential disruptions, breaches, or other incidents affecting the proper operation, availability, or security of the Companys or its partners information systems; declines in revenues due to declining customer demand and deteriorating macroeconomic conditions; potential increased expenses related to labor or other expenditures; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our liquidity, as well as risks associated with disruptions in the financial markets and the business of financial institutions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic which could impact us from a financial perspective, and the exacerbation of other risks detailed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019. These risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements included in this press release.

To provide additional transparency, we have disclosed in the table below non-GAAP operating income (loss), which has been reconciled to operating loss, and non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP earnings (loss) per share - basic and diluted, which have been reconciled to net income (loss) and earnings (loss) per share - basic and diluted, in each case as reported based on Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States ("U.S. GAAP). These non-GAAP financial measures exclude certain items which management believes are not reflective of the ongoing operating performance of the business. We believe this information is useful in providing period-to-period comparisons of the results of our ongoing operations. Additionally, these measures are used by management in our ongoing planning and annual budgeting processes. The presentation of non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP income (loss) per share - basic and diluted, when combined with the U.S. GAAP presentation of operating loss, net income (loss) and net income (loss) per share - basic and diluted, is beneficial to the overall understanding of ongoing operating performance of the Company.

These non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with, or an alternative for, U.S. GAAP and therefore should not be considered in isolation or as a substitution for analysis of our results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Additionally, our calculation of non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP earnings (loss) per share - basic and diluted may not be comparable to similar measures calculated by other companies.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(In thousands) March 31, December 31, 2020 2019 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 71,285 $ 73,773 Short-term investments 5,984 33,243 Accounts receivable, net 86,465 90,531 Other receivables 23,121 16,566 Inventory, net 99,515 98,305 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 7,419 7,892 Total Current Assets 293,789 320,310 Property, plant and equipment, net 66,500 68,086 Deferred tax assets, net 7,447 7,561 Goodwill 6,968 6,968 Intangibles, net 26,472 27,821 Other assets 17,958 19,883 Long-term investments 79,136 94,489 Total Assets $ 498,270 $ 545,118 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Accounts payable $ 47,685 $ 44,870 Bonds payable  24,600 Unearned revenue 12,465 11,963 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 12,748 13,876 Accrued wages and benefits 13,247 13,890 Income tax payable, net 3,273 3,512 Total Current Liabilities 89,418 112,711 Non-current unearned revenue 4,476 6,012 Pension liability 15,546 15,886 Deferred compensation liability 18,321 21,698 Other non-current liabilities 6,794 8,385 Total Liabilities 134,555 164,692 Stockholders' Equity 363,715 380,426 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 498,270 $ 545,118

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss)

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Sales Network Solutions $ 97,372 $ 125,822 Services & Support 17,151 17,969 Total Sales 114,523 143,791 Cost of Sales Network Solutions 51,626 70,734 Services & Support 11,297 12,445 Total Cost of Sales 62,923 83,179 Gross Profit 51,600 60,612 Selling, general and administrative expenses 26,620 35,132 Research and development expenses 29,859 31,647 Asset impairments 65  Operating Loss (4,944 ) (6,167 ) Interest and dividend income 356 591 Interest expense (1 ) (127 ) Net investment gain (loss) (10,877 ) 5,926 Other income, net 1,129 855 Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes (14,337 ) 1,078 Income tax (expense) benefit 4,368 (308 ) Net Income (Loss) $ (9,969 ) $ 770 Weighted average shares outstanding  basic 47,957 47,782 Weighted average shares outstanding  diluted 47,957 47,853 (1) Earnings (loss) per common share  basic $ (0.21 ) $ 0.02 Earnings (loss) per common share  diluted $ (0.21 ) $ 0.02 (1) (1) Assumes exercise of dilutive stock options calculated under the treasury stock method.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

(In thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ (9,969 ) $ 770 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 4,365 4,496 Asset impairments 65  Amortization of net premium on available-for-sale investments 61 6 Net (gain) loss on long-term investments 10,877 (5,926 ) Net (gain) loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment 52 (6 ) Stock-based compensation expense 1,791 1,859 Deferred income taxes (63 ) 235 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net 3,052 170 Other receivables (6,707 ) 2,001 Inventory, net (1,598 ) 5,974 Prepaid expenses and other assets 2,206 2,809 Accounts payable, net 2,712 166 Accrued expenses and other liabilities (6,680 ) (2,355 ) Income taxes payable (188 ) (487 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (24 ) 9,712 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (1,406 ) (1,872 ) Proceeds from sales and maturities of available-for-sale investments 46,440 17,039 Purchases of available-for-sale investments (16,879 ) (15,318 ) Acquisition of note receivable (523 )  Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 27,632 (151 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Purchases of treasury stock  (184 ) Dividend payments (4,328 ) (4,301 ) Repayment of bonds payable (24,600 )  Net cash used in financing activities (28,928 ) (4,485 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (1,320 ) 5,076 Effect of exchange rate changes (1,168 ) (1,461 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 73,773 105,504 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 71,285 $ 109,119 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing activities: Purchases of property, plant and equipment included in accounts payable $ 302 $ 273

Supplemental Information

Reconciliation of Operating Loss to Non-GAAP Operating Income (Loss)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Operating Loss $ (4,944 ) $ (6,167 ) Acquisition related expenses, amortizations and adjustments 1,358 (1) 1,497 (6) Stock-based compensation expense 1,791 (2) 1,859 (7) Restructuring expenses 553 (3) 2,063 (8) Deferred compensation adjustments (3,460 ) (4) 2,124 (4) Asset impairments 65 (5)  Non-GAAP Operating Income (Loss) $ (4,637 ) $ 1,376 (1) $0.3 million is included in total cost of sales, $0.6 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $0.5 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of income (loss). (2) $0.1 million is included in total cost of sales, $1.1 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $0.6 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of income (loss). (3) $0.1 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $0.5 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of income (loss). (4) Includes a non-cash change in fair value of equity investments held in deferred compensation plans offered to certain employees which is included in selling, general and administrative expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of income (loss). (5) Includes abandonment of certain information technology projects. (6) $0.5 million is included in total cost of sales, $0.5 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $0.5 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of income (loss). (7) $0.1 million is included in total cost of sales, $1.1 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $0.7 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of income (loss). (8) $0.6 million is included in total cost of sales, $0.8 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $0.6 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of income (loss).

Supplemental Information

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) and Earnings (Loss) per Common Share  Basic and Diluted to Non-GAAP

Net Income (Loss) and Non-GAAP Earnings (Loss) per Common Share  Basic and Diluted

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Net Income (Loss) $ (9,969 ) $ 770 Acquisition related expenses, amortizations and adjustments 1,358 1,497 Stock-based compensation expense 1,791 1,859 Restructuring expenses 553 2,063 Deferred compensation adjustments(1) (1,787 )  Asset impairments 65  Pension expense(2) 237 203 Valuation allowance 6,090  Tax effect of adjustments to net income (loss) (578 ) (1,524 ) Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) $ (2,240 ) $ 4,868 Weighted average shares outstanding  basic 47,957 47,782 Weighted average shares outstanding  diluted 47,957 47,853 Earnings (loss) per common share - basic $ (0.21 ) $ 0.02 Earnings (loss) per common share - diluted $ (0.21 ) $ 0.02 Non-GAAP earnings (loss) per common share - basic $ (0.05 ) $ 0.10 Non-GAAP earnings (loss) per common share - diluted $ (0.05 ) $ 0.10 (1) Includes a non-cash change in fair value of equity investments held in deferred compensation plans offered to certain employees and a net investment gain of $1.5 million related to the out of period remeasurement to historical cost basis of certain long-term investments held in the Company's stock as part of one of these deferred compensation plans. (2) Includes amortization of actuarial losses related to the Company's pension plan for employees in certain foreign countries.

