ADTRAN, Inc. Reports Earnings for the Fourth Quarter of 2020 and Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN) ("ADTRAN or the "Company) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter of 2020. For the quarter, revenue was $130.1 million. Net income for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $6.1 million and earnings per share, assuming dilution, was $0.13 per share. Non-GAAP net income was $5.2 million and non-GAAP earnings per share, assuming dilution, was $0.11 per share. Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP earnings per share exclude stock-based compensation expense, acquisition-related expenses and amortizations, restructuring expenses, amortization of pension actuarial losses, valuation allowance related to our deferred tax assets, non-cash deferred compensation, and other one-time adjustments. The reconciliations between GAAP net income and GAAP earnings per share to non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP earnings per share are set forth in the table provided below.

ADTRAN Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Tom Stanton stated, "We saw substantial growth in our Tier-2 and Tier-3 service provider segments in the U.S. and a solid increase in fiber deployments in Europe. We expect that our fiber access solutions will continue to be adopted by customers around the world.

The Company also announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend for the fourth quarter of 2020. The quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per common share is to be paid to the Companys stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 18, 2021. The payment date will be March 4, 2021.

To provide additional transparency, we have disclosed in the tables below non-GAAP operating income (loss), which has been reconciled to operating income (loss), and non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP earnings (loss) per share - basic and diluted, which have been reconciled to net income (loss) and earnings (loss) per share - basic and diluted, in each case as reported based on Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States ("U.S. GAAP). These non-GAAP financial measures exclude certain items which management believes are not reflective of the ongoing operating performance of the business. We believe this information is useful in providing period-to-period comparisons of the results of our ongoing operations. Additionally, these measures are used by management in our ongoing planning and annual budgeting processes. The presentation of non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP earnings (loss) per share - basic and diluted, when combined with the U.S. GAAP presentation of operating income (loss), net income (loss) and earnings (loss) per share - basic and diluted, is beneficial to the overall understanding of ongoing operating performance of the Company.

These non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with, and are not an alternative for, U.S. GAAP and therefore should not be considered in isolation or as a substitution for analysis of our results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Additionally, our calculation of non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP earnings (loss) per share - basic and diluted, may not be comparable to similar measures calculated by other companies.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands) December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 60,161 $ 73,773 Restricted cash 18  Short-term investments 3,131 33,243 Accounts receivable, net 98,827 90,531 Other receivables 21,531 16,566 Inventory, net 118,715 98,305 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 8,293 7,892 Total Current Assets 310,676 320,310 Property, plant and equipment, net 62,399 68,086 Deferred tax assets, net 9,869 7,561 Goodwill 6,968 6,968 Intangibles, net 23,470 27,821 Other non-current assets 25,425 19,883 Long-term investments 80,130 94,489 Total Assets $ 518,937 $ 545,118 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Accounts payable $ 43,187 $ 44,870 Bonds payable  24,600 Unearned revenue 14,092 11,963 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 13,609 13,876 Accrued wages and benefits 15,262 13,890 Income tax payable, net 1,301 3,512 Total Current Liabilities 87,451 112,711 Non-current unearned revenue 6,888 6,012 Pension liability 18,664 15,886 Deferred compensation liability 25,866 21,698 Other non-current liabilities 7,124 8,385 Total Liabilities 145,993 164,692 Stockholders' Equity 372,944 380,426 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 518,937 $ 545,118

Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Sales Network Solutions $ 114,091 $ 96,219 $ 438,015 $ 455,226 Services & Support 16,038 19,568 68,495 74,835 Total Sales 130,129 115,787 506,510 530,061 Cost of Sales Network Solutions 65,734 56,324 244,226 263,677 Services & Support 10,878 12,254 44,733 47,217 Total Cost of Sales 76,612 68,578 288,959 310,894 Gross Profit 53,517 47,209 217,551 219,167 Selling, general and administrative expenses 29,348 30,625 113,972 130,288 Research and development expenses 27,493 30,654 113,287 126,200 Asset impairments   65 3,872 Gain on contingency    (1,230 ) Operating Loss (3,324 ) (14,070 ) (9,773 ) (39,963 ) Interest and dividend income 905 872 1,936 2,765 Interest expense (4 ) (129 ) (5 ) (511 ) Net investment gain 3,031 3,239 4,850 11,434 Other income (expense), net (947 ) (768 ) (3,254 ) 1,498 Loss Before Income Taxes (339 ) (10,856 ) (6,246 ) (24,777 ) Income tax (expense) benefit 6,453 (768 ) 8,624 (28,205 ) Net Income (Loss) $ 6,114 $ (11,624 ) $ 2,378 $ (52,982 ) Weighted average shares outstanding  basic 48,111 47,936 47,996 47,836 Weighted average shares outstanding  diluted 48,532 (1) 47,936 48,288 (1) 47,836 Earnings (loss) per common share  basic $ 0.13 $ (0.24 ) $ 0.05 $ (1.11 ) Earnings (loss) per common share  diluted $ 0.13 (1) $ (0.24 ) $ 0.05 (1) $ (1.11 ) (1) Assumes exercise of dilutive stock options calculated under the treasury stock method.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (In thousands) Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 2,378 $ (52,982 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 16,627 17,771 Asset impairments 65 3,872 Gain on investments (5,802 ) (11,434 ) Stock-based compensation expense 6,834 6,962 Deferred income taxes (1,356 ) 30,070 Gain on contingency payment  (1,230 ) Gain on life insurance proceeds  (1,000 ) Other 216 (33 ) Change in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (7,269 ) 8,282 Other receivables (4,732 ) 20,046 Inventory, net (18,840 ) 1,252 Prepaid expenses and other assets (5,239 ) 2,749 Accounts payable, net (2,199 ) (13,494 ) Accrued expenses and other liabilities 5,093 (4,598 ) Income taxes payable (2,294 ) (8,705 ) Net cash used in operating activities (16,518 ) (2,472 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (6,413 ) (9,494 ) Proceeds from disposals of property, plant and equipment 2  Proceeds from sales and maturities of available-for-sale investments 105,100 47,268 Purchases of available-for-sale investments (56,767 ) (48,578 ) Acquisition of note receivable (523 )  Life insurance proceeds received  1,000 Acquisition of business  13 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 41,399 (9,791 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Dividend payments (17,334 ) (17,212 ) Repayment of bonds payable (24,600 )  Tax withholdings related to stock-based compensation settlements (1,043 )  Proceeds from stock option exercises  526 Purchases of treasury stock  (184 ) Payments on long-term debt  (1,000 ) Net cash used in financing activities (42,977 ) (17,870 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (18,096 ) (30,133 ) Effect of exchange rate changes 4,502 (1,598 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of year 73,773 105,504 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of year $ 60,179 $ 73,773 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information Cash paid during the year for interest $ 24 $ 512 Cash paid during the year for income taxes $ 7,609 $ 9,357 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing activities Purchases of property, plant and equipment included in accounts payable $ 108 $ 90

Supplemental Information Reconciliation of Operating Loss to Non-GAAP Operating Income (Loss) (Unaudited) Three Months ended December 31, Twelve Months ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Operating Loss $ (3,324 ) $ (14,070 ) $ (9,773 ) $ (39,963 ) Acquisition related expenses, amortizations and adjustments 1,051 (1) 1,357 (5) 4,550 (8) 5,703 (13) Stock-based compensation expense 1,778 (2) 1,778 (6) 6,834 (9) 6,962 (14) Restructuring expenses 2,581 (3) 1,356 (7) 6,229 (10) 6,014 (15) Deferred compensation adjustments 2,172 (4) 536 (4) 2,937 (4) 2,767 (4) Asset impairments   65 (11) 3,872 (11) Settlement income   (28 ) (12) (746 ) (12) Gain on contingency    (1,230 ) (16) Non-GAAP Operating Income (Loss) $ 4,258 $ (9,043 ) $ 10,814 $ (16,621 ) (1) $0.6 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $0.5 million is included in research and development expenses on the consolidated statements of income. (2) $0.1 million is included in total cost of sales, $1.1 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $0.6 million is included in research and development expenses on the consolidated statements of income. (3) $0.2 million is included in total cost of sales, $0.2 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $2.2 million is included in research and development expenses on the consolidated statements of income. (4) Includes non-cash change in fair value of equity investments held in the ADTRAN, Inc. Deferred Compensation Program for Employees per ASU 2016-01, all of which is included in selling, general and administrative expenses on the consolidated statements of income. (5) $0.4 million is included in total cost of sales, $0.5 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $0.5 million is included in research and development expenses on the consolidated statements of income. (6) $0.1 million is included in total cost of sales, $1.0 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $0.7 million is included in research and development expenses on the consolidated statements of income. (7) $0.3 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $1.1 million is included in research and development expenses on the consolidated statements of income. (8) $0.3 million is included in total cost of sales, $2.3 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $1.9 million is included in research and development expenses on the consolidated statements of income. (9) $0.4 million is included in total cost of sales, $4.0 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $2.4 million is included in research and development expenses on the consolidated statements of income. (10) $0.5 million is included in total cost of sales, $1.8 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $3.9 million is included in research and development expenses on the consolidated statements of income. (11) Includes abandonment of certain information technology projects. (12) Includes income related to certain freight forwarder claim settlements, all of which is included in total cost of sales on the consolidated statements of income. (13) $1.7 million is included in total cost of sales, $2.1 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $1.9 million is included in research and development expenses on the consolidated statements of income. (14) $0.4 million is included in total cost of sales, $3.9 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $2.7 million is included in research and development expenses on the consolidated statements of income. (15) $0.8 million is included in total cost of sales, $2.3 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $2.9 million is included in research and development expenses on the consolidated statements of income. (16) Includes gain related to unearned contingent liabilities recognized upon the acquisition of a business in November 2018.

Supplemental Information Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) and Earnings (Loss) per Common Share  Basic and Diluted to Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) and Non-GAAP Earnings (Loss) per Common Share  Basic and Diluted (Unaudited) Three Months ended December 31, Twelve Months ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net Income (Loss) $ 6,114 $ (11,624 ) $ 2,378 $ (52,982 ) Acquisition related expenses, amortizations and adjustments 1,051 1,357 4,550 5,703 Stock-based compensation expense 1,778 1,778 6,834 6,962 Restructuring expenses 2,581 1,356 6,229 6,014 Pension expense(1) 250 195 970 795 Valuation allowance (5,420 ) 5,723 (2,798 ) 42,778 Deferred compensation adjustments 601 (2)  (831 ) (2) (3)  Asset impairments   65 3,872 Settlement income   (28 ) (746 ) Gain on contingency    (1,230 ) Tax effect of adjustments to net income (loss) (1,716 ) (1,251 ) (4,805 ) (5,675 ) Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) $ 5,239 $ (2,466 ) $ 12,564 $ 5,491 Weighted average shares outstanding  basic 48,111 47,936 47,996 47,836 Weighted average shares outstanding  diluted 48,532 47,936 48,288 47,836 Earnings (loss) per common share - basic $ 0.13 $ (0.24 ) $ 0.05 $ (1.11 ) Earnings (loss) per common share - diluted $ 0.13 $ (0.24 ) $ 0.05 $ (1.11 ) Non-GAAP earnings (loss) per common share - basic $ 0.11 $ (0.05 ) $ 0.26 $ 0.11 Non-GAAP earnings (loss) per common share - diluted $ 0.11 $ (0.05 ) $ 0.26 $ 0.11 (1) Includes amortization of actuarial losses related to the Company's pension plan for employees in certain foreign countries. (2) Includes non-cash change in fair value of equity investments held in deferred compensation plans offered to certain employees. (3) Includes net investment gain of $1.5 million related to the out of period remeasurement to historical cost basis of certain long-term investments held in the Company's stock as part of one of the Companys deferred compensation plans.

